(AP News) Storming the Capitol on January 6th was "the proudest day of" this man's life. Getting sentenced to five years in prison, not so much
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly he lives a pretty shiatty life
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Five years. Actual prison time. Now we're talking.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine doing 5 years in the clink for Trump.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Imagine doing 5 years in the clink for Trump.


He had us all hostage for four years.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: make me some tea: Imagine doing 5 years in the clink for Trump.

He had us all hostage for four years.


Not by choice though.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know there was a lot of criticism for some of the light sentences early on. I understood the frustration. But I think that was the DoJ just clearing easy cases. The finding out part is getting worse and worse lately. I hope that trend continues.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At a wine festival near Dfw airport and saw this shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do these farking morons know how many Americans and other soldiers globally died defeating fascism?

Fark this store owner, t-shirt printer, and anyone who buys it.

They all need to DIAF.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the guy invoked his veteran relatives and imagined them to be proud of him? Did those guys get dishonorable discharges? Losers all.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry that sweet pardon from trumpy is on its way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure sentencing day wasn't a high point for him, but... I don't think it'll be the worst or least-proud day of his life.  Not by far.  Not when he's got about 1,800 days coming up that would each love to be worse than the one before.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Five years. Actual prison time. Now we're talking.


Is rather see him get 30
5 is too light.

Let us hope they are holding out the higher end punishments for the end of the line, and TFG is last
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be the minimum sentence for all involved ..
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 years is long enough to get a AA degree from one of those online universities.

Good deal.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
referred to Jan. 6 as the "proudest day of my life." He added that it "felt like the founding fathers were smiling down on us in that room, and I guarantee my dad and gramps, both vets, would be proud." "

Then your life is pathetic and you and your family are traitors. I hope you never have another happy day.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did williams cry when he was sentenced? because that would have been great to see
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that his lawyer said he learned his lesson.

That's the whole thing.  These people are unteachable.  Their gasoline is stupidity.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say goodbye to your manhood compensators
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Imagine doing 5 years in the clink for Trump.


Remember when they thought trump would pay their legal fees?

Lol
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: This should be the minimum sentence for all involved ..
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Say goodbye to your manhood compensators



And voting for Trump or any other fascist sh*thead.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to find out where he will be incarcerated at and coordinate a thousand or so peeps to send in postcards all at once.  Nothing special.  Just a plain post card.  And all it says is "Trump is walking around free while you are doing five years.  But hey, it was the proudest day of your life." or something similar (probably something simpler too.  I am not assume anyone's attention span or reading level.)
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Clearly he lives a pretty shiatty life


surprisingly  common theme with these degenerates.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: This should be the minimum sentence for all involved ..



Actually, this should be the minimum sentence.  It was their idea, after all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a few years the crap right wing publishers will gave a dozen different "Mein Kampfs" to be handed out at conventions
 
Heavy Metal Nixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say we need to expand what counts as treason a little bit that is something we absolutely cannot trust in the hands of Republicans
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: mikalmd: This should be the minimum sentence for all involved ..


Actually, this should be the minimum sentence.  It was their idea, after all.

[Fark user image image 850x565]


Heh; That looks about as sturdy as their defenses.
 
taipei_lad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright(er) side, he'll have quite a while to reflect on his proudest moment.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll probably see it as street cred.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say it again, not enough of the insurrectionists were converted to room temperature.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I'll say it again, not enough of the insurrectionists were converted to room temperature.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merriam-Webster defines treason as "the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance..." - isn't that what these folks were doing?  And the penalty for treason is supposed to be death.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: make me some tea: Imagine doing 5 years in the clink for Trump.

He had us all hostage for four years.


And all the goings on during the last 6 years are proof the USA will indeed negotiate with terrorists.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: mikalmd: This should be the minimum sentence for all involved ..


Actually, this should be the minimum sentence.  It was their idea, after all.

[Fark user image 850x565]


Add on the disemboweling, castration, killing of offspring, and the 4 horse for the traditional punishment for traitors.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: I'm sure sentencing day wasn't a high point for him, but... I don't think it'll be the worst or least-proud day of his life.  Not by far.  Not when he's got about 1,800 days coming up that would each love to be worse than the one before.


Helpful tip for the soon to be inmate:
Kick someone's ass the first day
Youtube gDac6Qhyqwo
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump or his successor will reserve time and resources to identify and pardon all the criminals associated with the coup.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greatest day of his life was being part of a destructive mob?

Pathetic.

Go to a concert. It's about the same except you don't get arrested for trying to overthrow the government at the end.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: Merriam-Webster defines treason as "the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance..." - isn't that what these folks were doing?  And the penalty for treason is supposed to be death.


That is the common sense definition.  Sadly, not the legal definition in the US, even before the court system was compromised by fascists and religious nutbars.
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: mikalmd: This should be the minimum sentence for all involved ..


Actually, this should be the minimum sentence.  It was their idea, after all.

[Fark user image image 850x565]


Came here to say this.
Every single unAmerican piece of human garbage that participated should be hanged from the gallows that they built.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: Merriam-Webster defines treason as "the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance..." - isn't that what these folks were doing?  And the penalty for treason is supposed to be death.


Why would you use a dictionary for a legal definition?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Clearly he lives a pretty shiatty life


For which he, like all MAGAs, blame liberals, women, gays, and minorities, instead of looking in the mirror and realizing he is the reason his life sucks.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Perineum Falcon: We need to find out where he will be incarcerated at and coordinate a thousand or so peeps to send in postcards all at once.  Nothing special.  Just a plain post card.  And all it says is "Trump is walking around free while you are doing five years.  But hey, it was the proudest day of your life." or something similar (probably something simpler too.  I am not assume anyone's attention span or reading level.)


Go for the gold standard - beach or mountain - Wish You Were Here
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope every day feels like an eternity.

I'm sure he'll be free in 60 months (less good behavior) and ready to rejoin society as a productive member and not at all a become a complete and total parasite.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Clearly he lives a pretty shiatty life


Not shiatty enough. He should be swinging from a rope like many J6 terrorists.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: Merriam-Webster defines treason as "the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance..." - isn't that what these folks were doing?  And the penalty for treason is supposed to be death.


Perhaps, but then these people will argue that they've never pledged their allegiance to the... wait, never mind.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hahahahhahahhahahahahahahhaha... ++1 hour later++ ...hahahahhahahahahahhaha!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: At a wine festival near Dfw airport and saw this shirt.

[Fark user image 850x1102]

Do these farking morons know how many Americans and other soldiers globally died defeating fascism?

Fark this store owner, t-shirt printer, and anyone who buys it.

They all need to DIAF.



Is it all that surprising they didn't even know how to spell fascist?
 
flypusher713
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Only five other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced to a longer prison term than Williams."

That number needs to go up, waaaaayyyyy up.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: At a wine festival near Dfw airport and saw this shirt.

[Fark user image 850x1102]

Do these farking morons know how many Americans and other soldiers globally died defeating fascism?


It's even spelled wrong.

The perfect t-shirt for the "get a brain morans" demographic.
 
