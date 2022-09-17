 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   News: Some police departments are finally being forced to reexamine their tactics. Fark: Because insurers are no longer willing to pay the huge settlements to the families of victims of excessive use of force   (thecrimereport.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.

We reasoned this out here on Fark many moons ago. Insurers are all about acceptable risks which are being mitigated as best possible. They won't insure you if you keep wrecking your car either.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This all seems pretty on brand for how dysfunctional our entire system is.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait for it..... Insurers not coveringthem is a violation of the cops 1st Amendment rights because violence is speech.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pay the settlements out of their pension funds.
 
Elfich
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am of the opinion that police officers should have to carry personal professional insurance like doctors have to. So if a police officer gets sued their personal insurance rates go up. Asshole cops that get sued and have judgements against them will get driven out because they can't afford the insurance.
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Wait for it..... Insurers not coveringthem is a violation of the cops 1st Amendment rights because violence is speech.


Jesus, don't give anyone any ideas.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another free-market solution to government overreach
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Elfich: I am of the opinion that police officers should have to carry personal professional insurance like doctors have to. So if a police officer gets sued their personal insurance rates go up. Asshole cops that get sued and have judgements against them will get driven out because they can't afford the insurance.


If I have to carry insurance in case I forget to add a clause to a document or miss a filing date, then a cop having to carry insurance in case he (or she) chokes some autistic kid to death because they "ignored" their scream, garbled commands doesn't seem so outlandish.
 
