(Science Alert)   Researchers have found an effective method of getting people to cut down on their alcohol intake. Still no cure for cancer   (sciencealert.com) divider line
45
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
[click]
Huh. Fentanyl. Okay.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell that to Bad Gateway.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cancer juice
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer
Youtube zbgXOkyF09M
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sure.

They filled the pothole down the street. No cure for cancer, though.
Gas is cheaper. No cure for cancer, though.
The kids are cooking Thanksgiving dinner. No cure for cancer, though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it mom's voice telling you about the other alkies in the family?

Uncle Dave worked 30 years for the city of Dayton and died two months after retiring.  That, in my book, is a good run, mom.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit amphetamines...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, sure, but the 1920s were a testament re: how well  that works.

Now, a funny thing happens if you apply that same logic to cannabis....
 
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll drink to that
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is it mom's voice telling you about the other alkies in the family?

Uncle Dave worked 30 years for the city of Dayton and died two months after retiring.  That, in my book, is a good run, mom.


Being in Dayton for thirty years is not a good run
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, sure, but the 1920s were a testament re: how well  that works.

Now, a funny thing happens if you apply that same logic to cannabis....


Smoking the reefer has been known to reduce booze sales.  That's why the alcohol lobby doesn't like legal weed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Left on a deserted island?  How did you ferment coconut juice, Harry?

Locked up in solitaire?  Oh please.  I'm distilling booze from the dinner bread and mattress squeezings.

Dropped in to a jungle? Monkey bartender.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weed withdrawal is basically, "gee I wish I had some pot".  Alcohol withdrawal for heavy drinkers and alcoholics can kill you.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I dunno how age doesn't reduce drinking.

Working out does for sure.   Cardio specifically.   Your body craves water all the time.  Now lifting and drinking isn't that difficult.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every Friday I stop at my local pub on way home for 2-3 beers.  Yesterday, I decided to try counting.  5 beers later I was calling Uber.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it sex?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I count my drinks all the time. One martini. Two martini. Three martini.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
hitting 30 and realising alcohol doesn't actually do anything good made me cut down (to zero) on drinking.

now i just look down my nose at people who still think drinking makes them cool, funny, or charming.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know what worked for me: alcoholic girlfriends.

You have a couple of alcoholic girlfriends and you'll go through some sh*t that will make you swear off the stuff, or at least cut down on the drinking. 3am and screaming at me on my front lawn is not cool.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Somaticasual: Well, sure, but the 1920s were a testament re: how well  that works.

Now, a funny thing happens if you apply that same logic to cannabis....

Smoking the reefer has been known to reduce booze sales.  That's why the alcohol lobby doesn't like legal weed.


Probably the same reason no one has heard of the drug freely available, cheap, and has efficacy numbers to back it up. Starting to see ads for it on FB but their marketing teams seem to obscure the fact they're selling an off patent drug called naltrexone. It works.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is it mom's voice telling you about the other alkies in the family?


My father's father was an alcoholic. Dad was a teetotaler.
Gramps died at 72, Dad at 51.

You just never know.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: hitting 30 and realising alcohol doesn't actually do anything good made me cut down (to zero) on drinking.

now i just look down my nose at people who still think drinking makes them cool, funny, or charming.


Uh, we drink because it makes you seem cool, funny, charming, and maybe even attractive after 8 or 12 pints.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I know what worked for me: alcoholic girlfriends.

You have a couple of alcoholic girlfriends and you'll go through some sh*t that will make you swear off the stuff, or at least cut down on the drinking. 3am and screaming at me on my front lawn is not cool.


I'm 6'6 260 and I dated a girl around 5'8 that drank me under the table, nearly every night.

Our relationship quickly centered around booze and I'm not sure if she metabolized alcohol better than me but she rarely got hangovers.

Had to leave that relationship before I got jaundice.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One combination stood out, compared to a control group: A TV ad linking booze and cancer, together with a suggestion to keep count of your drinks, was one of the most effective at getting people to try and cut down on alcohol intake.

This would not work at all on me as I am skeptical of all information presented to me.  Is there any reason why The George Institute for Global Health's information should be considered reliable?  I still cannot fathom why so many people just blindly accept whatever they are told as factual.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I know what worked for me: alcoholic girlfriends.

You have a couple of alcoholic girlfriends and you'll go through some sh*t that will make you swear off the stuff, or at least cut down on the drinking. 3am and screaming at me on my front lawn is not cool.


"Who are you texting?!?! Who keeps TEXTING YOU?!?!"

"Uhhh, the Favor guy looking for the wine you asked for. 2nd delivery of the night, remember?"

Ugh.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: replacementcool: hitting 30 and realising alcohol doesn't actually do anything good made me cut down (to zero) on drinking.

now i just look down my nose at people who still think drinking makes them cool, funny, or charming.

