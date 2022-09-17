 Skip to content
(Outside Online)   Free Yeti coolers for anyone who can make it to remote Alaska coastline   (outsideonline.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Pacific Ocean, Conspiracy theory, various parts of Alaska, Cargo, huge sale, Cargo ship, Alaska, Gulf of Alaska  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I already got two when Trump cultists put them on the curb for trash pickup.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You need to keep your Yeti steaks cool before you cook them...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, yeti coolers. The Gucci purse equivalent for poor white people.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good for Alaska, they look happy 😃
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Before I clicked I thought TFA was going to be about someone's yeti coolers blowing away in this storm because it's windy as fark right now.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walmart's Lifetime brand is just as good as Yeti for a third of the price.
 
