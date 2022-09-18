 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN explains why deleting something from the internet is "almost impossible." Because you were only behind 6 proxies instead of 7?   (cnn.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup, your "pickle incident" will live on well after you have died.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose."

Who?!? Who is this "most people"?
I think they might give "simple farmers," "people of the land", and "the common clay" a run for the dumbest farker.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it is hard to delete things from the internet if corporations want the things to be saved.  And very easy to delete things if corporations want them gone.

On the other hand, maybe 1% of all human knowledge and printed media is digitized and online.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not almost impossible. It's impossible. There's a difference.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
but ya fark just one goat...
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.


You'd be surprised. Searching online some years ago, I was able to find a couple random posts to a Trek Usenet group from over a decade prior as well as an archived copy of a site I did on Geocities.

Stuff may become tougher to find, but almost nothing disappears completely.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.


Well, the NSA still has a copy. It's only removed from our Internet.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shagbert: [Fark user image 257x320]

/oblig


Boxxy nowadays BTW

techiegamers.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I once deleted zombo.com
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's not almost impossible. It's impossible. There's a difference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had a client at work who inherited a phone number that belonged to a previous employee. Said previous employee had posted the number to a website looking for marketing leads and after the site went dormant, it still came up in Internet searches.  New client opened up an incident ticket asking us to have number removed from the Internet so he'd stop getting calls. Had to explain why that wasn't possible. His response boiled down to "You're useless." I just closed the ticket with my comments and left it alone.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: "Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose."

Who?!? Who is this "most people"?
I think they might give "simple farmers," "people of the land", and "the common clay" a run for the dumbest farker.


Shrug.

"Most people" on Fark thinks the EUs "right to be forgotten" is censorship.

/the EUs right to be forgotten removes the search result, but not the actual content.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: On the one hand, it is hard to delete things from the internet if corporations want the things to be saved.  And very easy to delete things if corporations want them gone.

On the other hand, maybe 1% of all human knowledge and printed media is digitized and online.


I have taken a screenshot of your post.

How would a corporation prevent that?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's not almost impossible. It's impossible. There's a difference.


It is impossible to get any real unbiased news from cnn

Corporate
News
Network
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.

Well, the NSA still has a copy. It's only removed from our Internet.


Someone is paying attention
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thosw: Had a client at work who inherited a phone number that belonged to a previous employee. Said previous employee had posted the number to a website looking for marketing leads and after the site went dormant, it still came up in Internet searches.  New client opened up an incident ticket asking us to have number removed from the Internet so he'd stop getting calls. Had to explain why that wasn't possible. His response boiled down to "You're useless." I just closed the ticket with my comments and left it alone.


Decentralization is real
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.


The article was actually about how the big social networks don't actually delete stuff

There was some reporting a few weeks back about how some of these companies don't even know where any of the data is actually stored physically, because of so many layers of aggregation
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Ivo Shandor: EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.

Well, the NSA still has a copy. It's only removed from our Internet.

Someone is paying attention


Removed from "our" Internet is removed from the Internet. There's a big difference between something disappearing from the Internet versus disappearing from every external storage method. If something is out there but it's inaccessible to most of us, that means it's as good as gone insofar as we're concerned.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Shrug.

"Most people" on Fark thinks the EUs "right to be forgotten" is censorship.

/the EUs right to be forgotten removes the search result, but not the actual content.


I find the suggestion that anyone so far up the right's a-hole that they "think" anything about that position rather than just parrot it because their news media told them to hilarious.

If the new laws for right to control your data was explained as fighting the liberal (hah) Google, Facebook, and Twitter corporate power (which is not a lie, except for the liberal part), they would line up to support it. They're only against it because they were told to, not because of an ideological "thought."

/I still offer you the solid gold smart of being correct about those being the same "most people" taking a run for dumbest farker.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wayback Machine outside should have told you.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oneiros: EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.

The article was actually about how the big social networks don't actually delete stuff

There was some reporting a few weeks back about how some of these companies don't even know where any of the data is actually stored physically, because of so many layers of aggregation


The physical reality is that server crashes and updates will eventually lead to some of the old data being lost, and the truly forgotten stuff will be buried so deep it might as well be erased since no one has a clue where to look for it. Your marketing profile that Google's constantly building and updating is going to outlive you, and it contains all kinds of info you might be shocked to know that they harvested, but no system is so infallable that nothing is ever lost.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: On the one hand, it is hard to delete things from the internet if corporations want the things to be saved.  And very easy to delete things if corporations want them gone.

On the other hand, maybe 1% of all human knowledge and printed media is digitized and online.


I'm not so sure that's true.

Facebook was looking into using optical media jukeboxes for images that aren't frequently accessed years ago.

With something like that, the only way to truly 'delete' the information is to press a new DVD (or bluray or whatever) with a gap where the data to be deleted is, swap in the disk, and then destroy the old disk.

You can't necessarily recycle that location until you know that every reference to it is gone

Many of the 'cloud storage' systems manage storage systems at a different granularity than the discrete objects being stored, so they're tracking and moving about maybe 1GB chunks of data rather than every last image or whatever.

In a database, you'd do some sort of vacuuming or equivalent every so often to try to reclaim space that's no longer used, but a poorly designed system might not be able to tell when something in memory is no longer used, or it's simply too expensive to try to compute that and you end up with bloated storage.

/used to manage a cache of scientific data that was designed this way
//if data was deprecated by a new version, you couldn't free the old data until the whole 'storage unit' was no longer needed
///and that just had a single layer of abstraction
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EdgeRunner: Oneiros: EdgeRunner: It's only impossible if something goes viral or establishes some other lasting value that inspires other people to save it. Things permanently disappear off the Internet far more regularly than people think.

The article was actually about how the big social networks don't actually delete stuff

There was some reporting a few weeks back about how some of these companies don't even know where any of the data is actually stored physically, because of so many layers of aggregation

The physical reality is that server crashes and updates will eventually lead to some of the old data being lost, and the truly forgotten stuff will be buried so deep it might as well be erased since no one has a clue where to look for it. Your marketing profile that Google's constantly building and updating is going to outlive you, and it contains all kinds of info you might be shocked to know that they harvested, but no system is so infallable that nothing is ever lost.


Oh, they can lose stuff.  But they can't actually choose to intentionally delete stuff.

There's a huge difference in the two.

And the most that some systems can do is try to delete references to the item to be deleted, and maybe not copy when it comes time for the next media refresh
 