Uh, we drink because it makes you seem cool, funny, charming, and maybe even attractive after 8 or 12 pints.


good for you, I don't have to tolerate it though because when I quit drinking I realised how farking obnoxious drunks are and stopped hanging out anywhere they are.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One Simple Strategy to Reduce Alcohol Intake

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I dunno about y'all but when I hit late 30s drinking wasn't as fun as it used to be.  Just ended up making me tired.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dump disulfiram, naltrexone and acamprosate in the water supply?

*clicks link*
Nope.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I dunno about y'all but when I hit late 30s drinking wasn't as fun as it used to be.  Just ended up making me tired.


The plus is, some people like me end up drinking less booze the older you get, so I have more money for the good stuff when I indulge.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Counting drinks and fear of cancer might work with some casual drinkers who binge

It won't work with real alcoholics.  Not long term.

Whoever ran this "study" has no idea the lies addicts can tell themselves.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: White_Scarf_Syndrome: replacementcool: hitting 30 and realising alcohol doesn't actually do anything good made me cut down (to zero) on drinking.

now i just look down my nose at people who still think drinking makes them cool, funny, or charming.

Uh, we drink because it makes you seem cool, funny, charming, and maybe even attractive after 8 or 12 pints.

good for you, I don't have to tolerate it though because when I quit drinking I realised how farking obnoxious drunks are and stopped hanging out anywhere they are.


Oh for sure. I'm under no illusion that I act or look cool. Back with naltrexone and a not-alcoholic woman. We'll see. shiattiest moments in life have been attributed to alcohol. I can't do hard liquor anymore because of extreme night terrors. I'll wake up out of it, close my eyes, and the demon or entity or whatever it was just reappears. It's nuts.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All I know is since the Devil's Lettuce got legalized here my alcohol consumption is almost nil.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My doctor told me to limit myself to one pint of alcohol a day so I switched from beer to tequila.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But for real. Testimonial: Hit a low, went on naltrexone. Tapered to nothing during 10 days. Went almost 2 years with no alcohol. Much of that time without naltrexone. First big test, buddies bachelor party in Vegas. A recipe for absolute disaster. Took the pill, kept things to 4 or 5 over the entire night. 5 in one night for men is binge drinking. Without it a binge for me is 15 and more.

I won't get into the blow procured from the cab driver. Heh.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I limit my alcohol intake to 2 drinks a day. This next drink is for Sept 17th 2148.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Jake Havechek: Somaticasual: Well, sure, but the 1920s were a testament re: how well  that works.

Now, a funny thing happens if you apply that same logic to cannabis....

Smoking the reefer has been known to reduce booze sales.  That's why the alcohol lobby doesn't like legal weed.

Probably the same reason no one has heard of the drug freely available, cheap, and has efficacy numbers to back it up. Starting to see ads for it on FB but their marketing teams seem to obscure the fact they're selling an off patent drug called naltrexone. It works.


Isn't that the drug that makes you intensely nauseous if you drink even just a little bit?

Straight up behavioral conditioning.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 I have so few vices.  I'm gonna stick with this one.  2 glasses of red with my meal, and a third on Friday nights.  The rare hard drinks with friends (although when I hit my 40's the alcohol puts me to sleep quicker than it gets me wasted.)
 
Artist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Counting drinks and fear of cancer might work with some casual drinkers who binge

It won't work with real alcoholics.  Not long term.

Whoever ran this "study" has no idea the lies addicts can tell themselves.


And the lies they tell to family, friends, co-workers, recovery groups, therapists, doctors, pets, anyone, anything anytime.
If (and it's a BIG if) they are honest with themselves all day, every day, they may improve. Or not. I've been through the grinder with the downside of the disease in family and friends, multiple rehabs, never sober, or death.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Addiction is a weird thing. Glad I don't have it.  I drink a few drinks daily but not to the point of getting drunk. At my metabolism, 2-3 drinks is like drinking soda. If you do that I don't see the point of stopping something delicious. There's just as much cancer among people in my family who drank vs those who didn't.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

natazha: Harry Freakstorm: Is it mom's voice telling you about the other alkies in the family?

My father's father was an alcoholic. Dad was a teetotaler.
Gramps died at 72, Dad at 51.

You just never know.


My father's father was an alcoholic (of some variety), and he died at 84 from throat cancer.... and Alzheimer's. My 81 year old dad has the latter and unfortunately probably won't be lucky enough to die of cancer in three years.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

replacementcool: hitting 30 and realising alcohol doesn't actually do anything good made me cut down (to zero) on drinking.

now i just look down my nose at people who still think drinking makes them cool, funny, or charming.


I suspect they drink because it makes *you* seen cool, funny, and charming.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My girlfriend is an alcoholic, and she got admitted to the hospital this morning for pancreatitis, and I hope this a wake up call for her.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Raising the cost of beer cut down my drinking.

There's a tap room near me that charges by the Oz. So, now the average pint of microbrew costs between $9.50-13. I could drink Rainier for $2.72/pint but I don't actually like Rainier.

I remember when mixed drinks were $9 and a beer was considered expensive at $6/pint.
 
