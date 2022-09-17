 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor at 10:30PM ET has a full itinerary. New music from Leather Lung, Achachak, Gravity Thieves, and Edmonton's own Medical Pilot. It's going to get hazy with Fuzzthrone and Stoner, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Weird Show at the very end   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The thread is early today because for the first time in a long time, I have a busy Saturday afternoon and evening, so you'll have to enjoy this one sans Rev.K.

I'll post the setlist after the show as usual.

Happy listening to my OG Noise Factor fans on Fark.com!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you think you can simulcast on one of my local stations?  MrsRT has a late flight back from Vegas so I can only listen to the first half hour or so online. Sorry for the late notice but I have faith in your ability to set things up.  Let me know if you need a list of radio stations that are down at the bottom of the ratings (such as WKRP), they probably are pretty cheap to get air time on.

/I guess I can listen to all of Kerry's show so I've got that going for me
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever, all you people with your "prior engagements" & "things I need to do as an adult".

PFFT! *cracks open another beer*

I'm just here for the Weird Show.  :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, I guess I don't 'have' to go get MrsRT from the airport. However the very vocal/loud complaints once she did manage to get here would certainly disturb my slumber and probably force me to migrate to the couch for a few days.

Putting off listening to NF for a few days until it hits the archives seems a small price to pay to sleep in in my own bed (with matrimonial company).

/A beer now would be nice, I can't deny that
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They do hit the air/either eventually... it often takes repeated reminders and some heavy sighing, but technically our host 'does' take requests... technically
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well, I guess I don't 'have' to go get MrsRT from the airport. However the very vocal/loud complaints once she did manage to get here would certainly disturb my slumber and probably force me to migrate to the couch for a few days.

Putting off listening to NF for a few days until it hits the archives seems a small price to pay to sleep in in my own bed (with matrimonial company).

/A beer now would be nice, I can't deny that


Just a question:

Why is MrsRT on a late night flight from Vegas??? I've been there a few times, and I'm just sayin', man -- sh*t get's off-the-hook there sometimes...

Recoil Therapy: They do hit the air/either eventually... it often takes repeated reminders and some heavy sighing, but technically our host 'does' take requests... technically


That would be a trip to listen to this on the radio -- this is the second time I've had to refresh the website tonight, and it amuses me to think of someone sitting there listening intently on the shortwave and then all the sudden ####### and then the thundering bass comes on again!
 
