OK. So we know the age of the building but what about the age of the man scaling it?
4
GalFisk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The police has put their best man on the case.
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i'm 60. we're talking heavily overweight ex-whore near toothless bald spot heavily medicated it hurts to get out of bed wreck of a man, just a hot mess on the carpet. that French guy is bad to the bone.
 
Pew
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"He added that the aim of the climb was also to raise awareness of global warming, according to Reuters." I'm posting this comment to further awareness of global warming. Fingers crossed.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: Mr Robert has climbed the Tour TotalEnergies numerous times before.


"*sigh* Get the hose, Jacques, the spiderman is on the building again."
 
