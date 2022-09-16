 Skip to content
Howdy, neighbor
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many questions.

This kind of reporting is what's killing off newspapers?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much ya wanna bet he voted for Trump?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5-foot-8 and 270 pounds

Well, he won't be running from the police.

A stand or sit-off might be in the cards.
 
bigdogben
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's Johnny!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: 5-foot-8 and 270 pounds

Well, he won't be running from the police.

A stand or sit-off might be in the cards.


I was thinking that they don't need to look for him hiding under the bed...
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew.  I was imagining other things he might have stuck through a wall.
 
It Smee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he point the gun through the hole? Or did he stick the whole gun through it? Was the gun fired through the hole? Someone get a reporter on this
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
may be highly paranoid. He's known to carry firearms

I'm pretty sure that's a requirement to own guns
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: maxandgrinch: 5-foot-8 and 270 pounds

Well, he won't be running from the police.

A stand or sit-off might be in the cards.

I was thinking that they don't need to look for him hiding under the bed...


Not exactly a set of car keys, is he
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The person of interest was identified as James Gambrell Jr., 48. He has military experience and may be highly paranoid. He's known to carry firearms and should be considered armed a responsible gun owner.

'MURRRRIIIIIIIICAAAAAA!!!!
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From TFA: He has military experience and may be highly paranoid.

So, basically he's a Republican?

From Politico:

The National Rifle Association has vehemently opposed policies like gun violence restraining orders. In bulletins to members, the gun group has urged them to contact state elected officials and vote against these laws because "they provide a mechanism for an individual to lose the right to keep and bear arms with no due process of law."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got a burnin' at the glory hole!
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and this is just another reason not to share walls with randoms
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For us old Farkers
Howdy neighbor.  Anyhoo, imma gonna start blasting.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The victim reported a person associated with a unit knocked a hole in the wall of a neighbor's unit and stuck a gun in through it. Police also said there was a tactical light shining through the hole.

"He was shining right at us!"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This isn't going to end well.

/ The neighbor dodged a bullet
 
