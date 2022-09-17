 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man gets tattoos of all letters of alphabet on random parts of his body. Y? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not just on the one leg?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gosh that's so rare and unheard of.  No one has ever done such a unique thing in the history of the world.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Jamaica, have a nice day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Welcome to Jamaica, have a nice day.


Mine just says Wendy...
( ._.)
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y but not where you think?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which alphabet? All of them?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a creepy gimmick to get people to find the "O"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( Y )  ?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was inspired by Alphabet soup.  Imagine the wreckage if it were Penis Pasta soup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It's a creepy gimmick to get people to find the "O"


Not the D?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will confuse a forensic investigator if he's ever dismembered by a serial killer.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You've got your M. Your X. Your C. Your L. Your G. And so on in that order. Just like the song "Ring the bell for the letters of the Alphabet"
You know how it goes dum de dum dum de dum de de dum.

....I'm not an alien
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: This will confuse a forensic investigator if he's ever dismembered by a serial killer.


If the investigator is dismembered by a serial killer, he won't care
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The artist does consonants for free but you have to buy the vowels.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do you want ancient doomsday prophecies? Because this is how you get ancient doomsday prophecies.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never get a face tattoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's writing a ransom note.
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Never get a face tattoo.

[Fark user image image 300x400]


It's the default youtuber thumbnail
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Scans thread for mention of Owen Grey.

Is disappoint.

/Slashie
//Random slashie
///Collect all three!
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 165x115]


Snap! It was right there!

Niiiice 😎
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

