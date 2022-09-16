 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero 74-year-old Vietnam War veteran medic suits up for one last tour. Awful dusty in here   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the whatabout is FAST.  At this point, I swear the attempt at vilifying any help from other nations or people is damn near immediate.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hairywoogit: Man, the whatabout is FAST.  At this point, I swear the attempt at vilifying any help from other nations or people is damn near immediate.


Whataboutism takes no brains to use, course it's fast.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof. I don't like this. I'm as pro-Ukraine as they come, but this is shiatty propaganda. This dude can't fight, he's not going to fight, he's just a prop. He wasn't in Izium, he's not taking back Kherson. And his chemical warfare prediction is grunt shiat.

Woo! Go Ukraine! But this is dumb.
 
Philonius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Oof. I don't like this. I'm as pro-Ukraine as they come, but this is shiatty propaganda. This dude can't fight, he's not going to fight, he's just a prop. He wasn't in Izium, he's not taking back Kherson. And his chemical warfare prediction is grunt shiat.

Woo! Go Ukraine! But this is dumb.


He's been practicing medicine for 35 years and has combat experience. I'm pretty sure he can do good there.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He can help more with his brains than any member of Meal team 6, which to my knowledge, have never volunteered for anything but second helpings.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A missile up Putin's ass every day. Every day.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Philonius: He's been practicing medicine for 35 years and has combat experience. I'm pretty sure he can do good there.


I hope he can. It's still a dumb video.
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Oof. I don't like this. I'm as pro-Ukraine as they come, but this is shiatty propaganda. This dude can't fight, he's not going to fight, he's just a prop. He wasn't in Izium, he's not taking back Kherson. And his chemical warfare prediction is grunt shiat.

Woo! Go Ukraine! But this is dumb.


During the invasion of Iraq the US was pulling in 80 year old doctors who were still technically in the Reserves. Medical skills are worth a lot in a war. You don't have to pull a trigger if you can fix the vehicle that transports the trigger-pullers or save their lives so they can fight again.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shirley Ujest: He can help more with his brains than any member of Meal team 6, which to my knowledge, have never volunteered for anything but second helpings.


They volunteered to overthrow the government a couple Januaries ago and love to wave their Freedum Pee-Pees at anyone who isn't just like them.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: During the invasion of Iraq the US was pulling in 80 year old doctors who were still technically in the Reserves.


Uhh, citation please? Because I'm fairly certain you can't be over 42 and in the reserves.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NobleHam: anuran: During the invasion of Iraq the US was pulling in 80 year old doctors who were still technically in the Reserves.

Uhh, citation please? Because I'm fairly certain you can't be over 42 and in the reserves.


Edit: Maybe 60, if you're already in.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Oof. I don't like this. I'm as pro-Ukraine as they come, but this is shiatty propaganda. This dude can't fight, he's not going to fight, he's just a prop. He wasn't in Izium, he's not taking back Kherson. And his chemical warfare prediction is grunt shiat.

Woo! Go Ukraine! But this is dumb.


Member of the 101st fighting keyboardists says what? Nice glass house you're shooting from.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great post but I'd lay off the chemical weapons angle. Otherwise agent orange and white phosphorus would like a word.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: NobleHam: Oof. I don't like this. I'm as pro-Ukraine as they come, but this is shiatty propaganda. This dude can't fight, he's not going to fight, he's just a prop. He wasn't in Izium, he's not taking back Kherson. And his chemical warfare prediction is grunt shiat.

Woo! Go Ukraine! But this is dumb.

Member of the 101st fighting keyboardists says what? Nice glass house you're shooting from.


Look up Mike Cohan in Wyoming. He's a doctor, eh? See if you can find if he exists.

I'm super excited about Ukraine kicking Russia's ass, but this video and ones like it are dumb as shiat clickbait nonsense. This is no better than "You won't believe what root vegetable cures cancer."

I value truth, and believe in its power. I don't believe that nice lies are innocuous.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Look up Mike Cohan in Wyoming. He's a doctor, eh? See if you can find if he exists.


Haha, shiat. I farked up the state. Montana, not Wyoming. But now I've found him. And he's not a doctor. But in his own words, "I shall not be facing any real danger. They will not let me go near to the fighting and my chances of being killed by a Russian rocket are less than being struck by lightning. I am in more danger driving to WalMart than I shall be in Ukraine."
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NobleHam: NobleHam: Look up Mike Cohan in Wyoming. He's a doctor, eh? See if you can find if he exists.

Haha, shiat. I farked up the state. Montana, not Wyoming. But now I've found him. And he's not a doctor. But in his own words, "I shall not be facing any real danger. They will not let me go near to the fighting and my chances of being killed by a Russian rocket are less than being struck by lightning. I am in more danger driving to WalMart than I shall be in Ukraine."


Let's hope the brave speech doesn't transform jnto famous last words, and that he serves honorably and returns safely.
 
