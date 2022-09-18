 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 207 of WW3: New evidence of torture at Ukraine graves. Putin warns of 'serious response' to 'terror acts'. How Ukraine opened a Pandora's box for Putin. US says Putin unable to attain Ukraine goal. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
38
    More: News, Ukraine, Russian troops, nuclear weapons, Dnipro River's west bank, Russia, use of mass destruction weapons, only big Ukrainian city Russia, Belarus  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harlee' loss report goes first when he gets here.
I'm going to start posting. Perhaps today's thread will actually stay on topic.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

Three strikes on the Nikopol district from Grads and heavy artillery.

Around midnight, almost 30 Russian shells landed in Nikopol. Three people were injured: a 49-year-old woman and two men-26 and 82 years old.

Residential buildings, cars, a kindergarten, shops, a barber shop, the local administration building, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

, Nikolaev

At night, one of the city's districts came under fire.

It is already known that the civilian infrastructure was damaged. In particular, one of the hospitals and an auto-garage cooperative. Rescuers are working on the site.

Kommersant -Donetsk region

On September 17, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut, 2 in Ugledar and 1 in Georgievka. Another 18 people were injured.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainian military in the Kherson region destroyed a barge with invaders, which the enemy was delivering weapons to

"The perforated vessel was sent along the course of the Russian warship along with loaded military equipment and accompanying personnel, " the Yug OK reports.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also keep enemy transport routes and logistics centers under constant fire control. The occupiers ' plans to restore the access capacity of the Antonovsky Railway Bridge, which they were trying to repair, have been destroyed.

Enemy losses in the southern direction during the day: 62 rashists and 5 armored vehicles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four generations: burial of eight members of the same family found in Izyum

During the exhumation work at the mass grave site in Izyum, the graves of 8 members of the same family were found: from a great-grandfather to a great-grandson.

On March 9, at about 07: 00, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a house on Pervomaiskaya Street, and then deliberately finished it off with a tank until it finally collapsed. This was told to journalists by neighbors. At least 44 people were killed under the rubble of the house.

Among them are the Stolpakov family-Elena and Dmitry, their daughters-5-year-old Olesya and 8-year-old Alexandra, Elena's two parents, her 13-year-old sister Maria and great-grandmother Lyudmila Sergeevna.

Everyone was buried nearby. Four generations
the same family.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Kharkiv region, Russians shot two women from a tank, both were killed.

This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleg Sinyogubov.

This happened in the border village of Strelechye, Kharkiv region. The women were traveling in their own cars.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Harlee' loss report goes first when he gets here.
I'm going to start posting. Perhaps today's thread will actually stay on topic.


Well! Someone certainly woke up on the wrong side of the bed! Good morning.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sign of things to come.
Beautiful and ominous.
This doesn't look good-
for the russians

The first snow fell in Ukraine

Snow began to fall in the Carpathians on the mountain Pop Ivan, on the night of September 18.

According to the Montenegrin Mountain Search and Rescue post, in the morning on Mount Pop Ivan it was cloudy, visibility is limited. Snow was falling. The wind is south-westerly 6-8 m/s. The air temperature is -1°C.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the beginning of the military invasion of Ukraine, cases of mysterious deaths and suicides among top officials and businessmen have become more frequent in Russia. The victims held high - level positions in state-owned companies that indirectly finance the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. We collected the most high-profile cases of mysterious deaths and found out who the victims were.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap. I thought they were out of shell range now. I haven't looked at the village location.

In the Kharkiv region, during the Russian shelling, four medical workers were killed while evacuating patients of a psychiatric hospital.

" During the evacuation, the Russians began a massive shelling. According to preliminary data, 4 medical workers were killed, 2 patients were injured, " Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleg Sinyogubov said.

The shelling occurred in the village of Strelechye, Kharkiv region. Only 30 patients were evacuated from the medical facility, and more than 600 were treated in total.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Romanian ex-minister publicly supported the division of Ukraine

Former Romanian Foreign Minister and Education Minister Andrei Marga, who last worked in the government in 2012, claims that he considers Ukraine's borders "unnatural". "It should give its territories-Transcarpathia-to Hungary, Galicia-to Poland, Bukovina-to Romania, and the Donbass and Crimea - to Russia. These are all territories of other states, not Ukraine, " said Andriy Marga, who positions himself as a historian.

Former Romanian foreign ministers have already criticized the statements of their ex-colleague, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest considers his words unacceptable.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Orban "predicts" even greater loss of territories by Ukraine and the collapse of the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the war in Ukraine may continue until 2030, and the country will lose a third or half of its territories. He also believes that the conflict could have been local, but the West turned it into a global one, and Europe is "shooting itself in the foot" with sanctions. The pro-Russian prime minister also admits that the EU may collapse before 2030.

