(AP News)   Day 206 of WW3: Zelensky: Burial site contains torture victims. Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine. US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum. 'Ukraine medic describes Russian torture. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (apnews.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As more mass graves are uncovered, the inhumanity of Russia under Putin will stain their history for centuries. 'Russian' will be the new 'Nazi' for generations to come.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: As more mass graves are uncovered, the inhumanity of Russia under Putin will stain their history for centuries. 'Russian' will be the new 'Nazi' for generations to come.


Umm... You might want to ask Russia's neighbors if this is a new thing.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
128th separate mountain assault brigade eliminates the occupiers' positions

boom
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First boom of the day just as I was finishing my first coffee. Thanks for all your contributions to these threads.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Private_Citizen: As more mass graves are uncovered, the inhumanity of Russia under Putin will stain their history for centuries. 'Russian' will be the new 'Nazi' for generations to come.

Umm... You might want to ask Russia's neighbors if this is a new thing.


True story - decades ago I was involved in a community theatre in Delaware. One of the guys I did set construction with was a survivor of the Hungarian uprising whose voice box had been partially destroyed when the Russians handed out poisoned cigarettes to the prisoners they had taken. In other words, you are absolutely correct.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
128th separate mountain assault brigade eliminates the occupiers' positions

boom


Interesting set of explosions.  Looks like the grenade hit something explodey.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk

3 communities of the district came under fire - Nikopolska, Marganetska and Myrivska. The enemy attacked six times - fired more than 90 deadly shells at peaceful towns and villages. Mutilated houses, cars, lyceum, workshop of an industrial enterprise, gas pipelines and power lines. In one of the villages of the Miriv community, the connection disappeared. The extent of the destruction is being clarified. Previously, there were no casualties.

📍 Daughter

Avdiivka, Maryinka and the villages of the Komar community came under artillery fire. Without casualties, the extent of the destruction is being established.

📍 Kharkiv region

A night raid in Kharkiv - a house was damaged, 5 garages were destroyed, and a car burned in the Slobid district. 4 people, including 2 children aged 5 and 17, received minor injuries. A rocket hit a one-story non-residential building in the Kyiv region.

In the village of Zolochiv around 3:30 am, 2 rockets of the occupiershiat the asphalt near the educational institution. Windows in the building were broken. Previously - without losses.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, we went over this.

Coffee maker, how to.

1) Load filter with coffee

2) DO NOT ADD WATER. The coffeepot makes water from hydrogen and oxygen.

3) DO NOT MESS WITH THE GAS TANKS.

4) READ NUMBER 3 AGAIN

5) Press the "Ready" button

6) Wait for green light. If light is amber, you forgot to add new coffee, go do step 1. If red, you messed with the tanks. Go back in time and do steps 3 and 4.

7) When light is green, you and one other person should take the coffee maker keys and go to the "make coffee" panels. The keys must be turned simultaneously (within 3 seconds of each other.)

8) It is technically a violation of one two the...many treaties if you override the two-person key system. So please don't do that, it will create paperwork.

9) Enjoy your coffee!

Note: PLEASE do not engage the cleaning cycle without advanced training and full protective gear, unless you want the entire room coffee colored and glowing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last one I promise. Have a long drive today so I have to get the memery done early.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Last one I promise. Have a long drive today so I have to get the memery done early.

[i.imgflip.com image 500x532]


Sorry to say that due to aFib issues, some of us are restricted to decaf. I get one cup of real coffee a day now, and I found out the hard way that that is a hard limit with the second trip to the cardiac ward in four weeks.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Been lurking these threads since this whole thing started.  Just wanted to say I appreciate the info dumps, news updates and analyses, and coffee brewing instructions.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay, we went over this.

Coffee maker, how to.

1) Load filter with coffee

2) DO NOT ADD WATER. The coffeepot makes water from hydrogen and oxygen.

3) DO NOT MESS WITH THE GAS TANKS.

4) READ NUMBER 3 AGAIN

5) Press the "Ready" button

6) Wait for green light. If light is amber, you forgot to add new coffee, go do step 1. If red, you messed with the tanks. Go back in time and do steps 3 and 4.

7) When light is green, you and one other person should take the coffee maker keys and go to the "make coffee" panels. The keys must be turned simultaneously (within 3 seconds of each other.)

8) It is technically a violation of one two the...many treaties if you override the two-person key system. So please don't do that, it will create paperwork.

9) Enjoy your coffee!

Note: PLEASE do not engage the cleaning cycle without advanced training and full protective gear, unless you want the entire room coffee colored and glowing.


