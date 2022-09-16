 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   The deadliest month of the Covid pandemic for Australia was last month. But September is taking a shot at the title   (theconversation.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Influenza, Infectious disease, Virus, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Vaccine, Pandemic, removal of most protective measures, Australia  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They obviously didn't get the memo that Omicron (any lineage; they're all "Omicron" from now on) is mild.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they get for having winter in the summer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh yay, thousands of petri dishes just waiting to spawn the next variant of concern.

/put the vaccine in beer and give it away free
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just like how smallpox was defeated:

We toughed it out and kept looking for cures and solutions until we got bored. Then we just kept burying the dead secretly until smallpox magically went away on its own.

21st century tactics: Ignore a problem and hope for the best.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Just like how smallpox was defeated:

We toughed it out and kept looking for cures and solutions until we got bored. Then we just kept burying the dead secretly until smallpox magically went away on its own.

21st century tactics: Ignore a problem and hope for the best.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what we are supposed to do at this point. I don't have a problem with masks if we want masks sometimes, but basically it's just a thing. It's not "the flu" but in a sense it has replaced the flu as a deadly seasonal virus. It's just a LOT more deadly.

You can prevent deaths to a degree with masking and ventilation but it is now just always here. Deaths from Covid are just a fact of life. It's the consumption of the modern era.
 
killershark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holy crap, Australia! Did you learn nothing from us Americans killing our grandmas for the economy? We did it two years ago! Where have you been?

/"a dingo ate my baby" is no excuse, slackers
 
Dafatone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

adamatari: I'm not sure what we are supposed to do at this point. I don't have a problem with masks if we want masks sometimes, but basically it's just a thing. It's not "the flu" but in a sense it has replaced the flu as a deadly seasonal virus. It's just a LOT more deadly.

You can prevent deaths to a degree with masking and ventilation but it is now just always here. Deaths from Covid are just a fact of life. It's the consumption of the modern era.


It doesn't have to be always here. "Endemic" only means that people have stopped bothering. There's no base level of COVID that is deeply embedded in the ground or anything. At any time, the amount of COVID out there is the number of cases.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: 21st century tactics: Ignore a problem and hope for the best.


That last part doesn't belong there...
=Smidge=
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

killershark: Holy crap, Australia! Did you learn nothing from us Americans killing our grandmas for the economy? We did it two years ago! Where have you been?

/"a dingo ate my baby" is no excuse, slackers


Australia is normally 20 years behind the rest of the world, but this time they're only two.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
adamatari:Deaths from Covid are just a fact of life. It's the consumption of the modern era.

We should really stop consuming the modern era.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gonna be a long-ass winter up north.   This shiat is never gonna end until every single unvaxxed moron is in a cage or a grave.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

adamatari: I'm not sure what we are supposed to do at this point. I don't have a problem with masks if we want masks sometimes, but basically it's just a thing. It's not "the flu" but in a sense it has replaced the flu as a deadly seasonal virus. It's just a LOT more deadly.

You can prevent deaths to a degree with masking and ventilation but it is now just always here. Deaths from Covid are just a fact of life. It's the consumption of the modern era.


No. This is only happening because we don't understand how illness is spread.
We act like everything is a farking spore.
Which if everything was, we'd all be dead.
 
adamatari
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dafatone: adamatari: I'm not sure what we are supposed to do at this point. I don't have a problem with masks if we want masks sometimes, but basically it's just a thing. It's not "the flu" but in a sense it has replaced the flu as a deadly seasonal virus. It's just a LOT more deadly.

You can prevent deaths to a degree with masking and ventilation but it is now just always here. Deaths from Covid are just a fact of life. It's the consumption of the modern era.

It doesn't have to be always here. "Endemic" only means that people have stopped bothering. There's no base level of COVID that is deeply embedded in the ground or anything. At any time, the amount of COVID out there is the number of cases.


The vaccines are not as effective as they were with smallpox, it's more like the flu where we can tamp it down. Barring actual lockdowns I don't see how we can get zero Covid even with near perfect vaccination rates.

Some diseases are harder to get rid of than others. Saying we can get zero Covid like we did smallpox is misleading. It's harder to get rid of.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dafatone: adamatari: I'm not sure what we are supposed to do at this point. I don't have a problem with masks if we want masks sometimes, but basically it's just a thing. It's not "the flu" but in a sense it has replaced the flu as a deadly seasonal virus. It's just a LOT more deadly.

You can prevent deaths to a degree with masking and ventilation but it is now just always here. Deaths from Covid are just a fact of life. It's the consumption of the modern era.

It doesn't have to be always here. "Endemic" only means that people have stopped bothering. There's no base level of COVID that is deeply embedded in the ground or anything. At any time, the amount of COVID out there is the number of cases.


Isn't it in the wildlife, including rodents and deer?

And as long as people get together, at any place on the world, COVID will still exist. And we saw what worldwide efforts to curb spread did in 2020, with a much less transmissible variant: The disease spread around the world.

This is here forever without an unbelievably effective vaccine that can be administered worldwide within a month. It's too damn Infectious and apt to mutate.

So stay vaxxed and mask when around strangers, then you'll only catch it 2 to 3 times in the next decade as opposed to 5 to 10 for those who don't.

/ Healthcare is so screwed in the coming decade.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I distinctly remember President Biden telling me if I got vaccinated I wouldn't get Covid or spread Covid. The lies of the Democratic Party need to stop!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the other hand, the US had 26,805 deaths JUST in August.  In the middle of our summer.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I distinctly remember President Biden telling me if I got vaccinated I wouldn't get Covid or spread Covid. The lies of the Democratic Party need to stop!


Please quote where he said that.  Especially the "won't get COVID" part.

C'mon.  You can do it!  You were quick enough to claim he said that.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did a COVID eat your Granny?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kris_Romm: BigGrnEggGriller: I distinctly remember President Biden telling me if I got vaccinated I wouldn't get Covid or spread Covid. The lies of the Democratic Party need to stop!

Please quote where he said that.  Especially the "won't get COVID" part.

C'mon.  You can do it!  You were quick enough to claim he said that.


https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-2021-video-saying-vaccinations-prevent-covid-resurfaces-1726900?amp=1
 
