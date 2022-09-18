 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The first time you felt like a grownup
63
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2022-09-18 12:17:00 AM  
I'm still waiting for it. One of these days...
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2022-09-18 12:41:47 AM  
When I retired. But I only felt grown up for a couple of days.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2022-09-18 3:47:53 AM  
When my wife's father was lying on his death bed.

Hospice had taken over a few days earlier and the family was all over the house.  I just wanted a minute alone with him, but I couldn't get it because everyone wants to treat the death of a family member as an opportunity to make it about themselves.  I love my wife's family but they were driving me absolutely nuts.

I met my wife's father before I met her. I loved the man but had never told him so.  I married his daughter and raised his granddaughter.  I just wanted a couple minutes alone with him to tell him everything was going to be ok when he was gone.

Finally, when he had already been unconscious for several days, I saw my chance.  Everyone had left the room.  I went to his bed, sat down next to him and said, "Fred, it's going to be ok.  I love you.  And I'll take care of this family when you're gone.  You can go in peace."

It was the damndest thing.  My father in law shot up in bed like a dart.  He looked at me and said "Brian, I've been waiting for you to tell me that!"  Then he laid back down and went to sleep.  About six hours later he was dead.

To this day I have no idea if his "I've been waiting for me to tell you that" was in reference to my telling him I loved him (I'd never said that to him before) or to my telling him I'd take care of the family when he was gone.  But either way, I'm so glad I had the opportunity to tell him.  He was a good man.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2022-09-18 4:13:50 AM  
Age 16, when I told my stepmother that our dogs would attack her if she tried to hit me again. TRUTH
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I doubt it was a feel good moment which is why I can't remember anything.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was about 13. I hustled for my own money with lots of odd jobs, I bought my own groceries, hated that my Mom was making reconstituted milk from powder to save money. It tasted like calk. So I bought my own milk, break, cheese, and peanut butter. It angered her, and I didn't actually want that, but I was going to take care of myself. Yes, I was using her refrigerator and sleeping in her house.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was 11 and had found a baby sparrow and brought it home and totally misjudged  how high a standing leap our cat could make. I thought I had the bird up hi enough from the cat but I turned my back for a second a zap! Cat fast, she'd leaped, snagged the bird and run under the bed.  Of course, by the time we got the bed pulled out, of course the bird was dead and I was sobbing. But I knew then that I couldn't be angry at the cat, I was the one who left it where the cat could get it and the cat was a cat.It shifted something in the way I viewed things.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To this day, I still wonder if I'm truly a "grown-up" but there are two moments in meme key when I realized I had crossed over the threshold into adulthood.

The first was when I finished signing all the paperwork to buy my first house. Actually owning property was about as adult a thing as I could think of.

The second, and slightly more depressing, time was when I was out on a cool Fall day and noticed a cute young teen girl wearing too little clothes and my first thought was, "That child needs to wear a jacket or something." That was the moment my inner teenager finally died.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driving without having to have an adult in the car
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I started making my own medical appointments and car fixing appointments
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry folks, there are self-help books available

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my son's specialist looked me in the eye and said "I am willing to prescribe this medication you suggest for your son, but you have to understand sudden death is an uncommon side effect. Not rare, just uncommon. Do you still want this?"
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother and I visited a court processing facility for the county where I lent her hundreds of dollars to pay her DUI fine. (in the late 80's)

My grandmother and I were already very close, but that day her and I became friends.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When every single bill was in my name.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I moved into the first place of my own and I quickly saw the costs for all the living expenses I previously took for granted.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working one of my very first jobs, as a page at the public library. I was fifteen. A little kid was looking for something and called me "ma'am," which was the first time that'd ever happened to me. We stared at each other for a while before I answered him.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm calling my housekeeper. She's doing a horrible job. It's very dusty in here.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we got our first weekend pass in basic training and went into town.  I was the only one in the group over 21, so I ordered a martini while the rest of the boys had to settle for 3.2 beer.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I took a moment to really think about these words.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching my mother slowly get worse as time goes on after my Dad died and realized after she's gone there's nobody left. Never married or had kids so as the years went on after my Dad was gone I realized how lucky she was in some ways cause I'm not going to have anyone with me when I'm in as bad a shape as she is assuming I make it that far. Oddly enough it makes me feel as upset as I did the first time I was dropped off at kindergarten and watched my mother drive off to work from a dark room alone years ago cause it was so early in the morning.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, right now I guess. Had a get-together yesterday with family friends and the generation gaps were: parents (mid/late 60s) us (mid/early 30s) and kids (1-3 years). In the past the pumpkin carving was us getting hammered and playing with a saws-all on a pumpkin. Now I didn't have a single drink and mostly kept my kids occupied. Then on the drive home I realized that I'm part of an email chain where hospital administrators are looking specifically to me and my input on how to improve workflow in our practice in the hospital. As we say to each other: "adulting at a thousand percent"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never grown up, but I have a kind of hero mode that I go into when all hell breaks loose and I end up shepherding people that don't have enough sense to save themselves.  I've run into my neighbor's burning condo to find her and her idiot boyfriend opening up the loft skylights to let the smoke out before they bothered to put the fire out, which I took care of for them.  When a fire broke out in a civic center during a conference and the elevators shut down automatically, I found a safe harbor area for a colleague in a wheelchair and called 911 to let them know where we were.  At another conference, I was walking back from a late night dinner in Manhattan when two guys stepped out of a doorway and started harassing the ladies.  I put my arms around the four of them (two on each side of me) and said, "The ladies are with me!"  They persisted, and I got a little more guttural (I'm 6'-4" 225 lbs) and they're like, "Chill dude, we just want to show the ladies a good time." before heading back to their doorway.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: My grandmother and I visited a court processing facility for the county where I lent her hundreds of dollars to pay her DUI fine. (in the late 80's)

