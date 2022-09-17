 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Woman's parents rent U-Haul truck for her family to store their belongings in. After truck is loaded, truck is parked in hotel parking lot. Later, things get Florida tag worthy   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like U-Haul employs a bunch of thieves.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABC Action News reached out to U-Haul about their case. U-Haul responded, saying the family's truck was mistakenly identified as abandoned and that their local team repossessed it.

The family said there were five boxes left of the truckload, one of which appears to be a compilation of other boxes despite the family being told employees didn't go through the items.

Yeah. The employees stole their stuff and got caught. U-Haul, not wanting the bad press, is making up a bunch of shiat about the van being repoed. All a bunch of criminals.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-Haul is THE WORST!!!!

I dispise em
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sounds like U-Haul employs a bunch of thieves.Hertz employees.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe legally they had to store and hold everything 90 days before they could do anything with it, so yes thieves.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShadowWolf: I believe legally they had to store and hold everything 90 days before they could do anything with it, so yes thieves.


Yeah, this was an extremely fast turnaround. What the hell. Who just ... does that?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead: edmo: Sounds like U-Haul employs a bunch of thieves.Hertz employees.


Nah.  Hertz would have had them arrested.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty amazing that they somehow had the completely wrong paperwork when they apparently just happened upon this truck...

I wonder if they had guns stored in there. My friend's storage was robbed years ago and obviously it was cased by the people who ran the storage unit, as the only things stolen were a few old long guns.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HempHead: edmo: Sounds like U-Haul employs a bunch of thieves.Hertz employees.


I was gonna say...Hertz just calls the police and reports shiat stolen when it is clearly not stolen.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Browns' equipment and possessions were held at a U-Haul rental location for 10 days, from Sept. 2 to Sept. 12, while our team tried unsuccessfully to reach the customer on the contract.

Uh, I'm sure the customer was in contact with you the very next day. What happened? Couldn't find the truck? Don't they track the VIN? Even if the truck was listed on another contract, the VIN would be the same on both contracts.

The family told ABC Action News on Thursday any donations to their Gofundme will be returned to donors.

They are giving back donations? So the family got paid, good for them.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everything I owned was on that truck. It was worth at least $43,000. Every time I think of it, I wonder how I'm going to replace the $80,000 worth of stuff that I had packed. When it's time to set up my new house, how I will ever replace the $120,000 worth of furniture and clothing that was on the truck. Not to mention the rare gold coins and priceless gems.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: That's pretty amazing that they somehow had the completely wrong paperwork when they apparently just happened upon this truck...

I wonder if they had guns stored in there. My friend's storage was robbed years ago and obviously it was cased by the people who ran the storage unit, as the only things stolen were a few old long guns.


Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat.

Recently, I've taken to doing a non-direct route after returning from any range to make absolutely sure nobody followed me home. That's been getting to be a pretty big problem in the last year. There's stuff about it in the paper at least once a month.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat


They weren't actually operable without a gunsmith doing work to them. Well... one of them was a black powder gun and was arguably operable, once... but it probably wouldn't have worked out for the shooter.

But yeah, stupid on his part regardless, they were valuable regardless.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, it got Florida when someone planned on using a truck as a storage unit.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: iheartscotch: Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat

They weren't actually operable without a gunsmith doing work to them. Well... one of them was a black powder gun and was arguably operable, once... but it probably wouldn't have worked out for the shooter.

But yeah, stupid on his part regardless, they were valuable regardless.


I wasn't going to go THERE...but...I don't disagree.

Even non-operable or de-miled stuff can be stupid valuable, especially for parts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ABC Action News reached out to U-Haul about their case. U-Haul responded, saying the family's truck was mistakenly identified as abandoned and that their local team repossessed it.

The family said there were five boxes left of the truckload, one of which appears to be a compilation of other boxes despite the family being told employees didn't go through the items.

Yeah. The employees stole their stuff and got caught. U-Haul, not wanting the bad press, is making up a bunch of shiat about the van being repoed. All a bunch of criminals.


They don't have to repossess something they own! These people farked up, they can suck it!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: puffy999: That's pretty amazing that they somehow had the completely wrong paperwork when they apparently just happened upon this truck...

I wonder if they had guns stored in there. My friend's storage was robbed years ago and obviously it was cased by the people who ran the storage unit, as the only things stolen were a few old long guns.

Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat.

Recently, I've taken to doing a non-direct route after returning from any range to make absolutely sure nobody followed me home. That's been getting to be a pretty big problem in the last year. There's stuff about it in the paper at least once a month.


I carry my shotgun in an old cloth guitar case so my neighbors don't see me walking out to my car with an obvious gun case and know there is a gun in my apartment. They all know I own guitars! (I range shoot and clear rodents by the hundreds off a friend's ranch. All legal.)
 
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Our Company intends to do right by the Brown family and make them whole for our mistake and the possessions they lost. This was an extremely rare and regrettable series of events for which we take full responsibility."

"The family told ABC Action News on Thursday any donations to their Gofundme will be returned to donors."

