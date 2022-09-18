 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What would happen if some Middle Ages peasant got his hands on a top-tier social media influencer account. No, really, that's it. That's what they wrote. Look, if you don't believe me just click the link   (slate.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Barbers don't want you to know this one weird trick to balancing your humours."
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's really funny. The whole gag on tassels is top notch.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby : slate :: daily mail : meghan
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next step: submit to fark for a cheap greenlight!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all we need is a group of D&D players to live Tweet their game sessions, from the perspective of the characters.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The plague is a falsehood perpetrated by big Bog Witch!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once, a Slut magazine article needs make it past those devils in Total Fark.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schticks gotta schtick
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Just once, a Slut magazine article needs make it past those devils in Total Fark.


I could go for a good Slutsplation
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So Laura Loomer?

/dnrtfa
 
Wye Knott [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

question_dj: He's really funny. The whole gag on tassels is top notch.


He's one of my absolute favorites to watch. Such a wonderful mix of weirdness. The tassels, the reliquaries, the costumes... It's all so absurd, I love it.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Next step: submit to fark for a cheap greenlight!


It's a circle of splainin'
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Phthtp. Like the dial-up internet they had in the Middle Ages could handle fancy influencer graphics.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drogg: BitwiseShift: Just once, a Slut magazine article needs make it past those devils in Total Fark.

I could go for a good Slutsplation


A Slutsplation is all fine when you receive it, but the long-term it has a lot of downsides possibly including vandalized cars, murdered pets, broken-into apartments, public stalking, etc.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The King and church are great! please don't kill me or send me to hell!"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If wontonly thou doth fornicate,
Then out, thy shall findeth.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'd get banned and then a "peasant" talking about how hard working and innovative feudal lords are and how society would crumble without the feudal lords would replace them.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's nice to know Slate finally progressed to 6th grade, but it's super lame to submit their history assignments as content.
 
