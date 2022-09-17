 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Near miss avoided   (kdvr.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Boulder County, Colorado, National Transportation Safety Board, Cessna 172, Mountain View Fire Rescue, BOULDER COUNTY, Front Range Urban Corridor, planes crash, David Beebe  
•       •       •

1142 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you subby!
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Breaking Bad - The Plane Crash Scene (S2E13) | Rotten Tomatoes TV
Youtube G6KMR5VeIf0
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cloud of pot and smug was probably a factor.
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?


Sorta.  It's target fixation.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?



The same people that jump from an infinity pool.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that was a close one !
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?


One plane was either climbing or descending rapidly and the other pilot didn't see it.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?


FTFA:

"We get plane traffic here a lot on a weekend morning so it's not unusual."

"These skies are full all day with single-seater planes"

Also, two light aircraft on a collision course have a constant angle to each other so there is no relative motion and it's very easy to not notice each other.  Peripheral vision catches motion but there isn't any.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You've lost another Goose?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?


Big Sky Theory
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: [Fark user image 425x283]


My first thought as soon as I read the headline, thank you.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: ctighe2353: I would think you would have to be trying to crash into another plane for this to happen.  So many directions you could go and it's not like there is a lot of traffic.

Like when 3 cars crash on the highway at 3am.    There are only 3 cars on the highway at 3am how the hell to they all crash into each other?

FTFA:

"We get plane traffic here a lot on a weekend morning so it's not unusual."

"These skies are full all day with single-seater planes"

Also, two light aircraft on a collision course have a constant angle to each other so there is no relative motion and it's very easy to not notice each other.  Peripheral vision catches motion but there isn't any.


If two aircraft are on the same heading but different altitudes with the lower one ascending, it is entirely possible for them to never even see each other before the collision.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: [Fark user image image 425x283]


"Look, they nearly missed!"

/"Yeah, but not quite!"
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well played, subby.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.