(Huffington Post)   Doctors removed 55 AAs and AAAs from 66-year-old woman. She's currently doing OK, and should be ohm soon, butt they need to finish a battery of tests. There's a good potential of this being covered, and should be no charge no matter watt   (huffpost.com) divider line
72
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 10:05 PM



72 Comments     (+0 »)
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How revolting. submitter needs a few more puns to cell this story
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shockedwellnothatshocked.png
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: How revolting. submitter needs a few more puns to cell this story


It has potential, but there may be resistance.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diagonal: wearsmanyhats: How revolting. submitter needs a few more puns to cell this story

It has potential, but there may be resistance.


We can keep an ion it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Diagonal: wearsmanyhats: How revolting. submitter needs a few more puns to cell this story

It has potential, but there may be resistance.

We can keep an ion it.


Are you positive? I'd hate to be shocked by a negative reception.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like that really hertz
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of dissolved vibrators.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet she is bipolar.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What an abuse of power.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pity. Everyone always thought she was so well grounded.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!


Who knows? Article uses the phrase "self harm" for what that's worth. No doubt it wouldn't be pleasant to swallow one battery, let alone 55.
All you can do sometimes is say
y.yarn.coView Full Size


And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Mother Russia...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She anoded another.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that with my mouth gaping open in shock. That xray is unreal
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triple As I can see as small enough to swallow. Double A? Yikes.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed with the variety of brands.  Over what timeframe did she do this?   Did she come across a stash of random discarded batteries?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Triple As I can see as small enough to swallow. Double A? Yikes.


Right?! I choked on a NyQuil today. I can't even imagine.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have a current evaluation of her mental status? How much does the doctor charge for such a thing?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!


I'm going to guess special needs - mentally undeveloped.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!

I'm going to guess special needs - mentally undeveloped.


Nah it's probably just a my strange addiction issue.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Triple As I can see as small enough to swallow. Double A? Yikes.


Maybe she thought she'd turn into a vibrator if she swallowed enough of them?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one time I put a 9 volt in my pocket it damn near lit my pants on fire and this chick has 55 batteries shoved up her ass with nary a puff of smoke?  This is some manner of discrimination.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!


To catch the fly. I don't know why she swallowed the fly.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

plecos: That's a lot of dissolved vibrators.


A lot if you're an amateur, maybe. Subby's mom would barely feel a thing.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this is "the highest number ever recorded," who's in second place?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!

Who knows? Article uses the phrase "self harm" for what that's worth. No doubt it wouldn't be pleasant to swallow one battery, let alone 55.
All you can do sometimes is say
[y.yarn.co image 400x170]

And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.


Compulsive swallowing of non-food objects is definitely a thing, and it's a type of mental disorder I believe. Hair is a big one. Coins is another.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There would major reluctance on my part but with enough forward-biasing, I could conduct this experiment on myself.
 
pheelix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, it could be an honest mistake. Someone should probably explain to her that just because it says "alkaline" on the label, that doesn't mean its an antacid.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"If you're struggling with an eating disorder call .."

I think this is just a tad beyond eating disorder territory and deep into the mental ballpark.
 
pheelix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.


Oh, no. We haven't finished the entire circuit yet.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I read that with my mouth gaping open in shock. That xray is unreal


What's interesting to me is that the X-ray is high enough quality to see which end of the battery is which, both by the contact shapes and also the differential absorbance of the battery cylinder itself.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pheelix: wearsmanyhats: And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.

Oh, no. We haven't finished the entire circuit yet.


I wasn't trying to switch. Don't accuse me of bad conduction
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this thread is why i love fark.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was she ingesting them one by one, or amperes?
 
pheelix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: pheelix: wearsmanyhats: And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.

Oh, no. We haven't finished the entire circuit yet.

I wasn't trying to switch. Don't accuse me of bad conduction


Uh huh. Just following the path of least resistance. I got my I on you!
 
clintster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pheelix: wearsmanyhats: pheelix: wearsmanyhats: And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.

Oh, no. We haven't finished the entire circuit yet.

I wasn't trying to switch. Don't accuse me of bad conduction

Uh huh. Just following the path of least resistance. I got my I on you!


I've got anion you too
 
pheelix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: this thread is why i love fark.


It really has some serious potential!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dear god, why??
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe she was a little run down?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: wearsmanyhats: browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!

Who knows? Article uses the phrase "self harm" for what that's worth. No doubt it wouldn't be pleasant to swallow one battery, let alone 55.
All you can do sometimes is say
[y.yarn.co image 400x170]

And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.

Compulsive swallowing of non-food objects is definitely a thing, and it's a type of mental disorder I believe. Hair is a big one. Coins is another.


Definitely a real thing.
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/Wellness/knives-pens-batteries-patients-swallow-foreign-objects-cost/story?id=12035938
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Woman inserts batteries, polarity ensues.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


my record is 3 D's,...oh wait, that is the wife's cup size.

/first wife D ( . ) ( . )
//girlfriend DD (  .  ) (  .  )
///second wife DDD (   ,  ) (   .   )
\ i have found the pattern..!.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The one time I put a 9 volt in my pocket it damn near lit my pants on fire and this chick has 55 batteries shoved up her ass with nary a puff of smoke?  This is some manner of discrimination.


She swallowed them.
Just because you insert them in the other end doesn't mean everyone else does.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm just here to add my pun to the pile.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

austerity101: wearsmanyhats: browneye: Why in the fark did that woman swallow those batteries?!

Who knows? Article uses the phrase "self harm" for what that's worth. No doubt it wouldn't be pleasant to swallow one battery, let alone 55.
All you can do sometimes is say
[y.yarn.co image 400x170]

And then try to move along. In this case with electricity puns.

Compulsive swallowing of non-food objects is definitely a thing, and it's a type of mental disorder I believe. Hair is a big one. Coins is another.


Pica.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
doctors "milked" them into her rectum

I've seen this video
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Dear god, why??


If you have to ask, you've never tried it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seen at the scene of the crime
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
