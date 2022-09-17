 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   A tax on fools that goes to schools leaves tens of millions in unclaimed pools   (ktla.com) divider line
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I should go buy some scratchers. Tis a wise investment
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thats a lot of new football jerseys.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...leaves tens of millions in unclaimed pools

/Drools...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i tend not to check my rare lotto ticket purchases anyway, that way it becomes a Schrodinger's ticket and my odds of winning go up to 50% as long as I don't check it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
san dimas high school football rules!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Zero Cool's going to get on you for that.

Hackers (2/13) Movie CLIP - Pool on the Roof (1995) HD
Youtube pxiwqleE9Do
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The various state school systems say "Please, don't cash in on your scratch-off lottery tickets, please! We need the money!!!".
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I should go buy some scratchers. Tis a wise investment


About as wise of an investment as buy drinks at a bar.

:-D
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: The various state school systems say "Please, don't cash in on your scratch-off lottery tickets, please! We need the money!!!".


Do the escheated funds revert back to the state DOE?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shift_Left_Political: ClavellBCMI: The various state school systems say "Please, don't cash in on your scratch-off lottery tickets, please! We need the money!!!".

Do the escheated funds revert back to the state DOE?


Schools don't like it when you cheat... Es or otherwise.
 
