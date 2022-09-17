 Skip to content
"It's your fault that I'm hitting you" says every abusive spouse ever
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1917, France. General Robert Nivelle, a competent artillery general gets appointed to command the French Armies. Nivelle, who claims that what it needed is to conduct the war with more intensity and violence (after Verdun and the Battle of the Somme), announces that the French Army will be going on the offensive.

Of course, this alerts the Germans who, given advance warning and plenty of time to prepare, shorten up their front line, and repel the Nivelle Offensive, causing the French Army to mutiny, and to refuse to take part in any more bloody frontal assaults on the entrenched enemy.

Putin now promises to make the war, which began with a "shock and awe"-type offensive and has moved on to mass artillery shelling and massacres of civilians into something "more intense"

Vlad, it's been done, and it doesn't work.

Bad generals always think that the solution to bad military results is to do the same thing, but with more hype and (alleged) intensity. Doubling down on an ill-conceived, poorly-planned, under-supplied and pointless war will cause more human misery, but it won't bring positive results for Russia.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia thought they could bomb Ukraine but Ukraine couldn't bomb them.

Oops.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I look forward to the announcement that Russia's goal with the Special Military Operation has always been to safeguard Moscow, and their remaining troops are well entrenched to achieve this goal that they've always held.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point, he sounds like someone who should be taken into custody on a psych hold.
Someone isn't taking their halidol
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kill all the orcs
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Putin has already told us about hypersonic missiles, i.e. wunderwaffen. Now it's the total war talk (der totalen krieg ist der kurze krieg). Is he just recycling every Goebbels speech?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Putin has already told us about hypersonic missiles, i.e. wunderwaffen. Now it's the total war talk (der totalen krieg ist der kurze krieg). Is he just recycling every Goebbels speech?


Yes.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Denial isn't just a river in Egypt.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shut your cockhole, you insignificant has-been.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BigMax:
Vlad, it's been done, and it doesn't work.

Bad generals always think that the solution to bad military results is to do the same thing, but with more hype and (alleged) intensity. Doubling down on an ill-conceived, poorly-planned, under-supplied and pointless war will cause more human misery, but it won't bring positive results for Russia.

Puti Put is not basing his actions on benefit to the Russian people and he never was.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My arm is not long enough to express the wanking motion that is in my soul.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Notice how the goal has shrunk to The Donbas and The Luhansk is not mentioned at all?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would like to see Putin strapped to a chair and asked questions about Ukraine and Russia, and every time he responds with something less than the absolute and relevant truth, a Ukrainian is allowed to smack him across the chops.

Stream that.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"'The plan is not subject to adjustment,' Putin said. 'Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop. They are going at a slow pace ... The Russian army is occupying newer and newer territories.'"

Pretty sure that originally said "fewer and fewer territories" when it was originally reported to the Kremlin.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop hitting yourself stop hitting yourself
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigMax: Bad generals always think that the solution to bad military results is to do the same thing, but with more hype and (alleged) intensity.


What do good generals always think?
 
Hobbess
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Notice how the goal has shrunk to The Donbas and The Luhansk is not mentioned at all?


While this stated goal does not sound optimistic for the Russian troops occupying the Kherson oblast, the Donbas region includes both Luhansk and Donetsk.
 
