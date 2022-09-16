 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Wizard of Oz versus Disney World. Fight   (clickorlando.com) divider line
5
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Airplane Landing - It's a twister
Youtube DXTx_nEThPA
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If Disney is smart, they will start looking to make plans to get out of Florida.
It seems to be simultaneously descending into fascism and the Atlantic at the same time.
 
Teechur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: If Disney is smart, they will start looking to make plans to get out of Florida.
It seems to be simultaneously descending into fascism and the Atlantic at the same time.


So how's 6th grade going for you?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: If Disney is smart, they will start looking to make plans to get out of Florida.
It seems to be simultaneously descending into fascism and the Atlantic at the same time.


Yeah, good luck with that. Part of the reason Republicans don't really have any fear of farking with Disney is they can't exactly up and move Disney World out of the state
 
