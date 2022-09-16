 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Authorities aren't giving many details about the "obvious homicidal violence", but are asking area residents to check their yards for a hatchet   (fox9.com) divider line
6
    More: Creepy, Police, Coroner, sheriff's office, Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, Law enforcement, Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, Death, central Minnesota  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2022 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could've just been some guy whacking off
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning;

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they are axing the hard questions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: At least they are axing the hard questions.


Typical modern story - hack journalism
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hatchet, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Amazed I could recall the author's name, after all these years. Though, I did spell it wrong on the first search
 
drayno76
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wanted for Questioning

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.