My grandmother and I were already very close, but that day her and I became friends.


I think I speak for everyone here when I say we'd like to party with your grandma
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one's easy. It wasn't when I got my first proper job, it wasn't when I got married, it wasn't when I signed off on the mortgage for our house, it wasn't when I got promoted to a more important position at work, and nor was it was I saw my parents buried.

It was when I held my newborn child in my hands right after she was born and my wife was resting (and she REALLY deserved that rest!).

I looked down at this little quiet ball of sleeping warmth with four of her fingers curled around my little finger and knew that I sure as hell had to grow up in order to be a proper parent to her.

I've made mistakes--I think we all have--but I've kept my promises and been there for her.

Looking down on that little sleeping face was the moment I grew up.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I felt like a grownup was when I realized that I had gifts, skills, and attributes that weren't valued by my immediate family.  Instead, I was valued, protected and promoted by other adults that saw me as a real human with value and worth even if I wasn't old enough to do anything adults are expected to do, like vote, drive, sign contracts, etc.

At the time, it seemed normal.  Looking back now, I understand how many people looked at a situation and said, "nope, not on my watch."  None of them ever got the authorities involved, that would have been tacky and too nosy.  Instead, one group took a serious interest in pointing me in a direction for success.  Another group was always available for transportation, if the location was a healthy choice, like school, church, library, drug store.  I doubt these groups overlapped, but it was a smaller world back then, so maybe there was a lot going on behind the scenes.  I was just a kid, carrying my own load.

If I dwell on that period, I get bogged down.  I prefer to honor those saints by trying to be them these days.  I name pets after them, give cash to strangers in their memory, put myself in their shoes when I see an injustice and don't want to get involved, and try to just leave this world a little cleaner than I found it.  God willing, someday I will see each and every one of them again and we will laugh at how silly it all was.  How stupid it was to waste time being stingy with our love for others.  The one resource that can't be stolen or rot, and we tried to hoard it, out of fear that someone may hurt us.

Until we've been hurt, we rarely appreciate love that is all around us.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was flirting badly with a girl in a bar  and she dismissed me saying, "I don't date guys with thinning hair."  I was 20.  I'm in my 50s now and I still have a full head of hair, so she was just a biatch, but damn that aged me up fast.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was kinda born old married to child sweetheart at 19  just expected to do stuff so that was my life for years and years... just acting like I could hold a job and head in and back on time just life and kids stuff.

But, I fell on ice a few years ago, I had been falling on ice periodically all my life up to that point in time. My wife had booked a birthday cruise on a star trek theme. So mr. hotshot  was carrying a suitcase at dark after snow and then one second later I was just thinking ouch - and fark I am not going on a cruise. After I think I realised that at least the body is giving up. Still like comic books though (the print is big besides batman in shorts)

That fall sobering in more ways than one. Maturity for some is just around the corner. Others not so much
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Weeners covered it. Turning 55 this week and still feel like a yute.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When people started calling me sir.
I farking hate being called a sir.
Then when young black people started calling me sir, I was like no no no.
I don't call you boy, don't call me sir.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was about 24. I had just moved into my first apartment and was living alone for the first time.

One night, I took a giant dump and it clogged my toilet. No matter how many times I flushed the toilet, the thing remained clogged and flooded.

The next day, I realized I had to fix it. No one was going to fix it for me. I had to figure out what to do about a situation like that.

I ran out and bought a plunger. And then I plunged the toilet. I had to figure out how to do that. First adult experience in my life.

Maybe one day I'll learn how to change a tire.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Giving the lecture instead of being in the audience.

Fark, I have to do that again tomorrow. I should get that haircut. And stop drinking.

Haircut first.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was 4.  We boarded a plane for a flight that would take four days and now takes just 23 hours, with multiple stops in various countries.  My dad was off to serve his county in the aftermath of war.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This one's tough. I can imagine several times I felt grown but now I look back and realize I wasn't yet.