I'd like to point out none of this would be necessary if you geniuses could've figured out how to use the kaffeeautomat. No filters just whole beans but noooo . ...

To the night crew regarding the mattress and turbokes mom: the rain gear order has been placed its just a delay in delivery.

In other news I went to the ER this morning because my foot has started to smell like dogs breath. Aside from that it looks ok and I feel fine,but,yknow, stank ? No Bueno. Was seen by a doc in 5 mins and was out in 40...fastest ER visit ever. German efficiency manifested itself for once. Or maybe just lucky. Probably that tbh.

Anyway nothing critical is off at the moment but I'm going back in on Monday and might have to stay a while if they decide to recut me. The saga of my foot continues
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Vladimir Putin does not have his stools collected when on travel out of any fear that the West might study them to learn about his health conditions. He is as healthy as a bear and has no fear of who knows this. Rather, he is collecting his poo at his official dacha and plans to build a poop man for his attempt to win the Guinness World Record of 'largest pile of human excrement in the shape of a person' which is currently held by American Senator Ted Cruz.

* Rumors that a hell portal to the aquatic nightmare city of Lobstrosa was inadvertently opened by this news program are false. Lobstrosa is of course the seat of the fictional Ancient Thing Ska'naag, called 'It which devours by claw' by its chanting adherents, and no such being exists or is currently laying waste to the Evropeysky Shopping Center at Kiyevsky Station. Authorities would like all citizens to avoid the area while nothing happens, and would like everyone to know that it was the fault of the cleaning crew, not me. *Pause* Praise Lobster!

* Steven Seagal was not banned for life from Cracker Barrel after an incident involving drugs and drunken racist slurs. Honestly, if you've ever been to Cracker Barrel you know they wouldn't kick you out for that. He simply overstayed his welcome at the buffet.

* Ukrainian forces have not captured and handed over a new, top secret, cutting edge electronic warfare system to the Americans. It was a shipping container filled with used pinball machine parts. Cutting edge pinball parts, to be sure, but the point stands.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the hilarious and dissolute cab driver Jon smoked so much methamphetamine that he was able to run around the earth fast enough to rewind time to the Fall of Berlin in 1945, was appreciated by all. However, authorities wish citizens to avoid making new 'Downfall' parody videos, as those are beginning to hit a bit too close to home here in the Kremlin. That is all.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just now starting on the weekly recap. I expect it'll be a doozy with everything that's been going down since the start of the Kharkiv Reconquista. Probably going to drop around 1045-1100 Eastern? Depends on how much boomscrolling I do while I write.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Just now starting on the weekly recap. I expect it'll be a doozy with everything that's been going down since the start of the Kharkiv Reconquista. Probably going to drop around 1045-1100 Eastern? Depends on how much boomscrolling I do while I write.


Just want to wish you.good luck. We're all counting on you
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Near Melitopil, a railroad was blown up tonight, along which Russians deliver weapons and fuel from the Crimea. Power lines were also blown up.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IWx1tiM8An
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 17, 2022
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sorry if this offends you, but Russians are animals.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Vladimir Putin does not have his stools collected when on travel out of any fear that the West might study them to learn about his health conditions. He is as healthy as a bear and has no fear of who knows this. Rather, he is collecting his poo at his official dacha and plans to build a poop man for his attempt to win the Guinness World Record of 'largest pile of human excrement in the shape of a person' which is currently held by American Senator Ted Cruz.

* Rumors that a hell portal to the aquatic nightmare city of Lobstrosa was inadvertently opened by this news program are false. Lobstrosa is of course the seat of the fictional Ancient Thing Ska'naag, called 'It which devours by claw' by its chanting adherents, and no such being exists or is currently laying waste to the Evropeysky Shopping Center at Kiyevsky Station. Authorities would like all citizens to avoid the area while nothing happens, and would like everyone to know that it was the fault of the cleaning crew, not me. *Pause* Praise Lobster!

* Steven Seagal was not banned for life from Cracker Barrel after an incident involving drugs and drunken racist slurs. Honestly, if you've ever been to Cracker Barrel you know they wouldn't kick you out for that. He simply overstayed his welcome at the buffet.

* Ukrainian forces have not captured and handed over a new, top secret, cutting edge electronic warfare system to the Americans. It was a shipping container filled with used pinball machine parts. Cutting edge pinball parts, to be sure, but the point stands.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the hilarious and dissolute cab driver Jon smoked so much methamphetamine that he was able to run around the earth fast enough to rewind time to the Fall of Berlin in 1945, was appreciated by all. However, authorities wish citizens to avoid making new 'Downfall' parody videos, as those are beginning to hit a bit too close to home here in the Kremlin. That is all.