The prime minister noted that today he is the only EU prime minister who opposes the extension of sanctions, but hopes that this will change after the formation of a new government in Italy this September, and also hopes for the coming to power of pro-Russian governments in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Recall that Hungary again, as in 1939, chose the side of evil. For this, it may soon be excluded from the EU. Bye Felicia! Well we can hope. And take Tucker and CPAC with you.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The invaders announced another attack on the colony in Olenevka

The Russian invaders announced a new attack on the colony in Olenevka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held. As a result of the attack, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and four others were injured. The Ukrainian military was blamed for the shelling, however, as you know, last time the colony was shelled by the Russians themselves, so most likely it happened this time.

The UN mission is expected to arrive in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, in the coming days. The purpose of the visit is to find out the circumstances of the murder of 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war on July 29.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Prisoners from Ordlo refuse to be exchanged

This was confessed by one of the prisoners. "If you think about it, it's like escaping from East Berlin to West Berlin. Because there is no future there, in fact, " he said, speaking about the "DPR".

Recall that the Russian occupiers continue their forced "mobilization" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass. War criminals of the Russian Federation use the same methods-they beat up potential "volunteers" for refusing to provide documents.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Harlee' loss report goes first when he gets here.
I'm going to start posting. Perhaps today's thread will actually stay on topic.

Well! Someone certainly woke up on the wrong side of the bed! Good morning.


It was respect. Not a condemnation of your being tardy. I'm actually in a good mood.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fasahd: Harlee' loss report goes first when he gets here.
I'm going to start posting. Perhaps today's thread will actually stay on topic.


You mean you didn't find the conversion and voltage side topics top shelf entertainment?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the base of the occupiers in Svatovo, in the Luhansk region

The invaders lived at the local bus station. Serhii Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk OVA, showed what he looks like after the attack by the Ukrainian defenders.

We will remind, due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers began to flee from Luhansk region to Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Pope's ambassador came under fire from the Russians

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski came under fire from the Russian occupiers during a humanitarian mission. At the same time, the special ambassador of the Pope was not injured, but he saw the war up close for the first time. "For the first time in my life, I didn't know where to run... After all, it was necessary not just to run, but to know how to act in such a situation ," commented the cardinal.

The shelling began when the cardinal, accompanied by two bishops and a military man, was delivering humanitarian aid to the front.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Harlee' loss report goes first when he gets here.
I'm going to start posting. Perhaps today's thread will actually stay on topic.

You mean you didn't find the conversion and voltage side topics top shelf entertainment?


Well I got a charge from them, but volt with your feet if you don't I say. Every Ukraine thread always has some resistance, and more than a few Farkers like to ampere. But ultimately this is what makes the Ukraine threads not just a place to be, it makes it an Ohm!

/morning
//reheated electrical puns. Again!
///hug your loved ones. Slava Ukrani!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Harlee' loss report goes first when he gets here.
I'm going to start posting. Perhaps today's thread will actually stay on topic.

You mean you didn't find the conversion and voltage side topics top shelf entertainment?


Actually, to a point I very much did. I just didn't really consider it much of a 'side' topic.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The weather'll be turning there soon. The famously productive earth of Ukraine that feeds so many turns to mud in the autumn and spring rain. Until the ground freezes activities will be constrained closer to the roads. I wonder what the impact will be:

* Bunching makes everything better targets.
* Or will activity slow down until the ground becomes solid?

Of course, as things get colder everything becomes slower and more expensive to do. The already lousy Russian logistics will be under increased pressure. Also their suppliers may have further vulnerabilities as hurriedly produced materials are now being used in the cold.

We shall see.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. Usually I add things to the summary chronologically by thread, but the continued push in Kharkiv really needs to be towards the top again because it's huge (literally and figuratively). Another crazy 7 days means another mega-sized update, and thanks to finally having a job again I didn't have time to make any notes earlier this week (eh, c'est la vie, at least I'm getting paid again even if it is peanuts).

Open your eyes and look at the thread. The Russia-boo dunking continues. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of September 10 through September 16 (Days 199 to 205):

Kharkiv Oblast

They deserve the epithet we use. Another mass grave found in Izium.

Zelensky visited IziumRussian shills howled.

