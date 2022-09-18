 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Staten Island mugger plays stupid games, wins stupid prizes   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never take an imitation gun to a strangulation fight.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Stupid Games/Stupid Prizes" has been benched in favor of "FAFO".

Please update your programs.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His name was not immediately released.


But it was released. Right...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aww...anyways...

/whatever happened to grumpycat? Jumped the shark?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two men kill a mugger and somehow *THEY'RE* the "victims"?!

/It's a joke.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fissile: Never take an imitation gun to a strangulation fight.


SBinRR: "Stupid Games/Stupid Prizes" has been benched in favor of "FAFO".

Please update your programs.


Does "F*cked Faked Around and Found Out" qualify in this case?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Muggers family to file wrongful death lawsuit in 3 ... 2 ...
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Fact: In 100% of all fake gun shootings, the victim is always the one with the fake gun.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The first mistake was being in Staten Island.
 
Pextor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [y.yarn.co image 400x226]
Fact: In 100% of all fake gun shootings, the victim is always the one with the fake gun.


The Naked Gun - When I See Five Wierdos Dressed in Togas...
Youtube FudOdxWGynY
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Aww...anyways...

/whatever happened to grumpycat? Jumped the shark?


Grumpy Cat died on the way back to his home planet.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Fissile: Never take an imitation gun to a strangulation fight.

SBinRR: "Stupid Games/Stupid Prizes" has been benched in favor of "FAFO".

Please update your programs.

Does "F*cked Faked Around and Found Out" qualify in this case?


illallowit.jpg
 
Fissile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The first mistake was being in Staten Island.


It's New York City's New Jersey.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Muggers family to file wrongful death lawsuit in 3 ... 2 ...


I mean, as little sympathy as I have for muggers, having run away from four muggings as a youth, they did farking disarm a guy and then proceed to strangle the life out of him for 3 minutes after he became unconscious.  That's kinda hardcore, no?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bullet tooth Tony approves
 
pueblonative
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Medics rushed the 33-year-old gunman to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he died. His name was not immediately released.


He sounds healthy
 
