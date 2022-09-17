 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJBF Augusta)   Everybody run, the Homecoming Queen's got a gun   (wjbf.com) divider line
24
    More: News, High school, Richmond County Sheriff's Office Investigators, Police, Coroner, Richmond County School System Safety, campus of Josey High School, scene of a shooting, football game  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 9:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, Junior and the drummer are fighting
About a woman in the neighborhood
Oh, the drummer never hit a bad lick in his life
And Junior never hit any good

SHOOTOUT ON THE PLANTATION - LEON RUSSELL LIVE
Youtube h00dQ0rN2Wo
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Julie Brown unavailable for comment
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lay down the law and break it
When Josie Josey comes home
So good

Josie
Youtube qwZ_u_UKb0Q
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quick - somebody ask her why she doesn't like mondays
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saturday Night Firefights
 
Severaux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not Another Teen Movie - Janey's Got A Gun
Youtube HN31J8s_OzQ
 
gnosis301
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than psychokinetic powers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two victims shared one wound?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not Another Teen Movie | Janie's Got A Gun
Youtube gsJjz1v20qg
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two victims shared one wound?


It's called love.
What ya gonna do about it.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have armed the teachers, administrators, janitors, librarian and other students and this wouldn't have happened.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: [YouTube video: Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)]


I hate that we are basically batted from referencing this in wider society ever again, because its social lampooning is spot-on even today. It's not about the shooting--it's about how horribly everyone handles it. ("Stop it, you're embarrassing me!")
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*barred, not batted. Heh
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pray for Omurrica.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two victims shared one wound?


Conjoined twins, obviously.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"As of the time of this writing, Jamie is now serving two consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole.."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was reported that an altercation took place prior to the shooting and this incident occurred after the football game outside of the football stadium.


It's okay everyone.  This isn't a real school shooting, it's just a shooting that happened to occur at a school.  No need to panic, self-reflect as a national community, and definitely no need to feel compelled to do anything about it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, the wife and I were walking past the local HS the other night and noticed homecoming tix on sale. Being an Aussie, she asked me what homecoming was, and I realized I have no farking idea. Some college dance in the fall, but who is coming home? And where have they been? I was forced to confess my total ignorance.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Car-rie!  Car-rie!  Car-rie!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Josey High School

Go Pussycats! Peel the Banana Splits!
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Janie?
Aerosmith - Janie's Got A Gun (Official Music Video)
Youtube RqQn2ADZE1A
 
Caelistis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Used to be okay down here, you know that? Used to be you could walk down here any time. Go out on a Saturday night with just brass knuckles, nothing else. Maybe a piece of wood or something, piece of pipe, you know what I mean? Nowadays, you need a gun, all the time. farking bunch of shiat what these people are doing to the farking world.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.