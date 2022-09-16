 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1420

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So earlier this week we ran this article about emojis and their usage in worldwide culture. (Comment thread here) It turns out that the three most dislike emojis are poop 💩, Angry 😠, and eggplant🍆. With the way communication is evolving, it's not too surprising to see emojis pop up in business texts and emails, but I'm trying to wrap my head around the idea of using those when communicating with one's supervisor and have that be a positive interaction.

"Hey boss, the toilet's stopped up because Ned took a 💩 again after you told him to do that at home. Everyone's 😠 and it smells like 🍆."

"Hey boss, I had a 💩 day because the customers were all 😠 and Ned microwaved his fish and 🍆 casserole in the breakroom again."

"Hey boss, I forwarded that 💩 to Ned because I don't get paid enough to listen to 😠 customers telling me to suck their 🍆"

I mean, does anyone even use 🍆 to mean 🍆? Why did the people who pick emojis go with that one? Wasn't there more deserving produce? How often does 🍆 come up in normal conversations?

And does anyone else regret teaching their Boomer parents how to text?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and whether you use emojis.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orig00.deviantart.netView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8/11

Man Out Standing 818
andyourdog2 807
Meatloaf Baby 793
MacWizard 792
Hassan Ben Sobr 752
OtherLittleGuy 746
Recoil Therapy 744
syrynxx 732
peachpicker 713
jnelson884 690
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yay! I aced the Easy Quiz for the first time in... well, I never remember these things.

Number one on my list of hated emojis would be 🤮. Nasty green vomit is fine for the occasional crude joke, but I see it used way too often in casual messaging. If I weren't such a nice guy, I'd use 🖕 more often.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

