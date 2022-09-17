 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(High Country News)   Article asks "why do hungry bears get desperate in Montana?" Subby is going out on a limb here, but maybe its because they are hungry?   (hcn.org) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Montana, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation, Fruit, Hungry black bears, Flathead Indian Reservation, late frosts, dearth of berries, bear manager  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's hard to find leather fetish gear in Missoula?

/no kink shame
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the munches are few and far between
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no, I"m sure there is some other sinister motive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ranger Smith won't let them take the pic-a-nic baskets?
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi Bear unavailable for comment.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hungry Bears is the name of my alternative lifestyle version of Hungry Hungry Hippos.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 307x720]


That makes this make a lot more sense:

Yogi Bear Parody: "Booboo Kills Yogi" ending
Youtube m6w0r-ScEG4
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cause they're in Montana, Hannah?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You want some of this, Boo Boo?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A lack of nightclubs?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The bears must be hungry for their twinks...er, I mean Twinkies!
 
drewsclues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because they were promised Russians to eat all the way back in 1990, but the Russians all died in a tragic submarine accident. They never got over it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll make sure to carry bear spray while I'm out playing Pokémon.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it's related to this from earlier this week?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huge brown bear enters 7-Eleven store and helps itself to CANDY BARS 🐻 | SWNS
Youtube ThB-7EIPPT4
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'll make sure to carry bear spray while I'm out playing Pokémon.


I keep mine on a holster when I'm backpacking. I've seen many people who 'carry' bear spray by putting it inside their packs.
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: kittyhas1000legs: I'll make sure to carry bear spray while I'm out playing Pokémon.

I keep mine on a holster when I'm backpacking. I've seen many people who 'carry' bear spray by putting it inside their packs.


It stays holstered and ready to go when hiking or backpacking. I almost used it once, but thankfully the griz went straight into the woods while Mrs. Kitty and I were going backward up the switchbacks.

At the BOTTOM of the hill was where we saw the "frequent bear activity" sign. Very helpful.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DNR. No one wants to work anymore.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 600x580]


For every warning there's a story.

I'm interested in it.
 
germ78
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I feed the bears, they call me a saint. When I ask why the bears have no food to eat, they call me a communist.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not enough space. The females with cubs have to avoid adult males that will kill the cubs but also find a place where they can live and eat and there just aren't that many spaces like that.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.