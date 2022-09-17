 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Woman posing in "hidden waterfall pool" on social media:"I'm so grateful for being able to connect with nature more often". The locals:"What you are connecting with is wastewater and sewage runoff, lady"   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Water, Woy Woy Waterfall Pool, Waste, waste management facility, Swimming  
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:  You claiming that sewage is not natural?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An influencer in waste water.

Why do articles just keep repeating the same thing over and over?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: An influencer in waste water.

Why do articles just keep repeating the same thing over and over?


Metaphorically, it's very appropriate.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may want to go to her lady Dr real quick after submerging her parts in poo water.
Bur hey, it was worth it so random people on the internet think she's hot for 3 seconds until they swipe and forget she exists.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone find an Oh Henry! bar floating in it yet?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: She may want to go to her lady Dr real quick after submerging her parts in poo water.
Bur hey, it was worth it so random people on the internet think she's hot for 3 seconds until they swipe and forget she exists.


Technically, it's just garbage water. Perhaps even more appropriate for an "influencer."
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Anyone find an Oh Henry! bar floating in it yet?


Always thought it was a Baby Ruth:

chocablog.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOODIE!!!
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't all water waste water?  Animals poop, rai washes poop into stream.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: ctighe2353: She may want to go to her lady Dr real quick after submerging her parts in poo water.
Bur hey, it was worth it so random people on the internet think she's hot for 3 seconds until they swipe and forget she exists.

Technically, it's just garbage water. Perhaps even more appropriate for an "influencer."


"Effluentser"?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more like an effluencer
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, folks, this place is likely a breeding ground for fecal coliform, so it's really not a good idea to pose while swimming in it..."
"...  but, if you want to find it, here's a handy list of directions so you can make your own 'Sewer Selfie'!"

FFS...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a place in Iceland with a real secret waterfall pool -- it's Inside a cave.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural golden showers, if you're into that sort of thing
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the "how to get there" instructions are full of bad advice, like ignoring barriers to entry and leaving marked trails in a national park.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this coming out of a wastewater treatment plant? They just call it wastewater in the article.

If it's untreated polluted water, then everything from that point all the way to the sea is also polluted, granted at a lower concentration further downstream.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pool is "hidden deep within a natural park" why is there waste runoff from a garbage facility? Maybe the should clean that shiat up
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: Natural golden showers, if you're into that sort of thing


I think it's the brown showers that are more of a problem here
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the headline, I was sure that it was a Gwenth Paltrow thingy.

Note to influencer:  the water is brown.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badly written article.

There's a wastewater treatment plant upstream of the waterfall, and sometimes there's contamination from the treatment plant in the waterfall. Apparently nobody monitors and shuts off access like they do down here with beaches when there's high coliform bacteria counts in the water.

You take your chances these days.
 
caira
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: After reading the headline, I was sure that it was a Gwenth Paltrow thingy.

Note to influencer:  the water is brown.


Actually brown water is pretty normal in Australia, and OK to swim in (not that I can tell what colour the water is in the shiatty photos in TFA).  Gumleaves fall into the water and stain it with tannins.  Metaphorically brown water is still a problem though.
 
abcdwtf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't go chasing waterfalls.  Also, the rivers and lakes that you're used to probably have brain eating amoebas.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article: You shouldn't go to this place
Also Article: Here's how to get there
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Still. not as gross as that time that people in Louisiana had their water lines and the sewage line crossed. Strings of TP like taffy came out of their faucets.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: [media-amazon.com image 850x478]


I love it!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

caira: Numberlady2: After reading the headline, I was sure that it was a Gwenth Paltrow thingy.

Note to influencer:  the water is brown.

Actually brown water is pretty normal in Australia, and OK to swim in (not that I can tell what colour the water is in the shiatty photos in TFA).  Gumleaves fall into the water and stain it with tannins.  Metaphorically brown water is still a problem though.


That's why waste water containing excrement is called black water.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Still. not as gross as that time that people in Louisiana had their water lines and the sewage line crossed. Strings of TP like taffy came out of their faucets.


How in the hell is that even possible, most sewage lines are no-pressure gravity feed vs pressurized water mains. Not to mention the size difference.

Oh wait you said Louisiana. Nevermind.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Still. not as gross as that time that people in Louisiana had their water lines and the sewage line crossed. Strings of TP like taffy came out of their faucets.


Occasionally I deal with underground conduit.  That pipe schedules for water, waste water, and conduit are all the same has not gone unnoticed even if so far it thankfully has gone unrealized.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: After reading the headline, I was sure that it was a Gwenth Paltrow thingy.

Note to influencer:  the water is brown.


comb.ioView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Woman posing in "Hidden Waterfall Poo"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Will the pictures be posted on FacePoop?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Too old.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She'll be ok, as long as she keeps her mouth closed.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Theres a place near me where the Blackwater Creek flows in one of the forks of the Warrior River. Right up above that is a treatment plant. They discharge the "non potable" water into the Blackwater about 30 yards up from the Warrior. I came through going fishing and saw these kids on sea doos at the "waterfall" that is about 50 foot high. Riding into and out of it to cool off. They were not at all appreciative of my "hey boys that water comes out of the treatment plant up on that hill you cant see" they were more in line with "whatever boomer...you just dont like us hanging in your spot" ....Well you got me. Enjoy your playing in what amounts to toilet bowl water out of a dirty gas station toilet
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bah...
Grew up swimming in the Hudson River back in the 60's /70's
 
