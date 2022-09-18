 Skip to content
(CNN)   Let's see, we've got earthquakes in Taiwan, massive flooding in Alaska, and a tropical storm bearing down on Puerto Rico. What else do we need? **spins weather wheel** Hey, how about a typhoon ravaging Japan?   (cnn.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How about a blizzard in Florida
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hurricane now.  Will become a major with a 21% chance of hitting Bermuda on Thursday/Friday.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was told by very fine people (on this very site!) that climate change is a hoax. Let's see how many "once-a-generation" weather events we can cram into the next few years, shall we?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hurricane now.  Will become a major with a 21% chance of hitting Bermuda on Thursday/Friday.


For a tiny island in the middle of nowhere, Bermuda just seems to attract storms
 
germ78
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nan Madol: Not just a city-state in Civ 6 anymore.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: How about a blizzard in Florida


Not counting the ongoing blizzard of stupid?
 
Nullav
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least those are all normal craptasms.
 
germ78
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, has anyone checked to see if Lenny Bruce not afraid?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They put an alert to evacuate 2,000,000 people in Japan yesterday, from an island, that must have been a pretty big undertaking.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: I was told by very fine people (on this very site!) that climate change is a hoax.


No you weren't. FARK has been making fun of climate-change deniers for a very long time.
 