Ukraine has countered Russia's blyatzkrieg with a proper blitzkrieg. The Kharkiv offensive officially overtook Izyum on the 10th of September mere days after the offensive began (Ukrainian troops posing at the city's sign). The captured Russian communications coming out of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv Oblasts sound depressed. This pessimism shows up in how quickly Ukraine has rolled over what should have been fully-manned Russian positions. They continue to flee so quickly they can't take any of their heavy gear, so expect to see gently used T- and BMP-series vehicles on the market at bargain bin prices. Do you think we can get a de-weaponized one for our inevitable War Thread Fark Party? Or maybe we get ourselves one of the completely intact Orlans floating around Kharkiv. The amount of equipment left behind is staggeringJunk left everywhere, even high value pieces. It's literally and figuratively fueling the Ukrainian blitzkrieg.

Ukrainian op sec set up the Kharkiv offensive. Russia was blind to what was coming. Maybe they should have opened their eyes and looked at the map? Makes you wonder if TFG being a puppet was such a bad thing. At any rate, it led to Ukraine completing this sweep in about 5 days. Both sides admit that Kharkiv Oblast is now entirely back in Ukraine's hands. Helluva way to celebrate 9/11 if you ask me.

Ukrainians in the formerly occupied areas are ecstatic and vigorously removing the clearest signs of the Russian occupation. This is what being greeted as liberators looks like. Given that this is what Russians were doing on the way out the door, it's amazing the people have anything left to give.

A great comparison of how stunning the Kharkiv Offensive was.

Kherson Oblast

The Kherson Offensive continues to be overshadowed by developments elsewhere, but there have been some interesting rumors coming out of there. Obviously unlikely to be true, but it's not as though the situation looks good for Russia with how demoralized they are. In the past couple days Ukraine has advanced on Sukhyi Stavok south of Davydiv Brid. As I've said before, that will allow Ukraine to control the road that runs along the front line between Davydiv Brid and Vysokopillia (and the logistics line supplying the Russians there). It will also put Ukrainian artillery in range of the southern road along the west bank of the Dnipro reservoir which is the alternate route into the Vysokopillia area, so that means Russians in the NE third of the west bank Kherson pocket would be at risk of starving or being enveloped. I hope they know how to swim because the rear guard isn't staying around to support them.

It seems the offensive in Kherson was telegraphed to create a fork. Ignore it and Ukraine would really retake Kherson. Defend against it and Ukraine would hit you where you weakened the line. Of course, Saint HIMARS' work means Ukraine can probably accomplish both outcomes anyway. The whole thing has been planned hand-in-hand with US and UK defense officials. For now, Ukraine is content to slowly advance and strike command centers when they discover them.

Spartans fought in the shade. Ukrainians fished in the town square. And apparently grow some really tasty watermelons.

Everything else

Your reminder that many defenders of Azovstal (at least the ones who weren't gruesomely murdered by Russia in a botched false-flag attack) are still in captivity. And that Russian soldiers earned that nickname we useThey really do.

In other news, it's basically only the Magyars and Turks holding up the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Stalinst prison brigades are back on the menu, boys.

Zelensky to Russia: fark off and keep farking off until you can't fark off anymore. Then fark off some more.

Zelensky's not the only one with big brass balls.

Ukraine's troll game is tasty and on point. But seriously, surrendering is better than getting commissared by whatever idiot they have behind you or getting strafed in the retreating column. With how quickly Ukraine has been getting social services restarted in liberated areas, it's a good bet they've got a POW plan in place, too.

You've probably heard of the duality of man. Licinius Crassus posits the duality of ZelenskyThe absolute balls on that man. In other world leader news, the British royal family remembers WWII, understands that they're not Godwinning the thread by comparing Putin to Hitler. Their analysis is standing up better than many professionals' who may need a welfare check-in right about now. Honestly, at this point I think we've all realized that your average Fark thread has the real top notch analysis spread across multiple disciplines. Or Twitter. Seriously, the Twitter takes are great. Admittedly, as Wenchmaster noted, traditional media just can't keep up with the speed of the ZSU's movements.

I wasn't kidding about the Fark Brigade's Defense Analysis Unit. An interesting take on the war from andrewagill. And another by WenchmasterJustSurfin points out how this war will have knock-on effects elsewhere for decades to come. Farkers are working hard to keep other Farkers well-informed (and infromed, of course)

Turns out Ukraine is doing what most of Eastern Europe wishes it could doRussian NATO cope has spawned some great memes about it. And in the midst of it all, Ukraine is still exporting supplies to the rest of the world.

Remember back in late June and early July when Ukraine didn't have HIMARS and Russia was slowly grinding them out of Severodonetsk? Well there's unconfirmed reports of Ukrainian activity in the area. And many other places, too. More likely that it's a massive upswing in partisan activity which is incredible in its own right. Russian troops will be jumping at the snap of every twig for years. And god only knows what their collaborators will be doing.

Not that he'll be removed, but Russian milbloggers have soured on Putler. Probably explains the insane statements coming from the Russian government (now in meme format). Lithuania's foreign minister cut straight to the chase, though, and apparently there's agreement from Russian officials. Not sure how they're going to spin losses this bad.

Ukrainian fashion is so hot right now. Traditional shirt with a Bayraktar designZelensky with his X-Wing Ukrainian tridentProtesters in Moscow dressed in funerary garb.

How many farking generals do they have if Ukraine is still finding more to capture?

About those "independence referenda"...yeah, not happening.

ZSU's air wing gets a new bird.

Russia had to tow the Paval Derzhavin back to port before Ukraine could add it to the Moskva submarine task force.

So that's how they did it...

Welfare Check-Ins

Well shiat. Godspeed, Cobere. And all the rest of you who are dealing with shiat.

Speaking of, a setback for Father_Jack.

Bob Able's daring doggo doodle.

BadCosmonaut's insights are irreplaceable.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fasahd: The Pope's ambassador came under fire from the Russians

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski came under fire from the Russian occupiers during a humanitarian mission. At the same time, the special ambassador of the Pope was not injured, but he saw the war up close for the first time. "For the first time in my life, I didn't know where to run... After all, it was necessary not just to run, but to know how to act in such a situation ," commented the cardinal.

The shelling began when the cardinal, accompanied by two bishops and a military man, was delivering humanitarian aid to the front.

[Fark user image 500x279]


Whelp, Putin just lost any support from the Pope.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fasahd: Crap. I thought they were out of shell range now. I haven't looked at the village location.

In the Kharkiv region, during the Russian shelling, four medical workers were killed while evacuating patients of a psychiatric hospital.

" During the evacuation, the Russians began a massive shelling. According to preliminary data, 4 medical workers were killed, 2 patients were injured, " Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleg Sinyogubov said.

The shelling occurred in the village of Strelechye, Kharkiv region. Only 30 patients were evacuated from the medical facility, and more than 600 were treated in total.


It looks like it's this town right on the border with Russia. Makes a lot of sense that Russia can shell it since it's so close to them.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
mederu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | We started the New Counterattack Again! In Donetsk region. Ruzzia will run!
Youtube 8TyqLNFLH68

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's all coming crashing down
Youtube ObeLiJ4MfKQ

Knock 'em out cold my friends!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russia's defence ministry accused Kyiv of shelling near the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Ukraine denied. The ministry said its forces launched attacks on Ukrainian positions in several parts of the country.

I can't help but notice that if Russia doesn't invade or if Russia leaves, then nobody is shelling near the plant.  This is still entirely a problem caused by Russia.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Putins bloody nose has turned in to a savage beating.

How does he come out of this as anything but an embarrassment and a failure?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyday this war goes on, the closer and closer Putin gets to ending his days the way Gaddafi  did.
 
August11
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reading of the orcs' atrocities makes me think that Russia is going to pay for this war in many ways and for a long, long time.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Putins bloody nose has turned in to a savage beating.

How does he come out of this as anything but an embarrassment and a failure?


Easy. Kill everyone that dares criticize him. Why do you think so many successful businessmen are suddenly leaping from tall buildings?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Putins bloody nose has turned in to a savage beating.

How does he come out of this as anything but an embarrassment and a failure?


Control the education system and politicians, and after decades of propaganda have citizens who believe they were fighting a just cause and the fight was all about state's rights, and not the ability to own people.

Wait, which country were we talking about?
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gaslight: The weather'll be turning there soon. The famously productive earth of Ukraine that feeds so many turns to mud in the autumn and spring rain. Until the ground freezes activities will be constrained closer to the roads. I wonder what the impact will be:

* Bunching makes everything better targets.
* Or will activity slow down until the ground becomes solid?

Of course, as things get colder everything becomes slower and more expensive to do. The already lousy Russian logistics will be under increased pressure. Also their suppliers may have further vulnerabilities as hurriedly produced materials are now being used in the cold.

We shall see.


The mud IS a factor, but far less so in the Donbas and the south.  The rich agricultural areas tend to be further west.  That was a major screw up on the Russian's part.  None of their planning seems to have taken that into account.  They truly believed it would be a lark with all issues decided before the thaw.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Putin warns of 'serious response' to 'terror acts'

Death by Misadventure it is for Putin.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some Ukraine, some not, all relevant. TLDR; Worth it if you're bored later today.

'State of the EU' speech: Is the Union rising to acute challenges? • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube J--TTdo-tQc
 
