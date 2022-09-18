 Skip to content
(Twitter)   ♫The hills are alive, With the sound of-- SCREAMING AND BURNING AND FIRE ENGINES AND PANIC AND OH MY GOD   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a hot swiss miss on a September night
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hills Are Alive With The Sound Of BRRRRRRT
Youtube ySuixFGIfbE
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny... "Leopold!"
Youtube gt1V61SPI_w
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: [YouTube video: The Hills Are Alive With The Sound Of BRRRRRRT]


I was expecting the gif of her spinning with two submachineguns but this is better
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have never seen the sound of music

I don't feel I've missed out on anything
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
End of summer lighting of the palms.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Firefighters seemed to be on the scene immediately!"

Yeah, that's kind of their thing...
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Hills Are Alive With ...The Sound of Machine Gun Fire (WITH AUDIO)
Youtube dmFgAMTEg0E
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I have never seen the sound of music

I don't feel I've missed out on anything


All you're missing is a case of synesthesia, and my students with it say it's not such a great thing.
 