Top shelf as always sir.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
⚡ Welt: Sholz says Germany should have reacted "more harshly" to annexation of Crimea.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 17, 2022
A little late now, isn't it? There's still time to act more harshly now, you knob.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: bertor_vidas: Just now starting on the weekly recap. I expect it'll be a doozy with everything that's been going down since the start of the Kharkiv Reconquista. Probably going to drop around 1045-1100 Eastern? Depends on how much boomscrolling I do while I write.

Just want to wish you.good luck. We're all counting on you


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I'm sorry if this offends you, but Russians are animals.


On behalf of bats, cats, dolphins, dogs, koala bears, hog, foxes, oxen, giraffe, shrews,echidnae, and caribou, I feel you should apologize.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay, we went over this.

Coffee maker, how to.

1) Load filter with coffee

2) DO NOT ADD WATER. The coffeepot makes water from hydrogen and oxygen.


I'd like to point out none of this would be necessary if you geniuses could've figured out how to use the kaffeeautomat. No filters just whole beans but noooo . ...



works for me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: ⚡ Welt: Sholz says Germany should have reacted "more harshly" to annexation of Crimea.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 17, 2022A little late now, isn't it? There's still time to act more harshly now, you knob.


First envelope: Blame everything on the last person.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I'd like to point out none of this would be necessary if you geniuses could've figured out how to use the kaffeeautomat. No filters just whole beans but noooo . ...


Listen. The last time we tried a german coffee pot it tried to take over the pączki tray.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Father_Jack: bertor_vidas: Just now starting on the weekly recap. I expect it'll be a doozy with everything that's been going down since the start of the Kharkiv Reconquista. Probably going to drop around 1045-1100 Eastern? Depends on how much boomscrolling I do while I write.

Just want to wish you.good luck. We're all counting on you

[i.imgflip.com image 850x478]


Exactly.  On phone couldn't c&p the gif
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Father_Jack: I'd like to point out none of this would be necessary if you geniuses could've figured out how to use the kaffeeautomat. No filters just whole beans but noooo . ...

Listen. The last time we tried a german coffee pot it tried to take over the pączki tray.


Look it was just looking for lebensraum on the east side of the kitchen a completely reasonable request in the eyes of anyone who isn't controlled by the international Marxist jew conspiracy.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: As more mass graves are uncovered, the inhumanity of Russia under Putin will stain their history for centuries. 'Russian' will be the new 'Nazi' for generations to come.


Mass graves have been uncovered from the Soviet era on up to Putin's current reign for the past 30+ years, regularly and with the killings as recent as the Georgia conflict.

The only reason it's getting so much coverage now is because half of our favorite characters on E! are Ukrainian born.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Last one I promise. Have a long drive today so I have to get the memery done early.

[i.imgflip.com image 500x532]

Sorry to say that due to aFib issues, some of us are restricted to decaf. I get one cup of real coffee a day now, and I found out the hard way that that is a hard limit with the second trip to the cardiac ward in four weeks.


Oof. I'm lucky enough that my sometimes irregular heart beat is from mitral valve prolapse, stress, and caffeine. I've tried reducing stress (I should just quit instead of fewer hours), and I'm drinking less caffeine. Getting to zero will require a week or two off to deal with the withdrawal headaches.

Oh shiat, today is day 1 of 9 days off...
 
caira
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay, we went over this.

Coffee maker, how to.

1) Load filter with coffee

2) DO NOT ADD WATER. The coffeepot makes water from hydrogen and oxygen.

3) DO NOT MESS WITH THE GAS TANKS.

4) READ NUMBER 3 AGAIN

5) Press the "Ready" button

6) Wait for green light. If light is amber, you forgot to add new coffee, go do step 1. If red, you messed with the tanks. Go back in time and do steps 3 and 4.

7) When light is green, you and one other person should take the coffee maker keys and go to the "make coffee" panels. The keys must be turned simultaneously (within 3 seconds of each other.)

8) It is technically a violation of one two the...many treaties if you override the two-person key system. So please don't do that, it will create paperwork.

9) Enjoy your coffee!

Note: PLEASE do not engage the cleaning cycle without advanced training and full protective gear, unless you want the entire room coffee colored and glowing.

I'd like to point out none of this would be necessary if you geniuses could've figured out how to use the kaffeeautomat. No filters just whole beans but noooo . ...

To the night crew regarding the mattress and turbokes mom: the rain gear order has been placed its just a delay in delivery.

