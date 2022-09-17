 Skip to content
(NPR)   You might want to sit down for this, but your heating bill is probably going to go up this winter. Unlike every other year when it's gone down   (npr.org) divider line
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My heating bill is going to go up this winter?  In Phoenix?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eh, I'm locked into a 2 year contract at 50 cents a therm.

Plis I have a 98% efficient furnace so last winter I paid more for the fixed fees than I did for gas.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: My heating bill is going to go up this winter?  In Phoenix?


Wile E. Coyote has to pay for all of that stuff he uses to try to catch The Roadrunner with somehow....

/ and....as Roadrunner catching is 99% of Arizona's GDP....
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good thing I put in new windows this year.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Invest in wool clothes and wool blankets.
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whenever I get cold, I just close my eyes and pretend I'm surrounded by the flames the hell. Keeps me alive.
/this is fine
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Invest in wool clothes and wool blankets.


Yeah, it's nice to get cozy under a blanket or a pile of dogs in the winter. I have gas heat and my highest bill in the winter is $50-60. I only wish my AC in the summer was that cheap (northern Ohio).
 
Klyukva
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Invest in wool clothes and wool blankets.


Shepherd like typing detected
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Invest in wool clothes and wool blankets.


Not just ANY kind of wool. Merino Wool. Why Merino Wool? It's much, MUCH softer. It doesn't itch. It will never smell, even if you wear it for a week. It kills ticks. It insulates forever...even when wet. Even people who are allergic to regular wool can sometimes wear Merino.

/ I myself wear think merino wool socks, even on days when the high is 110 Fahrenheit.

// they're $15 a pair...but the best investment I've ever made
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Eh, I'm locked into a 2 year contract at 50 cents a therm.

Plis I have a 98% efficient furnace so last winter I paid more for the fixed fees than I did for gas.


I switched last year to a 3 year fixed price for 40-something a therm.  Meant to do it the previous year at 35 cents but I forgot.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy fark that's unprecedented!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh... meh.

/might finally add more insulation to the attic
//inspector suggested that 5 years ago
///turns out the gas bills are so low for this small house (~2k Sq ft) that it got pushed to the back burner.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks Putin!
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klyukva: NM Volunteer: Invest in wool clothes and wool blankets.

Shepherd like typing detected


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heat my house with windmills.
 
