(Guardian)   In shocking news that is as shocking as something that is very shocking, oil companies had no intention of reaching climate goals or going green. Philip J. Fry unavailable for comment   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just 100 companies responsible for 71% of global emissions, study says

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was told the free market would fix things. Was that wrong?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You might think that company who's entire business model was provided energy would leap at an opportunity to spend less making said energy....

/ you might think that....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or letting gas prices fall too quickly
 
Olthoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's going to be fun watching these companies try to pivot as EV adoption hits the steep part of the S curve. They have no idea just how quickly gas stations are going to start shutting down. Take a look at EV sales in Norway - that's the US in five to eight years.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gadzooks, imagine making slightly less profit than last year! The shareholders tremble in fear as they consider the prospect of making 'only' 5 billion in profit instead of 6 billion.

This is a major issue with capitalism: it promotes infinite growth within a finite world.  Profits have to be continuously going up in order to please the shareholders (since that's their main objective). Ultimately, it's an unsustainable system that encourages corporations to cut corners, underpay workers, and lie to the public.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the same thing the tobacco industry did when they tried telling us cigarettes weren't bad for us.
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I imagine in the ruins, there will be a show trial for crimes against humanity.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You might think that company who's entire business model was provided energy would leap at an opportunity to spend less making said energy....

/ you might think that....



This.  Despite my anti-corporatism, I'd be fine with BP et al continuing to make all the money as long as the energy they were providing wasn't destroying the planet.
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Gadzooks, imagine making slightly less profit than last year! The shareholders tremble in fear as they consider the prospect of making 'only' 5 billion in profit instead of 6 billion.

This is a major issue with capitalism: it promotes infinite growth within a finite world.  Profits have to be continuously going up in order to please the shareholders (since that's their main objective). Ultimately, it's an unsustainable system that encourages corporations to cut corners, underpay workers, and lie to the public.


PANDEMONIUM!!!  BLOOD IN THE STREETS, DOGS AND CATS SLEEPING TOGETHER!!!  Crazy talk sir/ma'am!!!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the USA government will be spending huge dollars on the crude for a long time to come. solar won't power a tank or a battleship.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Democrats, who lead the committee, called top executives from the oil companies to testify last year, in which they denied they had misled the public.

Put them in jail. We have to stop refusing to charge rich white people with crimes because they're rich white people. If they lied to Congress, charge them with perjury.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raymond L Yacht: This is the same thing the tobacco industry did when they tried telling us cigarettes weren't bad for us.


Yup, they both made the same mistake of putting it in writing.  NEVER put it in writing even if it's internal.
 
