 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Many people are refusing Biden student loan forgiveness, because they'll owe maybe $500 in tax to eliminate $10,000 of debt and its interest. Presumably, not much of that tuition paid for a personal finance/economics course   (cnbc.com) divider line
74
    More: Facepalm, Debt, Taxation in the United States, Tax refund, Tax, Taxation, additional state taxes, state's decision, Money  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To those same students, would you rather pay $10K in taxes from a $100K salary, or pay $4 millions in taxes from a $5 million salary?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Take the refused money, and do a second round of forgiveness for the people who aren't too stupid to live.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one is doing this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: No one is doing this.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a pile money on the table, but I'm not going to touch it, nope. Because taking even a dollar of it would turn me into a commie and maybe even make me go gay
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like reading about the person with a graduate degree who can't do simple math.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*thing I can think of
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.


I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late


*on state income taxes
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.

I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.


Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.


In which case, even a payday loan shark would be a good option to consider.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are stupid
I work with some who refuse to be hired on with the company because they cant manage money for more than a week
" Paid every 2 weeks? I cant do that!"
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I like reading about the person with a graduate degree who can't do simple math.


It was in comparative cultural studies.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The federal government isn't reporting the forgiveness to the states.
Don't do the math. Think.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.


That's not how brackets work. Everyone pays 12% on their income up to the limit for that bracket. You only pay the higher percentage on the money you make above that, until you hit the next bracket.

There is no such thing as "I earned $1 more, making my taxes to go up enough to make me earn less money after taxes". It's not a thing.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either no one is doing this, or the $500 extra is unaffordable because of poverty wages.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: puffy999: Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.

I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.

Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.


No one is getting 50k in forgiveness from Biden. The maximum is $20,000. Also, you'd still come out ahead, even if you have to pay tax on the forgiveness.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: Metastatic Capricorn: Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.

That's not how brackets work. Everyone pays 12% on their income up to the limit for that bracket. You only pay the higher percentage on the money you make above that, until you hit the next bracket.

There is no such thing as "I earned $1 more, making my taxes to go up enough to make me earn less money after taxes". It's not a thing.


I THINK he was joking.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: Metastatic Capricorn: Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.

That's not how brackets work. Everyone pays 12% on their income up to the limit for that bracket. You only pay the higher percentage on the money you make above that, until you hit the next bracket.

There is no such thing as "I earned $1 more, making my taxes to go up enough to make me earn less money after taxes". It's not a thing.


What I described is exactly how they work.

The top of the 12% bracket is $41,775. If you got $50k forgiven on top of that, that The ~$42k would be taxed at 12% and the $50k would be taxed at the next bracket up... 22%.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's North Carolina, Mississippi, and Indiana. Just don't live in those states. Boom - fixed.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It sounds like a bunch of people who listen to right wing talk radio, and have been convinced by a talking point that has been deeply exaggerated.  Hell, the interest and monthly payments on a $10,000 loan is probably at least a thousand dollars a year, if you are paying it off over twenty or thirty years, so it is just dumb.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: puffy999: Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.

I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.

Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.


In before the BRACKETS DON'T WORK THAT WAY crew (and they don't)...

As far as I know, the alternative minimum tax does (although if you make $50k you aren't in danger).

And there's also the Obamacare minimums.   For a single taxpayer (no dependents), they don't work way either.  I should know, I got a loan "forgiven" at the end of the year that pushed my income right out of the Obamacare minimum by something like single digits (weird year.  Half the time I was working $45/hr, other half I was unemployed).  For single payers without dependents, it works the same as a normal bracket.  By that point I was sick enough of tax forms to not do the math, but I'm pretty sure with a few dependents it doesn't work that way at all.  Of course you also might have to be in a state that allows Obamacare to help the constituents, but that's another can of worms.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost like this wasn't thought through very well and is more of a mid-term election gimmick than anything.
 
dustman81
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The top of the 12% bracket is $41,775. If you got $50k forgiven on top of that, that The ~$42k would be taxed at 12% and the $50k would be taxed at the next bracket up... 22%.


Taking your math: $50,000 x .22 = $11,000 in additional taxes owed, so you'd still be $39,000 ahead.

However, $50,000 in loan forgiveness isn't a thing under Biden's plan. The most that will be forgiven is $20,000.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dustman81: Metastatic Capricorn: puffy999: Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.

I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.

Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.