In other news I went to the ER this morning because my foot has started to smell like dogs breath. Aside from that it looks ok and I feel fine,but,yknow, stank ? No Bueno. Was seen by a doc in 5 mins and was out in 40...fastest ER visit ever. German efficiency manifested itself for once. Or maybe just lucky. Probably that tbh.

Anyway nothing critical is off at the moment but I'm going back in on Monday and might have to stay a while if they decide to recut me. The saga of my foot continues


Or, alternatively, hear me out here...

1.  Boil water in kettle
2.  Place tea leaves into plunger.
3.  Pour boiling water into plunger.
4.  Wait three to five minutes.
5.  Pour tea into mug.

So simple even a Russian can do it, and minimal risk of violating the laws of God and man.  Just sayin'.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x276]


Looking at Russian losses, Ukraine captures of some of those losses,and resupply from the West, we may be coming up on a point where Ukraine will have the advantage in some numbers of some key weapon systems.

I remember seeing a report from a few weeks back predicting that this point would happen in November, at the loss rates being reported then, but the recent offenses and gains, and revelations that the US has been supplying air frames, and then the parts to turn those air frames into new fighters, that we may be at that point now.

And then there are those tens of thousands of Russian troops with inadequate supply lines with winter upon us.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I'm sorry if this offends you, but Russians are animals.


This does offend me. You should apologise to animals asap, they don't deserve that kind of insult.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
128th separate mountain assault brigade eliminates the occupiers' positions

boom

Interesting set of explosions.  Looks like the grenade hit something explodey.


Not a grenade, that looks like an HE 82 mortar bomb.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
caira
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I'm sorry if this offends you, but Russians are animals.


Animals don't kill that many people.

Lest you think I'm in any way flippant about this, I live in Australia.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

caira: johnphantom: I'm sorry if this offends you, but Russians are animals.

Animals don't kill that many people.

Lest you think I'm in any way flippant about this, I live in Australia.


Depends on the animal.

You ever met someone who's seen a real jackalope?  All we have are the photos...
 
exqqqme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's nothing personal, Vlad. It's just business."
"Just...just not in the face. Ok."
"Hmm...I can't promise that."

*cocks pistol*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

caira: Father_Jack: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Okay, we went over this.

Coffee maker, how to.

1) Load filter with coffee

2) DO NOT ADD WATER. The coffeepot makes water from hydrogen and oxygen.

3) DO NOT MESS WITH THE GAS TANKS.

4) READ NUMBER 3 AGAIN

5) Press the "Ready" button

6) Wait for green light. If light is amber, you forgot to add new coffee, go do step 1. If red, you messed with the tanks. Go back in time and do steps 3 and 4.

7) When light is green, you and one other person should take the coffee maker keys and go to the "make coffee" panels. The keys must be turned simultaneously (within 3 seconds of each other.)

8) It is technically a violation of one two the...many treaties if you override the two-person key system. So please don't do that, it will create paperwork.

9) Enjoy your coffee!

Note: PLEASE do not engage the cleaning cycle without advanced training and full protective gear, unless you want the entire room coffee colored and glowing.

I'd like to point out none of this would be necessary if you geniuses could've figured out how to use the kaffeeautomat. No filters just whole beans but noooo . ...

To the night crew regarding the mattress and turbokes mom: the rain gear order has been placed its just a delay in delivery.

In other news I went to the ER this morning because my foot has started to smell like dogs breath. Aside from that it looks ok and I feel fine,but,yknow, stank ? No Bueno. Was seen by a doc in 5 mins and was out in 40...fastest ER visit ever. German efficiency manifested itself for once. Or maybe just lucky. Probably that tbh.

Anyway nothing critical is off at the moment but I'm going back in on Monday and might have to stay a while if they decide to recut me. The saga of my foot continues

Or, alternatively, hear me out here...

1.  Boil water in kettle
2.  Place tea leaves into plunger.
3.  Pour boiling water into plunger.
4.  Wait three to five minutes.
5.  Pour tea into mug.

So simple even a Russian can do it, and minimal risk of violating the laws of God and man.  Just sayin'.


Instructions unclear, tea smells like toilet water.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: As more mass graves are uncovered, the inhumanity of Russia under Putin will stain their history for centuries. 'Russian' will be the new 'Nazi' for generations to come.


Oddly enough... nothing the Russians have done since this war began has changed made me think less of their humanity.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

caira: johnphantom: I'm sorry if this offends you, but Russians are animals.

Animals don't kill that many people.

Lest you think I'm in any way flippant about this, I live in Australia.


Mosquitoes still kill about a million people per year. Snakes about 100k.
 