Huh...? That is the least Florida ending imaginable.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: puffy999: iheartscotch: Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat

They weren't actually operable without a gunsmith doing work to them. Well... one of them was a black powder gun and was arguably operable, once... but it probably wouldn't have worked out for the shooter.

But yeah, stupid on his part regardless, they were valuable regardless.

I wasn't going to go THERE...but...I don't disagree.

Even non-operable or de-miled stuff can be stupid valuable, especially for parts.


Eh, people who don't know don't know. My dad had this tiny box of junk tools that i ended up with and just chucked in a corner because I don't do woodworking.  At some point it got wet and everything rusted. I was chucking it out when my neighbor asked if he could see if anything was worth saving. Turns out it was a box of junk PLUS some stupid valuable plane that I totally ruined.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you ever leave anything on the street or in parking lot for any length of time, put multiple notes inside!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drewogatory: iheartscotch: puffy999: iheartscotch: Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat

They weren't actually operable without a gunsmith doing work to them. Well... one of them was a black powder gun and was arguably operable, once... but it probably wouldn't have worked out for the shooter.

But yeah, stupid on his part regardless, they were valuable regardless.

I wasn't going to go THERE...but...I don't disagree.

Even non-operable or de-miled stuff can be stupid valuable, especially for parts.

Eh, people who don't know don't know. My dad had this tiny box of junk tools that i ended up with and just chucked in a corner because I don't do woodworking.  At some point it got wet and everything rusted. I was chucking it out when my neighbor asked if he could see if anything was worth saving. Turns out it was a box of junk PLUS some stupid valuable plane that I totally ruined.


There are Youtube channels that would love to have that stuff. Restoring ruined junk makes popular video. So popular that some of them are accused of buying usable things and ruining them on purpose just to have material to work with.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: puffy999: That's pretty amazing that they somehow had the completely wrong paperwork when they apparently just happened upon this truck...

I wonder if they had guns stored in there. My friend's storage was robbed years ago and obviously it was cased by the people who ran the storage unit, as the only things stolen were a few old long guns.

Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat.

Recently, I've taken to doing a non-direct route after returning from any range to make absolutely sure nobody followed me home. That's been getting to be a pretty big problem in the last year. There's stuff about it in the paper at least once a month.


What paper are you reading? Don't get me wrong, I don't advertise on my truck with the "break glass for free guns" stickers like alot of people. Following people home from the range seems like more work and heat than just getting guns from a fence.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drewogatory: iheartscotch: puffy999: iheartscotch: Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat

They weren't actually operable without a gunsmith doing work to them. Well... one of them was a black powder gun and was arguably operable, once... but it probably wouldn't have worked out for the shooter.

But yeah, stupid on his part regardless, they were valuable regardless.

I wasn't going to go THERE...but...I don't disagree.

Even non-operable or de-miled stuff can be stupid valuable, especially for parts.

Eh, people who don't know don't know. My dad had this tiny box of junk tools that i ended up with and just chucked in a corner because I don't do woodworking.  At some point it got wet and everything rusted. I was chucking it out when my neighbor asked if he could see if anything was worth saving. Turns out it was a box of junk PLUS some stupid valuable plane that I totally ruined.


Well....if you ever come across a 1911 pistol that says "Singer Sewing Machine"...that is, quite literally, the gun nut Fark-Mothering Holy Grail and is worth about $80,000.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, if you ever leave anything on the street or in parking lot for any length of time, put multiple notes inside!


Or plant Airtags in some of the items so you can track them and plot your vengeance.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

matthardingu: iheartscotch: puffy999: That's pretty amazing that they somehow had the completely wrong paperwork when they apparently just happened upon this truck...

I wonder if they had guns stored in there. My friend's storage was robbed years ago and obviously it was cased by the people who ran the storage unit, as the only things stolen were a few old long guns.

Store guns...in a storage unit? You've got to be VERY careful about THAT shiat.

Recently, I've taken to doing a non-direct route after returning from any range to make absolutely sure nobody followed me home. That's been getting to be a pretty big problem in the last year. There's stuff about it in the paper at least once a month.

What paper are you reading? Don't get me wrong, I don't advertise on my truck with the "break glass for free guns" stickers like alot of people. Following people home from the range seems like more work and heat than just getting guns from a fence.


I don't read just one paper. It's not as bad as it was during 2008...but it still happens.

/ I've also been seeing "woman lures man and then robs" pick back up as well.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Everything I owned was on that truck. It was worth at least $43,000. Every time I think of it, I wonder how I'm going to replace the $80,000 worth of stuff that I had packed. When it's time to set up my new house, how I will ever replace the $120,000 worth of furniture and clothing that was on the truck. Not to mention the rare gold coins and priceless gems.


Every PCS move ever.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: "Our Company intends to do right by the Brown family and make them whole for our mistake and the possessions they lost. This was an extremely rare and regrettable series of events for which we take full responsibility."

"The family told ABC Action News on Thursday any donations to their Gofundme will be returned to donors."

Huh...? That is the least Florida ending imaginable.


Not really, it's all lies...
 
