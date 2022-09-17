 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Two dollar bills are still being printed so you can be a high-roller at the strip club   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool, Thomas Jefferson, United States Note, Federal Reserve System, United States dollar, Money, Federal Reserve Note, Buffalo Bills, bill evangelist  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And no Tubman $20.

Endless excuses from white people though.

Tl;Dr It's never happening.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Want to see $50 coins.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once upon a time on Fark, a headline referencing two dollar bills would have by default referenced taco bell and/or fnorgby. But here we are.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, stuff that in your g-string:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sources say the new currency line, emblazoned with "Haulin' Ass; Gettin' Paid" should reflect a mix of traditional and contemporary values...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yet if you go to the bank and ask for $2 bills they probably won't have any.
And they look at you funny.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a few lying around. I should spend them.

My dad or grandparents bought them for me way back thinking they'd be worth something some day. They wern't wrong; they're worth $2. I guess they assumed they'd stop printing them.

It's funny how the value of money isn't what it used to be yet people look at you funny if you want to spend a $100 bill. I was on a bank field trip in grade school (60s) and we got to touch a $5000 bill. They were still in use. That would be over $35K in today's money.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which two?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Want to see $50 coins.


Let it hail!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK and Canada were unavailable for comment.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Yet if you go to the bank and ask for $2 bills they probably won't have any.
And they look at you funny.


There are 1.4B $2 bills in circulation, just a bit under the 2.3B $10 and $50s in circulation.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could CNN BE more irrelevant?

Hold my Licht
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fred Franzia was ahead of his time.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 741x312]


That's just queer.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I come to you from the year 1976 where the reintroduced $2 bill was disliked by businesses because their cash registers had no slots available for another paper denomination.

Also, the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series and Donald Trump runs for President.
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: I come to you from the year 1976 where the reintroduced $2 bill was disliked by businesses because their cash registers had no slots available for another paper denomination.

Also, the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series and Donald Trump runs for President.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No no subby, they are used to educate fast food workers on what accepted currency is

And yes, the cops will be getting involved because they are so stupid
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No cash register has a spot for the $2, so it's a PITA for cashiers to deal with. And it's not like using two singles instead is hard.

Does any vending machine take a $2?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gonna be really embarrassing when the stripper says "Sir, this is a Taco Bell" and then accuses you of using counterfeit money.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For years, I'd withdraw $100 from the ATM and go inside the bank to exchange it for fifty deuces.

Yeah.  On the way to my semi-monthly poker game.  $2/$4 limit hold-em.

/it would devolve into dealer's choice once we got drunk enough
//nobody ever thought the $2 bills were bad luck
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Floki: Fred Franzia was ahead of his time.

[static01.nyt.com image 850x584]


That company branched out into snack foods:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get a $2 coin and drop the penny.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nix the $1 and $2 notes and issue coins instead.  It isn't like you pay for strippers with such low denominations anymore, so why keep 'em as notes?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Nix the $1 and $2 notes and issue coins instead.  It isn't like you pay for strippers with such low denominations anymore, so why keep 'em as notes?


You'll get kicked out of the club if you try to use their coin slots.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Once upon a time on Fark, a headline referencing two dollar bills would have by default referenced taco bell and/or fnorgby. But here we are.


Enough people have learned of the gastrointestinal torture that Taco Bell dishes out.

White Castle isn't that bad..
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember a tale that military bases would issue pay in $2 bills to remind locals how much of the payroll wound up in their businesses. Now it's a mark of how many strippers shop your business.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: No cash register has a spot for the $2, so it's a PITA for cashiers to deal with. And it's not like using two singles instead is hard.

Does any vending machine take a $2?


Every register I ever jockeyed did. We just used that slot for checks.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.