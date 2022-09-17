 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Yale scientist suggests refreezing the poles to save the Earth to deal with climate change. What can possibly go wrong?   (straightarrownews.com) divider line
50
    More: Facepalm, Climate, Climate change, Atmosphere, Polar ice cap, Polar region, Poles, new plan, root causes of climate change  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 12:38 PM



50 Comments     (+0 »)
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your mom will have to wear gloves while doing the dirty to scope our $ bills?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, I don't think I'd want to be on the train. I'm not rich enough to be in one of the nicer parts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Approves
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No link to original study. No quotes. Mixes up Highlander and Highlander 2. Mentions Cloudy Meatballs movie. Think this "Straight Arrow News" might not be someone's A-Game.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: No link to original study. No quotes. Mixes up Highlander and Highlander 2. Mentions Cloudy Meatballs movie. Think this "Straight Arrow News" might not be someone's A-Game.


What are you talking about? There was only one Highlander movie. The entire premise of the movie precluded the possibility of a sequel.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First we open mines to dig for the coal. Then we build the power plants to burn the coal to generate the electricity. Then we buy a trillion refrigerators and leave the doors open and soon it all refreezes. Tada.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
megapencil.coView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a worth experiment. Can we do a pilot over Texas? No big loss if things go catastrophically wrong.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know! Let's use HAARP to freeze the poles instead of Florida!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Encino Man
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
illgetdrivethru.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Ice to see you.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The return of Snowball Earth?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all this stuff seems to be happening a lot sooner than expected. Were they overly conservative because they didn't want to cause panic or did they just get it wrong?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do need to start thinking seriously about planetary scale climate change mitigation. shiat is starting to get real and over the next couple of decades climate change is going to kill a billion or more humans and destroy economies.

No, we should not have had our foot on the accelerator as long as we have, but at this point taking our collective foot off the gas pedal isn't going to stop the crash. We're going to have to find some way to put our foot on the brake.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't the Germans, the Russians, and the Lithuanians been trying to ice the Poles for centuries?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increasing planetary albedo by injecting particulates into the upper atmosphere will work.  It's basic physics.  The last plan I read about though, involved ocean-going water jets to spray sea water into the air.

The problem with this is that it will inevitably involve burning a lot of hydrocarbons to power it, which means the underlying issue you're trying to mask will be getting worse even faster.  But because it'll work (superficially), it removes the motivation for the public to do anything about it.

In the end, it's a serious loser of a proposal... mostly because you couldn't convince people to put nuclear reactors on ships to shoot seawater into the air, and if you could you couldn't convince them to simultaneously support CO2 pollution reduction.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
files.voicy.networkView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I can trust a news  source called "Straight Arrow News."  Seems too gay.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: No link to original study. No quotes. Mixes up Highlander and Highlander 2. Mentions Cloudy Meatballs movie. Think this "Straight Arrow News" might not be someone's A-Game.


It's not Wake Smith's A-Game either. He has an MBA and was involved in commercial aviation and has written a book about modifying the climate, which he calls "geoengineering." He is not a geologist, a scientist or an engineer.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Duda gets replaced by a slacker that only works one day a year and breaks into houses for kiddies?
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks out. Movie is snowpiercer from 2013. Directed by the same Korean dude who made Parasite which won a bunch of oscars.

"In a future where a failed climate change experiment has killed all life except for the survivors who boarded the Snowpiercer (a train that travels around the globe), a new class system emerges."

Snowpiercer since made into a series. Haven't watched any, so idk.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: No link to original study. No quotes. Mixes up Highlander and Highlander 2. Mentions Cloudy Meatballs movie. Think this "Straight Arrow News" might not be someone's A-Game.


There can be only one, but they made several, and those sucked so much they might as well be a different movie series.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: all this stuff seems to be happening a lot sooner than expected. Were they overly conservative because they didn't want to cause panic or did they just get it wrong?


they expected us to do something about it in the 70s, or the 80s or the 90s or .....

Mr. Eugenides: We do need to start thinking seriously about planetary scale climate change mitigation. shiat is starting to get real and over the next couple of decades climate change is going to kill a billion or more humans and destroy economies.

No, we should not have had our foot on the accelerator as long as we have, but at this point taking our collective foot off the gas pedal isn't going to stop the crash. We're going to have to find some way to put our foot on the brake.


nice sci-fi logic you got there, but no. there is no deus ex machina that'll fix this.

but you don't drive with two feet* so first things first, foot off the gas

*manual transmission notwithstanding
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big air conditioners at the poles...
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once and for all!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ice-nine Time!
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Ice-Nine Time!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Victor Fries was a cryogenics expert in Gotham City.....
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Same scientist, same "reporters" that said this, 51 years ago...
If THIS was true 50 years ago, then by their logic, we should burn MORE coal to spew more fine dust
into the air to COOL the planet to reduce "global warming".  LOL.
50-100 years of "climate data" is nothing, compared to the age of the Earth.


"The world could be as little as 50 or 60 years away from a disastrous new ice age, a leading atmospheric scientist predicts. ... 'In the next 50 years,' the fine dust man constantly puts into the atmosphere by fossil fuel-burning could screen out so much sunlight that the average temperature could drop by six degrees. If sustained 'over several years' --'five to 10,' he estimated -- 'such a temperature decrease could be sufficient to trigger an ice age!' --Washington Post, Times Herald, 1971.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Freakonomics guys proposed this in their second book. Not specifically at the poles; in the atmosphere in general.

