If you ever wanted to live in a modern hobbit house
    most artistically designed homes, well-known Architect, energy efficiency, Bermed-Earth-Sheltered home  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a Nissen/Quonset Hut with spray-on insulation buried underground?

I'm intrigued. Probably gets damp as a motherfarker in the summer, though.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a really cool concept, and a reasonable price. The only real downside is that you'd be stuck in Wisconsin. Everyone I've met that's from there wants out because of how overrun by the GQP that State's become
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd live there.  Except for the Wisconsin part.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a clause in the contract that you have to continue to retain the Gamgee family as groundskeepers.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's awesome. I would love it if it wasn't in the tundra. I would live the shiat out of that house.

/imagine all the second breakfasts
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paint over all the white with red and it's like your living inside a giant whale!
 
MacWizard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ceilings are way too high for a proper hobbit house.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I'd live there.  Except for the Wisconsin part.



I was gonna say the same, what's it look like in the winter.

/my parents are both from WI
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not in a state that's aligned itself with Sauron, thank you very much.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Democratic Party controls the offices of governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.

that means GOP ??
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ok but then you're stuck living in river falls, so...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Given the history on it, this place leaks like a cive
 
