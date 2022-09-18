 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It started with an assault at Waffle House....
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Georgia in a nutshell.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Waffle House" - Jim Gaffigan Standup (King Baby)
Youtube v02mT37pm_8
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Late night Waffle House is a great way to meet very interesting people, so uh... checks out.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.

Was he holding the machete backwards?
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's Waffle House.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was scattered and covered
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were eating in a Waffle House, they knew what they were getting into.  I say let them fight.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: he was scattered and covered


He's lucky he didn't up capped or smothered.
 
slave2grind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For an instant, I though it was Shia LaBeouf.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waffle House isn't that bad you just have to pick your visitation very carefully... upon expanded research I have found a tiny window between 2:10-2:37 in the afternoon when they've cleaned up after the brawls and eat in peace.
 
jimjays
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again: I've had great fun clearing brush with a machete, pretending I was clearing a path through the jungle.

But you never hear about a positive person or a positive outcome when a machete is seen as a weapon. Keep your distance from such people.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I ate there last weekend. Coming back from Cleveland or Helen, it's the first "I'm starving and need something to eat" restaurant on 400 heading back to Atlanta.

It's not even in my top 5 of sketchy ones.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish journalists would update the way they write or title articles to reflect that it will be online. 30 years ago that would be in a few local papers where everyone knew those counties.  Maybe a mention in a statewide. I had no idea where this happened until the last paragraph.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It started much earlier than that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Waffle House is almost always good for dinner and a show.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kid Rock have an alibi?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.

Was he holding the machete backwards?


Probably slapped him with the flat of the blade.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Kid Rock have an alibi?


Ha!

One thing about KR's Waffle House night is that location is a couple of blocks from the Pink Pony. Yeah, THAT place is interesting at 2:30 AM (when the bar closes).
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It started much earlier than that.

[Fark user image 300x197]


I used to call these "job stopper": tattoos for obvious reasons. Now you can be tatted like Post Malone
and be hired the same day you apply.
 
