 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Gifs are for boomers   (theguardian.com) divider line
146
    More: Unlikely, Graphics Interchange Format, The Easiest Way, gif search engine Giphy, gif use, short clips, particular describing gifs, multimillion-dollar company, undisclosed amount  
•       •       •

1182 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



146 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still don't know how to put a reaction gif in reddit.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gifs are fun, but if you thought for a minute you were going to get rich off it, you're kind of a doofus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's pronounced "gif".
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: It's pronounced "gif".


Thank you, revrendgim.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cringe yeet yeet dab fam fire dab yeet.

/af
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got yer gif right here...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021's top GIFs

Even my GIF choices are stale.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choosy boomers choose gifs.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: It's pronounced "gif".


static-prod.adweek.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who lives in a rural area with lousy cell reception, I like .gif files.  I hate the .gif converted to a video file, because video files are data heavy and take forever to load on my phone, and video players are always buggy pieces of crap.  Just give us a freaking .gif you overthinking morons.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Cringe yeet yeet dab fam fire dab yeet.

/af


I can't tell if this is a joke on those terms already being several years out of date.

I know the because I know those terms and well...

Lucky Star - Out of Touch
Youtube Q8hp2IkI2es
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it said gifts.  I was all ready to argue how I would give better gifts if I had extra money to do so.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone at Buzzfeed just hung themselves.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: neongoats: Cringe yeet yeet dab fam fire dab yeet.

/af

I can't tell if this is a joke on those terms already being several years out of date.

I know the because I know those terms and well...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q8hp2IkI2es]


I don't care. It amuses me and ultimately that's the only reason I fark.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [i.kym-cdn.com image 750x593]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image image 300x168]
I still don't know how to put a reaction gif in reddit.


I still don't know how to even navigate reddit. The formatting puts me off. Like uncanny valley area of put off. So, i avoid it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deal with it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image 300x168]
I still don't know how to put a reaction gif in reddit.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giphy =/= gif.s subby.
Your headline is bad and you should feel bad.

/ in place of Zoidberg:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: theteacher: [Fark user image image 300x168]
I still don't know how to put a reaction gif in reddit.

I still don't know how to even navigate reddit. The formatting puts me off. Like uncanny valley area of put off. So, i avoid it.


If you don't already, try old.reddit.com.  You can also set this as the default UI in your settings (if you use a login).
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Giphy =/= gif.s subby.
Your headline is bad and you should feel bad.

/ in place of Zoidberg:
[i.imgur.com image 321x283]


All of mine are swiped from... here. Thanks Farkers!
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: As someone who lives in a rural area with lousy cell reception, I like .gif files.  I hate the .gif converted to a video file, because video files are data heavy and take forever to load on my phone, and video players are always buggy pieces of crap.  Just give us a freaking .gif you overthinking morons.


The webm format is smaller than gifs, unless you miss the pre-2005 16 bit gifs.

Not that Drew cares.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Deal with it
[Fark user image 200x171] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Everyone at Buzzfeed just hung themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: theteacher: [Fark user image image 300x168]
I still don't know how to put a reaction gif in reddit.

I still don't know how to even navigate reddit. The formatting puts me off. Like uncanny valley area of put off. So, i avoid it.


I know I've complained about the mods here, but the Reddit mods are a million times worse.  Hit the report button, get a list of specific complaints (no text field), and after a week an automated message shows up in your inbox saying "this isn't a violation of the TOS, no appeals allowed".  And the mods can set up automods that will delete posts that contain specific words, but the posts aren't actually deleted, they are hidden from public view and the mods can go back and approve them later.  If you want to get actual thread moderation done, you have to figure out who is a mod for that sub-forum, and send that mod a direct private message and hope the mod agrees that the TOS is violated.  But there is no oversight at all for Reddit mods, so they can pick and choose rules without any accountability.  I was banned from a conspiracy type subreddit, on the grounds that I was too argumentative with the people who believed in the conspiracy.  The ban was set in place by the sub-forum mod, who himself believed in the conspiracy and hated how I debunked his garbage.

Fark moderation is so much better compared to that.  Plus Drew pops in at random on TFD and in liter land, so it is easy to take things directly to him.  So much more approachable than the Reddit people.  I don't even know who owns Reddit, and I don't really care to look that up right now.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 146 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.