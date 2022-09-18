 Skip to content
(CNN)   Large earthquake rocks Taiwan. No this is not a repeat from Saturday   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/COSMOSTianRen/status/1571400864878706688
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just saw the notification for this from my earthquake monitor. Good luck, everyone
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x453]


Just wedge some 2x4s under the left side and it will be fine. And make sure any americans are restricted to the right side only
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has an earthquake machine? 😈
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably all the tunnels China is digging to invade Taiwan like the mole people attack New York in Fantastic 4 cartoons.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A friend there posted some video of her hanging light fixture swaying. I was impressed.
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Probably all the tunnels China is digging to invade Taiwan like the mole people attack New York in Fantastic 4 cartoons.


Or fracking

/ always fracking
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

1funguy: Nimbull: Probably all the tunnels China is digging to invade Taiwan like the mole people attack New York in Fantastic 4 cartoons.

Or fracking

/ always fracking


#GoFarkMeWithAChainsaw
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Just saw the notification for this from my earthquake monitor. Good luck, everyone


Which do you use? Mine doesn't notify me anymore.
 
