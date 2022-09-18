 Skip to content
(The Root)   Sitting in your own truck in the middle of the day while black? You bet that's a handcuffing   (theroot.com) divider line
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My hope is that this doesn't happen to anybody else ever again," says Nicole Hirsch, wife of the accused.

I give it a month.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But it was a white F-150. Such a unique vehicle means it was obviously the stolen one. Why even bother to run the plates or VIN? Just arrest him. Why even bother with a trial?

/s
//The accusers probably had a red Toyota.....
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairyNevus: "My hope is that this doesn't happen to anybody else ever again," says Nicole Hirsch, wife of the accused.

I give it a DAY.


ftfe color except white
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: HairyNevus: "My hope is that this doesn't happen to anybody else ever again," says Nicole Hirsch, wife of the accused.

I give it a DAY.

ftfe color except white


You beat this white dude to it.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: But it was a white F-150. Such a unique vehicle means it was obviously the stolen one. Why even bother to run the plates or VIN? Just arrest him. Why even bother with a trial?

/s
//The accusers probably had a red Toyota.....


Like the time the LA cops fired on a Tundra with two ladies in it when Dorner was on the loose and driving a totally different type of truck and COLOR. Cops be dumb, yo.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the cops needed to confirm the vehicle ownership NOBODY needed to end up in handcuffs while they ran a VIN number.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple should be punished, not the cops who assumed the couple knew wtf they were talking about. VIN plates are very easy to locate and read, there are at least 3 plates on every truck I've ever seen.

Filing a false police report, verbal or otherwise
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: The couple should be punished, not the cops who assumed the couple knew wtf they were talking about. VIN plates are very easy to locate and read, there are at least 3 plates on every truck I've ever seen.

Filing a false police report, verbal or otherwise


Do you see their names in TFA? Ain't nuthin gonna happen.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you would just stop being black. This sort of thing would stop happening.
 
slave2grind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landscaper....*scoffs"....should have have known.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll concede he owns the truck but they'll still demand proof he didn't steal it from himself.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My hope is that this doesn't happen to anybody else ever again," says Nicole Hirsch, wife of the accused.

Narrator:  It will.

/Just lucky he didn't get shot for someone's Thin Blue Line initiation rite
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That department's getting its ass sued off. Hope it was worth it, you racist pricks.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairyNevus: "My hope is that this doesn't happen to anybody else ever again," says Nicole Hirsch, wife of the accused.

I give it a month.


That's generous.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they getting an exact year but not a license plate number?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: How are they getting an exact year but not a license plate number?


They'll probably just claim that he could've moved his plates to this stolen truck, so the license plate doesn't matter.

(Or something else equally stupid)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a question: did the cops run the plate before detaining the man? If not, we have a serious problem.

NCSB-A fellow I knew was a cop in suburban Atlanta. He pulled over a fellow for rolling a stop sign and when he ran the plate it came back as stolen. So, he detains the fellow who was complaining loudly it wasn't. Later investigation after the guy got booked in was his ex-wife had reported it to mess with him. It was stuff like this that made my friend go into private security.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Carter Pewterschmidt: But it was a white F-150. Such a unique vehicle means it was obviously the stolen one. Why even bother to run the plates or VIN? Just arrest him. Why even bother with a trial?

/s
//The accusers probably had a red Toyota.....

Like the time the LA cops fired on a Tundra with two ladies in it when Dorner was on the loose and driving a totally different type of truck and COLOR. Cops be dumb, yo.


If we hold cops to standards of accuracy then crime will obviously run rampant. Cops must be allowed to arrest anyone for any reason (they are) in order to keep your neighborhood safe.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: HairyNevus: "My hope is that this doesn't happen to anybody else ever again," says Nicole Hirsch, wife of the accused.

I give it a month.

That's generous.


Maybe they meant for the same guy...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an easy mistake to make. After all, only Hispanics do landscaping.

/One aisle seat please
//Also wondering why the couple wasn't named.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Carter Pewterschmidt: But it was a white F-150. Such a unique vehicle means it was obviously the stolen one. Why even bother to run the plates or VIN? Just arrest him. Why even bother with a trial?

/s
//The accusers probably had a red Toyota.....

