Now you can look uniquely just like everybody else, with less pain
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, bloodless tattoos, Tattoo, microneedle tattoo patches, Tattooing, tattoo ink, medical tattoos  
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have several lidocaine patches. I was thinking in order to cheat pain on my next tattoo to stick a patch on the spot before in get it done.  Anyone try this?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to the results of poor impulse control and absolutely no artistic skills.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I have several lidocaine patches. I was thinking in order to cheat pain on my next tattoo to stick a patch on the spot before in get it done.  Anyone try this?


They make lidocaine creams/gels/sprays specifically for tattooing. A quick Google search brings up a bunch of different options. Haven't tried them, though. The pain is part of the experience for me.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.


Same. Guess you're not that unique.

I've got an idea of something to get someday if I can ever bother to care enough to bother with it.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.


Well, not "unique", exactly.

/same
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: Same. Guess you're not that unique.


Jinx!

/buy me a Coke
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't need tattoos to express my individuality.  I wear wool pants instead.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can't wait for everybody to have tattoos with spelling errors or bad designs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snort: I look forward to the results of poor impulse control and absolutely no artistic skills.


Just visit the burn ward and squint, that's pretty close.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't need tattoos to express my individuality.  I wear wool pants instead.


That sounds awfully uncomfortable in new mexico
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I can't wait for everybody to have tattoos with spelling errors or bad designs.


...which will be so different from how it is now.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yay! I'm also in a unique conformative-ish group! Finally i belong somewhere?


/and instantly pull down the quality of the group by several notches
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What we really need is the technology for home tattoo printers.  Imagine, download or design on your computer, transfer to a device that you strap on and then wait until it's done.  With a little screen on it with the tattoo shown in the orientation it will be printed in, to avoid rotation errors.  And AR-style, so an interior camera and light to overlay the tattoo on and allow you to align it perfectly.

EVERYONE could get the latest stupid foreign-language tattoo stamped on themselves without having to wait!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scientists develop painless and bloodless tattoos that can be self-administered

Having discovered the cure for cancer...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: NM Volunteer: I don't need tattoos to express my individuality.  I wear wool pants instead.

That sounds awfully uncomfortable in new mexico


Not at all, it is extremely comfortable.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: misanthropicsob: I can't wait for everybody to have tattoos with spelling errors or bad designs.

...which will be so different from how it is now.


A few respectable tattoo artists will try to stop someone from making a horrible mistake. I foresee all sorts of influencers permanently (and poorly) drawing their logos on their foreheads
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.


/stabs a pencil through Smoking GNU's hand.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Scientists have developed low-cost, painless and bloodless tattoos that can be self-administered.

..."While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed on to the skin and does not hurt."

Why do scientists want to ruin a good thing for people?  At least for me, the pain is part of the point/ ritual. You want to modify your body? The pain seems to be a way to make sure you want to do this. Though for medical use or a non-cosmetic reason, it is a good alternative.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want a full-body tattoo of myself, but bigger.
~~Steven Wright
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: "Scientists have developed low-cost, painless and bloodless tattoos that can be self-administered.

..."While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed on to the skin and does not hurt."

Why do scientists want to ruin a good thing for people?  At least for me, the pain is part of the point/ ritual. You want to modify your body? The pain seems to be a way to make sure you want to do this. Though for medical use or a non-cosmetic reason, it is a good alternative.


With this you could painlessly decorate your hairless cat.
 
Asplenium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, slap a patch on and immediately administer a permanent tattoo? I predict an increase in permanent "pranks" if these ever become affordable and widespread.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do you scare a person with a tattoo? Unique up on them.
 
goatharper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.


Me too! We may not be unique, but we are increasingly rare.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.

/stabs a pencil through Smoking GNU's hand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm waiting until I turn 95, then I'm getting a bunch of killer face tattoos.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
of all the things a person can spend money on, at least tattoos normally last longer than most of what you buy.

/ink and piercing free
 
sxacho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't have any tattoos but we did recently get a laser engraver I've been curious about.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Prof. Frink: Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.

/stabs a pencil through Smoking GNU's hand.

[Fark user image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


there is a tiny piece of broken graphite in my left hand from being stabbed by a mechanical pencil in 7th grade English class
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goatharper: Smoking GNU: I am unique in that i have no tattoos or piercings.

Me too! We may not be unique, but we are increasingly rare.


Oh yeah?  Well I'm also clean-shaven and dress neatly.

/The late 90s were horrible for me.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At most public universities they're doing research into the impacts of climate change, producing batteries with smaller ecological footprints, preventing and treating various cancers. At the Georgia Institute of Technology, they're figuring out how to tattoo you painlessly. Nice.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can finally have that unique tribal arm band.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I have several lidocaine patches. I was thinking in order to cheat pain on my next tattoo to stick a patch on the spot before in get it done.  Anyone try this?


The sterile surface preparation will remove most of the lidocaine. Lidocaine (in my experience) doesn't last long after being wiped out.

If you decide to try it BE SURE to discuss it with your artist before doing it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: How do you scare a person with a tattoo? Unique up on them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/jk
//I larfed
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: The pain is part of the experience for me.



This.

It's a journey. Take the trip.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sxacho: I don't have any tattoos but we did recently get a laser engraver I've been curious about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't even buy linguine without wondering if I should have bought angel hair instead.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snort: I look forward to the results of poor impulse control and absolutely no artistic skills.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Why wait?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snort: I look forward to the results of poor impulse control and absolutely no artistic skills.


Yeah, I was thinking I've seen some pretty terrible ink over the years, but now science says "Hold my beer."
 
Artist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No tats, no scarification, no metal bolts.

Annnd that's hows I likes it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: "Scientists have developed low-cost, painless and bloodless tattoos that can be self-administered.

..."While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed on to the skin and does not hurt."

Why do scientists want to ruin a good thing for people?  At least for me, the pain is part of the point/ ritual. You want to modify your body? The pain seems to be a way to make sure you want to do this. Though for medical use or a non-cosmetic reason, it is a good alternative.


And anyway, vinyl just sounds warmer than digital.
 