Elizabeth Kolbert had some thoughts on this: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2009/11/16/hosed
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: [illgetdrivethru.files.wordpress.com image 600x450]

Ice to see you.


Coooooooooool!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p51d007: Same scientist, same "reporters" that said this, 51 years ago...
If THIS was true 50 years ago, then by their logic, we should burn MORE coal to spew more fine dust
into the air to COOL the planet to reduce "global warming".  LOL.
50-100 years of "climate data" is nothing, compared to the age of the Earth.


"The world could be as little as 50 or 60 years away from a disastrous new ice age, a leading atmospheric scientist predicts. ... 'In the next 50 years,' the fine dust man constantly puts into the atmosphere by fossil fuel-burning could screen out so much sunlight that the average temperature could drop by six degrees. If sustained 'over several years' --'five to 10,' he estimated -- 'such a temperature decrease could be sufficient to trigger an ice age!' --Washington Post, Times Herald, 1971.


1. we have thousands of years of climate data from ice cores.

2. just because someone was wrong in 1971 doesn't mean everyone is wrong forever

3. North American climate has warmed noticeably within my lifetime
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.redd.it image 640x474]


Thus solving the problem once and for all.

But what ab-

ONCE AND FOR ALL
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Not sure I can trust a news  source called "Straight Arrow News."  Seems too gay.


Are you implying that Straight Arrow News might be crooked?
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stupid idea. Everyone knows the way to stop climate change is to alter the moon's orbiatchexmate....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Snowpiercer, brilliant opening sequence.
 
acouvis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Seems like a worth experiment. Can we do a pilot over Texas? No big loss if things go catastrophically wrong.


Do you really want Ted Cruz coming to your state? Keep in mind the worst off Texas is the faster Ted Crus goes somewhere else.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: oldfool: all this stuff seems to be happening a lot sooner than expected. Were they overly conservative because they didn't want to cause panic or did they just get it wrong?

they expected us to do something about it in the 70s, or the 80s or the 90s or .....

Mr. Eugenides: We do need to start thinking seriously about planetary scale climate change mitigation. shiat is starting to get real and over the next couple of decades climate change is going to kill a billion or more humans and destroy economies.

No, we should not have had our foot on the accelerator as long as we have, but at this point taking our collective foot off the gas pedal isn't going to stop the crash. We're going to have to find some way to put our foot on the brake.

nice sci-fi logic you got there, but no. there is no deus ex machina that'll fix this.

but you don't drive with two feet* so first things first, foot off the gas

*manual transmission notwithstanding


You know what they say about the size of a guy's foot on the gas, right?

No, I mean that's what I'M asking.  What do they say about the size of a guy's foot on the gas?
 
Veloram
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [files.voicy.network image 352x200]


Nah, that guy had a different idea

comb.ioView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Increasing planetary albedo by injecting particulates into the upper atmosphere will work.  It's basic physics.  The last plan I read about though, involved ocean-going water jets to spray sea water into the air.

The problem with this is that it will inevitably involve burning a lot of hydrocarbons to power it, which means the underlying issue you're trying to mask will be getting worse even faster.  But because it'll work (superficially), it removes the motivation for the public to do anything about it.

In the end, it's a serious loser of a proposal... mostly because you couldn't convince people to put nuclear reactors on ships to shoot seawater into the air, and if you could you couldn't convince them to simultaneously support CO2 pollution reduction.


There are already plenty of nuclear reactors on ships (including warships that might be someday hit by missiles, etc), and ships are about the safest place possible to put a nuclear reactor.  Modern reactors can be made with basically no risk of meltdown, and even If things go wrong, you can just dump the reactor, which will have basically zero effect on the environment or sea.  Not to say that it's a good idea, as I don't have the required background to say whether it would work, but the kind of things we're doing now (electric cars, setting thermostats lower) are a joke.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Operation Dark Storm is a go!
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If we nuked Russia, we'd have a nice nuclear winter.  Two birds, one stone.

/I'm a problem-solver
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why do scientists hate pole dancing so much?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kubo: [megapencil.co image 850x557]


Cthulhu is out to rock the vote.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got some real final episode of Dinosaurs vibes from this. Anyone suggest we drop bombs in volcanoes?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sure, just have a giant freeze ray hit the poles from orbit.  Problem solved
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I proposed we build a massive array of refrigeration lasers and, as a bonus, use them as ablation rocket sources to start the moon spinning nice and fast, fast enough to put on a good show on clear nights.

Anyway, it turns out my phone doesn't even work.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Kubo: [megapencil.co image 850x557]

Cthulhu is out to rock the vote.

[Fark user image 288x383]


Good.  I'd rather not vote for the lesser of two evils.  Go right for the top.
 
QuickDirtyOS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unsung_Hero: Increasing planetary albedo by injecting particulates into the upper atmosphere will work.  It's basic physics.  The last plan I read about though, involved ocean-going water jets to spray sea water into the air.

The problem with this is that it will inevitably involve burning a lot of hydrocarbons to power it, which means the underlying issue you're trying to mask will be getting worse even faster.  But because it'll work (superficially), it removes the motivation for the public to do anything about it.

In the end, it's a serious loser of a proposal... mostly because you couldn't convince people to put nuclear reactors on ships to shoot seawater into the air, and if you could you couldn't convince them to simultaneously support CO2 pollution reduction.


Actually.. quite a good idea. and since when did people cared about safe and secret ships they never heard about?!
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

