(Yahoo)   As Russians are abandoning their vehicles and equipment en masse during their retreat, the Ukrainian armed forces say :"tanks for the armories"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Tank, Armoured personnel carrier, Armoured fighting vehicle, Infantry fighting vehicle, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All part of the plan, capitalist dogs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A hastily retreating army leaving a hostile occupied area left supplies behind?

I am shocked.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The start of respirations.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aside from needing rest and to wait for their logistics to catch up, this is one of several things that has slowed their previous lightning advance -- they need to gather and sort all the loot the Russians left. They'll use what can be used, take what can be taken, and then they need to dismantle and/or move the rest so that a) they can use it to help set up a new rear defensive line, and b) the Russians can't just target it with artillery and destroy it after they flee.
 
alienated
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gawdzila: Aside from needing rest and to wait for their logistics to catch up, this is one of several things that has slowed their previous lightning advance -- they need to gather and sort all the loot the Russians left. They'll use what can be used, take what can be taken, and then they need to dismantle and/or move the rest so that a) they can use it to help set up a new rear defensive line, and b) the Russians can't just target it with artillery and destroy it after they flee.


after checking it out for traps.
 
