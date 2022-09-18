 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: From canoes to carriers, share your stories involving boats   (fark.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It was a dark and stormy night. We arrived on scene shortly after midnight. I'd been up all day and had stood the watch in transit. The disabled and partially sunken fishing boat was anchored in the lee of Santa Rosa Island, and they weren't going anywhere except to the bottom of the sea without getting pumped out and towed. We lowered the small boat over the side and loaded the salvage crew and a dewatering pump and they sped over and unloaded the pump and the crew. We were close enough to watch this unfold, and I could see that they couldn't get the dewatering pump started. The small boat returned and we loaded the only other one we had onto it. Our old dewatering pumps were notoriously temperamental. I'd been begging for new pumps for months, but the cheapskate skipper didn't want to spend the money on it and my pleas fell on deaf ears. Keeping the boat pretty and white seemed a higher priority, after all, we were on prominent display in Marina Del Rey. If you've read this far, you've probably already figured out that the other pump wouldn't start either. Damn. At this point the skipper sent me over with our P-250 firefighting pump. They are highly reliable and can pump a lot of water, but weigh about four times as much as the dewatering pumps. Getting the pump onto the sinking boat was treacherous and at one point I almost lost my balance and dropped the pump into the drink. It was the last hope of saving the fishing boat. We finally got the pump set up on deck above the fish hold that had filled with sea water and dragged the entire focsle right to the water line. The pump started with the first pull. Relief. But only for a split second though when I realized the discharging water was shooting straight into the wind and right back at me. I was was still holding onto the pump trying to keep it on the rocking and rolling deck. I stood fast until the hold was pumped dry. My uniform was soaked through. Even my boots had filled with water. We dragged the pump back to the fantail and tied it in. While I was doing this, the rest of the crew rigged a tow line so we could tow them back to Santa Barbara. The then skipper ordered me to stay on the fishing boat for the transit in case we needed to rig the dewatering pump again. I told him I was soaking wet and freezing cold. He had the crew bring a pair of my dirty old coveralls for me to change into. What a guy. The transit into Santa Barbara was without any notable incidents, but the ride on the fishing boat being towed in stormy seas was a sh*tty as it gets. The following week we got two new dewatering pumps.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lady I dated during and immediately after college had a whitewater canoe. Although I like outdoor stuff, I've never enjoyed cold water, especially cold rushing water. Went to a few parties with her and her canoeing/kayaking friends. They handed out mock awards, things like "best air brace." One year I got the "most resistant to paddling" award.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to high school near a reversible fall--tide would surge up river and when it went back out, it took a ton of water with it, creating some rips and whirls of fun . Which could be a lot of fun in kayak, at a point in that cycle. Unless, of course, you read the tide chart wrong and hit surge at entirely the wrong time, and then got swept out deep into the bay, and didn't realize exactly how far you'd parked the truck once you managed to get back to shore. A two man kayak isn't all that heavy--even back in the 80s--you know, up until the point you have to carry the f*cker for miles, because there is no way in Hell, you're going to call anyone to come and get you and have to admit that you made such a boneheaded mistake.

We realized our error at least fairly early on, but by that time, our 17 year old brains were thinking, 'what's the worst that could happen?'
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spent two weeks with my scout troop sailing around the Keys in the 80s, including Midsummers Day (longest day).  Many years later on honeymoon with wife on cruise along Alaska coast, we also had the Midsummers Day there as well.
 
Bondith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was in Venturers in my teens (Boy Scouts, but an older cohort than Scouts).  I was on a canoeing pre-trip for a much longer canoe trip later that summer, because they wouldn't let us go on the long one until we proved we could handle the short one.  I was in the back of one canoe with another kid in the front and a Scouter (someone's dad) in the middle (not paddling).  Everything was fine, and I'd managed to steer properly and not hit any submerged rocks or the bank of the river, when we came to a slow, calm section of river.  Without a word, the Scouter stood up in the boat, grabbed the gunwale and flipped the canoe.  I had enough time to say "Hey, what th-" before I was trying to breathe river.  This was his way of teaching us to recover from a tipped canoe.  We got it righted and got back in pretty quickly.  Once I was settled on my seat again, I noticed that the water seemed a lot brighter.  My sunglasses and I had parted company underwater, although weirdly enough the string was still around my neck.

The Scouter in the other canoe had a much harder time tipping his, as the kids had seen what happened to my boat and were ready to stabilise it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My father was a horrible driver pulling the camping trailer--loved camping but hated the chores involved. He once lost a canoe off the station wagon. He said someone must have stolen it while he and Mother stopped for lunch. Mother said he probably tied it on poorly or positioned it against the trailer that a turn pried it off and it flew off on the road--for some resourceful person to collect and take better care of it. (Imagine driving behind him when a canoe flies off the car and up over the trailer at you.)

It is possible Mother loosened the ropes. She hated water and the canoe that called for going out on the water--with a man she didn't trust to keep her out of the water.
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I finished my training after bootcamp I was given orders to the USS Carl Vinson. She was already on a cruise so I had to catch up with her. I flew from Los Angeles to Manilla. I spent a week there and was waiting to board a C-130 to Singapore when an officer came and said he had to be on the flight. I was on the bottom of the list and got bumped off.

