 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If you're planning to visit Atlanta anytime soon, try very hard not to get injured or sick. If you live in Atlanta, well, you're just screwed   (msn.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, MSN  
•       •       •

1006 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 2:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to play the hospital shuffle, and of course, the most important thing, transferring the medical debt along with the patients.

Best investment of all, not US healthcare itself, but US healthcare medical debt collection.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an AED at the airport. All good.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't be poor. Same as anywhere else in Merica.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That piece of land is prime real estate.  Guarantee that Wellstar has a developer lined up to purchase it for in town development.  The poors in the area still have a few other medical facilities nearby.  And that's exactly the thinking, let the poors go to another place down the road.  There's money to be made, by the developer, the laborers, the taxing authorities, the stores that will sell food and furnishing.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought that used to be Georgia Baptist Hospital. What happened to the Baptists? Where did they go?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing like a good political crisis to overshadow a real estate flip. Scuttlebutt says there is a developer willing to pay a big chunk of change to Well$tar for the land to build some more neo-brutalist apartment blocks.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

flamark: I thought that used to be Georgia Baptist Hospital. What happened to the Baptists? Where did they go?


SBC sold the facility to Tenet Health back in 80s. Well$tar bought it and two other hospitals about 10 years ago. The only one they wanted to keep was North Fulton, which has an insured patient population large enough to make it profitable. They always looked at AMC as a real estate flip and South Fulton as a throw away. AMC was systematically starved to make it look worse than it was to justify the actions.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pro tip:  if you're rich you're probably still fine. So now is a great time to make sure you are rich.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: That piece of land is prime real estate.  Guarantee that Wellstar has a developer lined up to purchase it for in town development.  The poors in the area still have a few other medical facilities nearby.  And that's exactly the thinking, let the poors go to another place down the road.  There's money to be made, by the developer, the laborers, the taxing authorities, the stores that will sell food and furnishing.


Since Well$star closed South Fulton, Grady is their only option. Nobody was indigent or Medicaid patients.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: Pro tip:  if you're rich you're probably still fine. So now is a great time to make sure you are rich.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: aungen: Pro tip:  if you're rich you're probably still fine. So now is a great time to make sure you are rich.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


... and you may ask yourself, what the fuck does this mean?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ontario, Canada just decided to make up for burning out all its nursing staff during the pandemic (turns out 'pats on the back' don't compensate for long hours and horrific conditions) by opening up the gates to immigrant nurses.

What does that mean?  Well, they've relaxed the testing.  Because nursing's not important, right?  And it's implied the immigrants will be too stupid to figure out they're being abused for cheap disposable labor and won't want more money or move into other, better jobs as soon as they've been here a while.

Stupid conservative knee-jerk reactions.  And you can bet they're going to blame immigration for some problems even though it's their go-to solution for them in the first place.  And the voters will eat it up.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I don't live in Atlanta

Omerettà The Great - Sorry NOT Sorry (Official Video)
Youtube 6IvchaA0B3Y
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Thankfully, I don't live in Atlanta

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6IvchaA0B3Y]


Straight Outta Dunwoody - @Dormtainment
Youtube Us2C7fChb1c
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Time to play the hospital shuffle, and of course, the most important thing, transferring the medical debt along with the patients.

Best investment of all, not US healthcare itself, but US healthcare medical debt collection.


You think relocating should erase debt?
I would like to talk to you about taking out a loan.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From fark I learned;
Businesses that can pay a living wage should close down .
Nurses should be paid more.
Unprofitable hospitals should stay open.

?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: chitownmike: aungen: Pro tip:  if you're rich you're probably still fine. So now is a great time to make sure you are rich.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

... and you may ask yourself, what the fark does this mean?


Same as it ever was....
 
zbtop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This surprises me 0% coming from a Deep South state.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There are actually a bunch of hospitals in Atlanta including in the downtown area.

For most people this will not matter, but there was some capacity lost for the more specialized trauma care.  Though Northside and Emory will probably update one of their twenty something hospitals to fill the gap.

Of course things would be better if we had single payer so that these hospitals could do a simple straight billing to the Fed instead of spending tens of millions trying to navigate the dozens of different insurance companies that they have to currently negotiate with and get paid in full for the hundreds of million of medical debt that they sell for pennies on the dollar to the uninsured.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The heath insurance industry is the enemy of the American People. But what do I know, I'm a right wing nut job, as many of you have pointed out.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.