No one is getting 50k in forgiveness from Biden. The maximum is $20,000. Also, you'd still come out ahead, even if you have to pay tax on the forgiveness.


Fine. 20k. 22% of 20k ... 4,400 .. may still be more than you can come up with in a one-time tax payment.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I still had student loans, I would accept this forgiveness in a heartbeat. If you don't accept this loan forgiveness, you should question the education from your chosen institution.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dustman81: so you'd still be $39,000 ahead


$39k that you don't have... the school does. And, you're paying that off over a long term in payments that may be significantly smaller than the tax bill.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: It's almost like this wasn't thought through very well and is more of a mid-term election gimmick than anything.


It's ironic to read you using words like "thought" or "think".
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they never plan to pay the loan back, it could make sense.  Student loan debt is discharged on death.  It won't get yanked out of the estate.  If a person doesn't care about their credit rating and never plans to pay a penny towards the debt, why take the state income tax hit?  The number of people on that path is small but not zero.
 
dustman81
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: dustman81: Metastatic Capricorn: puffy999: Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.

I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.

Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.

No one is getting 50k in forgiveness from Biden. The maximum is $20,000. Also, you'd still come out ahead, even if you have to pay tax on the forgiveness.

Fine. 20k. 22% of 20k ... 4,400 .. may still be more than you can come up with in a one-time tax payment.


The IRS will help you with setting up an installment plan if you can't cover the additional taxes. They'd rather you file and tell them you're short on cash, than you not filing at all.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: In before the BRACKETS DON'T WORK THAT WAY crew (and they don't)...

As far as I know, the alternative minimum tax does (although if you make $50k you aren't in danger).


Oh lord does it. I've brushed up against it a couple of times.
 
thornhill
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: It's almost like this wasn't thought through very well and is more of a mid-term election gimmick than anything.


Only three Republican states are taxing the forgiven debt because screwing their citizens is always worth it to own the libs.
 
dustman81
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: dustman81: so you'd still be $39,000 ahead

$39k that you don't have... the school does. And, you're paying that off over a long term in payments that may be significantly smaller than the tax bill.


So it's smarter to owe $20,000 than $4,400? Don't ever do my accounting.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If I still had student loans, I would accept this forgiveness in a heartbeat. If you don't accept this loan forgiveness, you should question the education from your chosen institution.


Wishing I could take advantage of this. My loans were consolidated and refi'd because I was trying to do the right thing, ya know, pay them back as agreed. Crazy thought.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Fine. 20k. 22% of 20k ... 4,400 .. may still be more than you can come up with in a one-time tax payment.


It would be state tax they'd be paying, not Fed.  And only a few states are pulling that shiat.  The highest state tax is 13.30% (California).  Given that it's the shiathole states doing this, it'd be about 5%.  Still a fairly large hit for someone, but you'd have until April 15th of next year to come up with it.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dustman81:

The IRS will help you with setting up an installment plan if you can't cover the additional taxes. They'd rather you file and tell them you're short on cash, than you not filing at all.


The IRS doesn't care.  This is state taxes only.

Since they're all Republican-run states, their state taxes are relatively low:

North Carolina apparently has a flat 4.99% state tax rate.  So, at the maximum $20k, that's just under a thousand dollars.

Mississippi state tax caps out at 5%.  $1k even for the maximum.

Indiana has a flat 3.23% state tax rate.  $646 maximum.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dustman81: Metastatic Capricorn: dustman81: so you'd still be $39,000 ahead

$39k that you don't have... the school does. And, you're paying that off over a long term in payments that may be significantly smaller than the tax bill.

So it's smarter to owe $20,000 than $4,400? Don't ever do my accounting.


I'm not saying this is smart. I'm saying this is how some folk may be thinking of it. "I'm paying $240/month on 20k, and I can afford that. I can't afford $4.4k when the tax bill comes."  They're not thinking, "Oh, I'll make a deal with the IRS to pay that off in installments". The IRS is a a big, scary agency to many, not to be negotiated with.
 
dustman81
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Metastatic Capricorn: Fine. 20k. 22% of 20k ... 4,400 .. may still be more than you can come up with in a one-time tax payment.

It would be state tax they'd be paying, not Fed.  And only a few states are pulling that shiat.  The highest state tax is 13.30% (California).  Given that it's the shiathole states doing this, it'd be about 5%.  Still a fairly large hit for someone, but you'd have until April 15th of next year to come up with it.


