(My NBC 15)   High School athletic department defends month long gun rafflles. Though to be fair, dodging that much gunfire would make a kid pretty athletic   (mynbc15.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a raffle. You offer up shiat people want so they buy tickets. Apparently, people in Brewton, Alabama want guns. Where I grew up in Ohio we routinely had church raffles.

Rules for raffles: useful, unusual, or valuable. Price tickets accordingly.

Useful: Kids' bicycles. Cheap tickets, maybe you can get one for 50 cents or a dollar.
Unusual: iPod craze. If you're lucky, you can sell tickets for $2-10, but what you're selling is only worth something right now.
Valuable: You actually have something valuable. Tickets go for 10% of the selling price of the item.

Regardless of the wisdom of the raffle in the first place, the rifle is worth money. Like every raffle, every person can make a 10 dollar bet they can get a $1200 return if they enter. That's how a raffle works.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Naw subby - there's not a lot of movement to it

Shryke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like a city sissy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope it doesn't turn out like The Lottery but inverted.

Coming Soon: The Raffle
One Town. One Gun. One Winner.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's a raffle. You offer up shiat people want so they buy tickets. Apparently, people in Brewton, Alabama want guns. Where I grew up in Ohio we routinely had church raffles.


I wouldn't mind owning a church.  Some of them are very nice.  I don't know what I'd do with a poor old man though.

Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most of the guns being raffled are the kind used for hunting, shotguns, and single-shot rifles.

Nothing wrong with that. They're raffling off tools, not TactiCool smol peener compensators.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shryke: Subby sounds like a city sissy.


Back in ma day we had gun racks on the back of our pickem up trucks and everybody had a shotgun ready to go in case a flock a duck flew over an the woodshop teacher yelled 'LOCK AND LOAD!'  And then we had duck for supper

That's how you sound
 