I certainly felt old (not necessarily grown) when my teen got a letter this week from my alma-mater inviting him to apply.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's a "the student has become the master" moment.  My dad is a control freak and always had to know where I was and what I was doing.  Going to the beach was always tiresome because he was always telling us, "Don't go in the water until a half hour after you ate, don't go out too deep, HEY, YOU'RE OUT TOO FAR!  COME BACK IN!  Watch out for riptides!"  etc.

One day, we were having a family reunion on the Outer Banks and my father, brother in law Mike and I were out in the water just staying cool and chatting as the tide was coming in.  I'm 6' 4", Mike is 6' 6" and dad is probably 5' 10" and shrinking.  We were out beyond the breakers so the waves would just roll past, lifting us off our feet and depositing us back down a few inches farther from shore. 

At one point it set my dad down and it was up to his nose and the next wave slapped him in the forehead.  After a few more waves, it was clear he was quietly struggling and Mike nods towards my dad with a grin on his face and says, "Hey, Eric, do you think we should save him?"  "Sure, why not." and we each grabbed an arm and hauled him back in to where he was only chest deep.  We didn't say a word and neither did he.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I went into management.  I initially made a pro/con list and decided to stay the hell out of management, my bosses boss asked me to reconsider and they left the position I was filling in for unfilled for half a year.  I finally said OK.  The reason I took the job wasn't that I wanted it, but that the other people they had lined up for it were wrong for the job.  They would have ruined my crew.

I took a hit for other people, their problems became mine.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i'm 54. still not an adult.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While I'd like to say when I first held my son or when I told my class that I had a kid in college too, but really it's pretty much this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Hoblit: My grandmother and I visited a court processing facility for the county where I lent her hundreds of dollars to pay her DUI fine. (in the late 80's)

My grandmother and I were already very close, but that day her and I became friends.

I think I speak for everyone here when I say we'd like to party with your grandma


Well... pour out a little Lord Calvert or Canadian Mist for our homie ya'll. :'(

/She was a lot of fun!
//Redheaded hair dresser!
///"Hells Bells!"
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My freshman year at Drexel university, I lived with my grandmother in Cinnaminson, NJ, and commuted to school.

One day while waiting at the bus stop at 8th Street in Philly, a young boy standing nearby said "excuse me mister, can you open my thermos?". It was the first time I can remember anyone calling me 'mister'.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grownup? 1st baby.
Old? The day the clerk called me, "Young man".
 
Jedbone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've always felt I acted my age pretty well, and life cooperated. Parents didn't separate until college age, and I stayed with my mom until college was done and I lucked into a professional job/so-called career. Moved 1000 miles to Dallas at age 22. I may not have always acted my age, but somehow have kept it together.  Getting up there now, big birthday this month...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i'm 54. still not an adult.


Yeah, but the subject is the first time you felt like a grown-up... I mean, I went right back to being a kid a few times, myself! :)
 
KingKauff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Weeners covered it. Turning 55 this week and still feel like a yute.


Yup, and happy birthday. Glad to know in 8 years I'll still be a kid. :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bringing my old man home from the hospital and explaining to him that he was going to have to live the rest of his life hooked to a machine, and that life would be less than 30 minutes without the machine.

I realized that this was adulting. I was completely pulling everything out of my ass on the fly as best I could. You don't get any more prepared. You don't get any better. You draw on what you know. You hope you do some good.

I started forgiving my parents for a lot of things that day.

Dropping my own kid off at college felt like surprise adulting in retrospect. It's not like they're out of my life, but my time at the managing center of everything was up. The previous 19 years hiat me like a truck at once and I hoped to hell I'd done it okay. It had never occurred to me before why parents hand their grown kids some cash when they leave at the end of a visit, in fact in my young adulthood I was mildly bemused by my parents doing to to me, I appreciated it and always smiled, but in my mind I was like "I am a grown up, I've got a job, I'm okay". So at that moment I was fumbling so hard for my wallet asking my kid if they had some cash because throwing some twenties at them like a talisman was about all the power I had left against the world.

I think I finally about completely understood my own parents that day.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I was about 24. I had just moved into my first apartment and was living alone for the first time.

One night, I took a giant dump and it clogged my toilet. No matter how many times I flushed the toilet, the thing remained clogged and flooded.

The next day, I realized I had to fix it. No one was going to fix it for me. I had to figure out what to do about a situation like that.

I ran out and bought a plunger. And then I plunged the toilet. I had to figure out how to do that. First adult experience in my life.

Maybe one day I'll learn how to change a tire.


Your folks didn't give you the best piece of advice on living by yourself?
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Today I turned 60.  Still waiting . . .
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My own place to live.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: Today I turned 60.  Still waiting . . .


Happy Birthday! Beers on you!
 
Soupface Sally
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I paid my own rent.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I looked wildly around the room for a grown-up to tell me how to handle the crisis with my first baby. But I was the only adult there.

Crisis: handled.
Adulting: 1.

This repeated for the next few decades. Now they're both grown, living on their own.

Thirty years of single mothering/adulting. I'm 62 now. And I still feel 15.
 