If you can't come up with $500 (10k @ 5%) in the next seven months, you seriously need to reevaluate your life choices.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: It's almost like this wasn't thought through very well and is more of a mid-term election gimmick than anything.


It must frost your balls to know your taxes went to potentially forgive the debt of a gay black man
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dustman81: Metastatic Capricorn: The top of the 12% bracket is $41,775. If you got $50k forgiven on top of that, that The ~$42k would be taxed at 12% and the $50k would be taxed at the next bracket up... 22%.

Taking your math: $50,000 x .22 = $11,000 in additional taxes owed, so you'd still be $39,000 ahead.

However, $50,000 in loan forgiveness isn't a thing under Biden's plan. The most that will be forgiven is $20,000.


Except $50,000 in debt forgiveness is not $50,000 in cash, so it is still $11,000 in the red.  And the taxpayer will have to set up a payment plan with the tax collectors.
 
Stibium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If I still had student loans, I would accept this forgiveness in a heartbeat. If you don't accept this loan forgiveness, you should question the education from your chosen institution.

Wishing I could take advantage of this. My loans were consolidated and refi'd because I was trying to do the right thing, ya know, pay them back as agreed. Crazy thought.


Same here, except mine are FFEL loans.
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Metastatic Capricorn: Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.

That's not how brackets work. Everyone pays 12% on their income up to the limit for that bracket. You only pay the higher percentage on the money you make above that, until you hit the next bracket.

There is no such thing as "I earned $1 more, making my taxes to go up enough to make me earn less money after taxes". It's not a thing.


I've just given up explaining this to people, it's like some form of advanced quantum calculus that they refuse the understand.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: It's almost like I wasn't thought through very well...


FTFY
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Mr.Insightful: Metastatic Capricorn: Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.

That's not how brackets work. Everyone pays 12% on their income up to the limit for that bracket. You only pay the higher percentage on the money you make above that, until you hit the next bracket.

There is no such thing as "I earned $1 more, making my taxes to go up enough to make me earn less money after taxes". It's not a thing.

What I described is exactly how they work.

The top of the 12% bracket is $41,775. If you got $50k forgiven on top of that, that The ~$42k would be taxed at 12% and the $50k would be taxed at the next bracket up... 22%.


Federal tax brackets don't apply to this forgiveness.

I looked, I think in Oregon I'm going to owe about $1750 on the 20K I am eligible for, assuming they don't change things to not tax the student loan forgiveness.

That amount is still less than a year's worth of payments, plus I'll have only $768 left to pay the feds.

Find a way to pay those taxes. The removal of that burden is more than worth it.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
False flag to tarnish Biden's move. How unsurprising from CNBC
 
raygundan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: puffy999: Metastatic Capricorn: The only think I can think of is someone living hand-to-mouth and can just make their payments, but would not have the cash to make a larger, one time tax payment.

I mean, I can't help but think the monthly payment and associated interest with being late (as long as you set up a payment plan) would be far superior regardless. Unless you don't qualify to make payments due to low income... but if that's the case, you're gonna be the first to get hurt once a Republican becomes President again.

Well, also consider that if you're making $40k, you're in the 12% bracket on that, but if you get $50k in forgiveness, that pops into the next bracket up ... 22%.


It would be a good idea to learn how tax brackets work.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dustman81: SpaceyCat: Metastatic Capricorn: Fine. 20k. 22% of 20k ... 4,400 .. may still be more than you can come up with in a one-time tax payment.

It would be state tax they'd be paying, not Fed.  And only a few states are pulling that shiat.  The highest state tax is 13.30% (California).  Given that it's the shiathole states doing this, it'd be about 5%.  Still a fairly large hit for someone, but you'd have until April 15th of next year to come up with it.

If you can't come up with $500 (10k @ 5%) in the next seven months, you seriously need to reevaluate your life choices.


It's expensive to be poor. You might be surprised how hard it is to save anything.
 
luckhasit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Many people today don't have $500 to cover that and they're not paying their loan  because they don't have that. When you're broke you're broke . If you barely making ends meet you don't have an extra dollar much less 500 . A hell of a concept that many of you guys don't get. You don't need a degree in economics to figure that out. LOL
 
camaroash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hugram: To those same students, would you rather pay $10K in taxes from a $100K salary, or pay $4 millions in taxes from a $5 million salary?


The real question in each scenario: What does each dollar buy?
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.