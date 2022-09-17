 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 907: "U2" Details and rules in first post
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: U2

Description: Show us things that start with the letter U: Umbrellas, Ukuleles, Udon, UFOs - whatever you want, as long as it starts with a U.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"U" rinals
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"U" ncle Bruce.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does "UFO Days" qualify?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0414 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


U is for Uphill
/99 Steps, Charlotte-Amalie, St Thomas, USVI
//late 1700's stairway built using ship ballast bricks
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



U is for Ungulate
/Stanley, NC
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An umbel, the flower of a Queen Anne's lace, with friend
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ungulates in training at the county fair
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
U is for Uphill

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Uphill Climb"

An old cemetery in my town.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Another uphill.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Uphill Battle"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Ungulate here.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Silly Camel"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

orionid: common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image 850x845]

An umbel, the flower of a Queen Anne's lace, with friend

Are you sure about that, friend?  It looks more like poison hemlock to me based on the shape and spacing of the umbels, lack of bracts, and lack of red/purple center floret.


I think you're right, but this shot from a few moments earlier had me thinking Queen Anne's lace. Both are common, and the bee was flying from flower to flower.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"U"mbrella Art
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Taken with a Huawei tablet.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Urchin
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Unceded territory of the Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG1000 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

U is for underwater
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Under the lighthouse.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything is looking UP.  (Statue of Hiawatha, Ironwood MI, in the U.P.)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unfortunate fish
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Upstairs
Fark user imageView Full Size

Upstairs by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ur, a game from the ancient Mesopotamian city of Ur. It's an approximately 4600 year old precursor to backgammon.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Game of Ur by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Colonia, Uruguay
 