A couple days later I was put on a bus with a few other guys and they drove us to Clark AFB. We boarded a civilian airliner that had been charted and flew to Diego Garcia. I spent a week or so on that atoll. And then one day I was taken to a hangar and given a helmet and float coat, we were getting on a C-2 Greyhound for the flight to the boat.

It was a bumpy, uncomfortable ride. We were sitting facing the back of the plane. I had a tiny little round window I could look out of but there wasn't much to see - just water. When we trapped it took the wind right out of me. The ramp in the back dropped, we were hustled off the plane, off the flight deck and down into the ship.

Some number of hours later I was standing in the V-2 division office, I'd be working in the arresting gear. The division office looked at me with no joy in his eyes or voice and said, "What do you weigh Peck?"

"About 150 pounds sir", I answered.

His reply came with no hesitation, "150 pounds of mail we could have had come in but we got you instead." Quite the pep talk.
 
gorrck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My uncle had fractional ownership in a small sailboat that he and the other owners docked in Burnham Harbor behind Soldier Field.  Every fall they'd take turns sailing it up the Calumet River to winter storage and every spring they'd bring it back.  One spring it was my uncle's turn to take the boat down the river and to the harbor.  The day started off as a nice spring day in Chicago.  The trip down the river was pleasant enough.  Lots of rusted-out industrial hulks of a long-lost manufacturing base lined the route.  The weather was mild - partly cloudy, with a light breeze.  Once we hit the lake, things turned.  Lake Michigan can have some waves.  The weather on the lake was cloudy, windy, and spitting rain.  The sail was not yet up (that gets reattached in the harbor) so we were under power with a very small outboard motor.  The "crew" consisted of my uncle, two of his friends out for what they thought was a picnic cruise, my brother and his now-wife, and me.  After we were soaked from the rain and spray we broke out the Gorton's Fisherman yellow suits.  My uncle's friends were yelling at him to stay closer to the shore.  My uncle told them the shoreline had too many rocks to be safe (the boat behind us stuck to the shoreline and hit a rock).  My job was to stand over the compass and use my wet yellow arm to point north.  My brother used his catatonic fiancee as a weather shield.  We pulled into the harbor and 5 feet from the dock, we run out of gas.  I'm sure had we run out of gas on the lake, there would have been a mutiny.  My clothes were still wet when I got home 3 hours later.

Many other stories with my uncle and that boat.  There's a reason my aunt and cousins rarely went on that boat.  I did thoroughly enjoy sailing with my uncle.  I miss his ridiculously happy grin when he was under sail as we puttered around for an hour after spending 2 hours getting out on the lake and with the prospect of 2 hours of harbor maintenance time when we got back.
 
Upscope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was on a boat (Submarine) on patrol in the Artic.  We had to go to Periscope Depth (PD) for some radio traffic.  Normally this is fairly routine, but this time there was a huge storm in the area.  While at PD, we were doing rolls as much as 30 degrees side to side.  Anything that was not tied down went flying.  Those that had watch stations that allowed them to sit were buckled in with lap belts.  The cooks in the galley had to put a complete stop to making the meal for safety reasons.
We were at PD for about 10-15 min, but if felt like an hour.  Once we went back to our normal operating depth, we were still rocking about 2-3 degrees.  Still one of the most exciting PD's I have been on.
 
UtopianDevil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't have any cool stories about boats. Just dull ones. For example:

When I was 12 my Dad bought a boat and wanted to teach us how to water ski. So we take the boat to the nearest lake - Indian Lake in Russell's Point, OH. We put the boat in, head over to the ski zone. I put on the jacket and skis, slide off the side of the boat. At this point I realize the ski zone at Indian Lake is so shallow I can stand up. Water is chest deep. If you look closely you can see the occasional tree stump sticking up out of the water.  We proceeded anyway. If you learn to ski on the shallow, choppy water at Indian Lake you can ski anywhere.
Side note - one of the best places to ski in Ohio in my opinion is Paint Creek Reservoir in Highland County - water as smooth as a sheet of glass most days.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am but a simple cat. One day while enjoying my morning coffee and the newspaper, someone takes a picture of me. The next thing you know, I'm all over the internet with people saying I should buy a boat. I already have one. Leave. Me. Alone.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Silverwood Lake. Waay back in the last century. We were mostly drinking beer and pulling the kids behind the boat who were boogie-boarding. Silverwood's a mountain lake, and if you trailed your hand through the water, you might be forgiven for thinking you could put your 40 year old body in and swim.  Now this next part is a schematic. A stylized bit, if you would. So, I stripped off the t-shirt and just went down the ladder into the water. In the next pico-second, I had been launched like a skinny whale, breaching into the æther. Luckily I landed back in the boat. Some time later -- don't ask how much -- I was able to answer the medics' (Or my family. It's all hazy.) questions about what happened. "C-c-c-old."

Sunlight doesn't penetrate very far into Silverood's lying water. Around 2 knuckles. Below that layer is water that is dagger cold. The kids had some kind of magic cloak that permitted them to enjoy it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

