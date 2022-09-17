 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Like Farkers are known for following fashion rules to begin with, but anyway   (lifehacker.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
13. Complain about slideshows
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can wear a brown belt with black shoes all you want. I'm just going to assume you're color blind or don't care about your personal appearance
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
7 / 14 No socks with sandals


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wear shoes or a hat in my house and you will be asked to leave.
if you feed my dog you will be forced to leave and will be followed to your car by an angry yelling man.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
> If wearing socks with sandals keeps your feet warm while maximizing your comfort, then do it. This rule has been so thoroughly defeated

YAY!

Socks with sandals since 1990 finally pays off!

I win!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: You can wear a brown belt with black shoes all you want. I'm just going to assume you're color blind or don't care about your personal appearance


And if you come to the conclusion that the person doesn't care about personal appearance, please take it as a sign that they are not trying to attract you and just leave them alone and give your inane small talk to another peacock.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I follow every one of those rules. Fight me.

/Actually that's not true. I'll wear brown shoes in the city, just not with a suit.
//But no straw hats after Labor day
///Or gin and tonics
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Don't wear white after Labor Day" has been a joke for as long as I remember. No such rule.

Brown shoes with suits have been everywhere for years, as have colorful outfits at work. (Although, frankly, I haven't ever been a fan of the whole flashy socks/highwater pants combo -- I think that fad may be passing by now.)
 
