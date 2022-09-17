 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro) Hero Man throws bicycle at man stabbing police, saves their lives   (metro.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Hero, Metropolitan Police Service, English-language films, police officers, Stabbing, 2002 albums, Attack, Bodily harm, London  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
good lad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That wasn't a bike rack? Look, we need to wrap this interview up - I've got to be at the gym in 26 minutes..."
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see you've played knifey-bikey before.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the US he would have either been Tasered into a heart attack, or been shot full of holes, depending on whether other police officers would have been injured as a result of other police officers not being on target with the Tasers or firearms.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I see you've played knifey-bikey before.


hehehe
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never clear on when I can throw a bike at someone. Are there rules?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I see you've played knifey-bikey before.


If you are playing bikey-knifey, make sure to rush the person with the knife right after throwing the bike at the person with the knife, and also make sure to knee the person with the knife in either the balls or the guts right before introducing them to a knee to the face.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good guy with a bicycle?!

/that's unpossible
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: I'm never clear on when I can throw a bike at someone. Are there rules?


Don't do it unless the person you are throwing the bike at is armed with a weapon themselves first.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: recondite cetacean: I'm never clear on when I can throw a bike at someone. Are there rules?

Don't do it unless the person you are throwing the bike at is armed with a weapon themselves first.


So I can throw a bike at somebody else who has a bike.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This calls for some tea and crumpets.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are you going to do, bicycle me?"

/Quote from man who was bicycled.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: In the US he would have either been Tasered into a heart attack, or been shot full of holes, depending on whether other police officers would have been injured as a result of other police officers not being on target with the Tasers or firearms.


Well they did taser him 5x.  If the bike tosser did not show up I'm sure they would have gotten around to doing it again.

Next article will be knife guy sues bike thrower.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: ClavellBCMI: In the US he would have either been Tasered into a heart attack, or been shot full of holes, depending on whether other police officers would have been injured as a result of other police officers not being on target with the Tasers or firearms.

Well they did taser him 5x.  If the bike tosser did not show up I'm sure they would have gotten around to doing it again.

Next article will be knife guy sues bike thrower.


This is why you wear a mask!
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mumen Rider?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Geez Farkers - your slow today. Bourbon festival or Oktoberfest hitting hard?!
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it ok to throw a tricycle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: Is it ok to throw a tricycle?


[Fark user image image 425x425]


Only if you're under 4 years old.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: Is it ok to throw a tricycle?


[Fark user image 425x425]


Should be in a Cowboys jersey tbf
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never bring a knife to a bike fight.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: ClavellBCMI: In the US he would have either been Tasered into a heart attack, or been shot full of holes, depending on whether other police officers would have been injured as a result of other police officers not being on target with the Tasers or firearms.

Well they did taser him 5x.  If the bike tosser did not show up I'm sure they would have gotten around to doing it again.

Next article will be knife guy sues bike thrower.


In the US, guaranteed, in the UK, his solicitor would tell him not to bother with it.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.