Like the time the LA cops fired on a Tundra with two ladies in it when Dorner was on the loose and driving a totally different type of truck and COLOR. Cops be dumb, yo.


That was at night, and they had heard the "plop" of the newspapers the women were delivering and thought it was gunfire from the nut that had been gunning down cops in the past two days.  They were guarding a threatened officer's house and were already at panic-levels of alertness and that tipped them over into just blasting away. AFAIK, nobody got disciplined or canned for contagious firing at two women who miraculously survived.

Also AFAIK, nobody ever asked the obvious question of why they let the threatened cop stay at his known address where he'd have to be guarded by nervous cops instead of taking him to a safe house.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be difficult to explain away. It really only takes like 5 minutes to confirm that this truck belonged to the driver. CDL and proof of insurance, match it to the VIN, I mean, that's all they needed to do right? What's the non-racist excuse going to be?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: They'll concede he owns the truck but they'll still demand proof he didn't steal it from himself.


He broke in and hung up pictures of his family everywhere.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: The couple should be punished, not the cops who assumed the couple knew wtf they were talking about. VIN plates are very easy to locate and read, there are at least 3 plates on every truck I've ever seen.

Filing a false police report, verbal or otherwise


Truck was at least 4 years old and used in landscaping.  The owners seriously couldn't identify if it was theirs or not?  By the time a car is 4 is has at  least a few door dings or bumper scrapes that they would recognize.

I would say somehow the couple has committed some crime, false report, slander maybe.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: tuxq: The couple should be punished, not the cops who assumed the couple knew wtf they were talking about. VIN plates are very easy to locate and read, there are at least 3 plates on every truck I've ever seen.

Filing a false police report, verbal or otherwise

Truck was at least 4 years old and used in landscaping.  The owners seriously couldn't identify if it was theirs or not?  By the time a car is 4 is has at  least a few door dings or bumper scrapes that they would recognize.

I would say somehow the couple has committed some crime, false report, slander maybe.


I sell truck accessories and you're absolutely correct. Landscapers beat the crap out of their trucks. If they took even like 2 minutes to look it over they should have known. It's not slander though, it's libel or defamation and it really only applies to broadcasting information. If they made some type of social media post about the incident with said accusations then yes, they could totally sue for libel.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Carter Pewterschmidt: But it was a white F-150. Such a unique vehicle means it was obviously the stolen one. Why even bother to run the plates or VIN? Just arrest him. Why even bother with a trial?

/s
//The accusers probably had a red Toyota.....

Like the time the LA cops fired on a Tundra with two ladies in it when Dorner was on the loose and driving a totally different type of truck and COLOR. Cops be dumb, yo.


All cops are stupid pieces of shiat.  They take the job because they were bullies in high school and never got above a C average.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
jjorsett:

Also AFAIK, nobody ever asked the obvious question of why they let the threatened cop stay at his known address where he'd have to be guarded by nervous cops instead of taking him to a safe house.

The obvious answer is that then the nervous cops wouldn't be collecting that overtime pay?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: They'll concede he owns the truck but they'll still demand proof he didn't steal it from himself.


One of my favorite mondegreens is from Midnight Train to Georgia. Someone thought " and he even sold his old car" was " and he even stole his own car." I've loved it for his absurdity. Now it doesn't seem as funny.
 
Snargi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: tuxq: The couple should be punished, not the cops who assumed the couple knew wtf they were talking about. VIN plates are very easy to locate and read, there are at least 3 plates on every truck I've ever seen.

Filing a false police report, verbal or otherwise

Do you see their names in TFA? Ain't nuthin gonna happen.


There's a lot more missing in TFA than just their names.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nicole Hirsch, the wife of the victim, says that he was seated in his truck at 11:30 am at 35th and MLK when he was approached by a couple.

Once again, Chris Rock was right.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a statement made by the OPD, the stolen vehicle was later reported as found.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: But it was a white F-150. Such a unique vehicle means it was obviously the stolen one. Why even bother to run the plates or VIN? Just arrest him. Why even bother with a trial?

/s
//The accusers probably had a red Toyota.....


The only shocking part is that they didn't immediately open fire into all nearby vehicles out of concern for their safety.

https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2014/02/police-officers-who-shot-two-innocent-women-103-times-wont-be-fired/357771/
 
