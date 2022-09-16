 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Two men, one gun   (al.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Officer Truman Fitzgerald, Privacy, preliminary investigation, Surveillance, use of this site, control of the suspect  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 10:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LOL.  Not enough guns.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Check out these guns...

*Flexes dadbody*
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Green Acres-it's the place to be!
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good guy, Bad guy, gun ??
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With friends like these...
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries

Which one is the SUSPECT?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whatshisname: The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries

Which one is the SUSPECT?


The one that's most suspect
 
R2112
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whatshisname: The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries

Which one is the SUSPECT?


Smith or Wesson?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.