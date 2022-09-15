 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Keep Portland windshieldless
47
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kneecaps, like windshields, can be fragile things. It seems some people insist on making that discovery the hard way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting out of hand.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.


They still have their feelings hurt over getting called out as fascists.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the presence of their windshield, but by the quality of their breeze.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He owns a SafeLite AutoGlass franchise.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windshields have historically been a tool of the oppressor.
 
TexasPeace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Texas, it would be 100% legal to shoot him dead for that, if he was doing it at night.

Really.

Texas Penal Code Sec. 9.42. DEADLY FORCE TO PROTECT PROPERTY. A person is justified in using deadly force against another to protect land or tangible, movable property when and to the degree he reasonably believes the deadly force is immediately necessary to prevent the other's imminent commission of criminal mischief during the nighttime;
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Kneecaps, like windshields, can be fragile things. It seems some people insist on making that discovery the hard way.


This is yet another situation where some street justice is an appropriate and effective solution. Can't smash car windows if your arms and knees and broken.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought... I thought he was a farmers market
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.


Yeah, if the police ignore him long enough someone is going implement their own solution to the problem.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.


The police know who did this, they even mention his name in the article you didn't read. They gave him a citation for this non-violent property crime. What else do you suggest they should have done?
 
robv83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365



That must have been a long time ago...
Had my windshield replaced by Safelite last week.. $800
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.


Portland Police are fascist gang members with badges. Solving crimes does nothing to advance their agenda of oppressing the sh*t out of leftists and people of color, so they don't do that.
 
Holdtheroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: He owns a SafeLite AutoGlass franchise.


I came here to say this, but I'm too slow.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot. Shovel. Shut up.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Portland windshield smasher similar to the Baltimore foot stomper?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlfalfaMale: PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.

The police know who did this, they even mention his name in the article you didn't read. They gave him a citation for this non-violent property crime. What else do you suggest they should have done?


This becomes an AG issue and or people suing him if they know who it is
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a delivery driver who is in or near these parts of Portland late at night/early morning, I am unsurprised. Generally, I have zero problem with the mentally ill/drugged-out/sex workers/etc., because they are rarely in my way, and so far none of them have stolen or destroyed any of my property, or threatened/harmed me. Hopefully I don't have to deal with this particular asshole.

/has the good insurance
//still doesn't want to have to file a claim
///no slashies on my tires, please
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
might i suggest a more... kinetic solution

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try


I would agree a sock party would be in order here. First time with limes, second time with baseballs, third time with pinballs.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: He owns a SafeLite AutoGlass franchise.


Either him or the little tramp that he's shacked up with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last month a group bailed a guy out who promptly went and murdered his wife


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.kgw.com/amp/article/news/crime/portland-domestic-violence-murder-suspect-freedom-fund-bail/283-be02b1a1-19d2-4aac-b00e-f6ddc027bb2d
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lest I be accused of being hyperbolic: https://www.opb.org/article/2022/09/15/portland-police-records-sean-kealiher-homicide-investigation/

That's right, they literally refused to charge a murderer because he took out a prominent antifascist. Charges were only filed when the media investigations got too hot. F*ck the PPD.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robv83: mongbiohazard: Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365


That must have been a long time ago...
Had my windshield replaced by Safelite last week.. $800


Who are you people insured with?
When I got my current car I had the windshield replaced because it had a couple tiny dings in it from road pebbles or whatever.  Didn't cost me anything.
/Pay like $410/year for full coverage.
//Like a good neighbor something something.
///You guys are getting robbed.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Portland, not even once.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
rock...
open car door...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TexasPeace: In Texas, it would be 100% legal to shoot him dead for that, if he was doing it at night.

Really.

Texas Penal Code Sec. 9.42. DEADLY FORCE TO PROTECT PROPERTY. A person is justified in using deadly force against another to protect land or tangible, movable property when and to the degree he reasonably believes the deadly force is immediately necessary to prevent the other's imminent commission of criminal mischief during the nighttime;


Username doesn't check out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.


Someone's going to get startled when their windshield breaks and  swerve. Oops.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: robv83: mongbiohazard: Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365


That must have been a long time ago...
Had my windshield replaced by Safelite last week.. $800

Who are you people insured with?
When I got my current car I had the windshield replaced because it had a couple tiny dings in it from road pebbles or whatever.  Didn't cost me anything.
/Pay like $410/year for full coverage.
//Like a good neighbor something something.
///You guys are getting robbed.


Here in KY (also FL & SC) replacement is 'free' (covered by the state as long as you have (the required) insurance).  Theory being I guess that it's better to have them fixed rather than (probably) never.

/not sure if it's only for those with full coverage or if liability only qualifies too
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlfalfaMale: PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.

The police know who did this, they even mention his name in the article you didn't read. They gave him a citation for this non-violent property crime. What else do you suggest they should have done?


This is laziness on the part of the cops. Smashing the windshield of an occupied, moving vehicle is not merely criminal mischief. There are plenty of more severe crimes he can be charged with.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try


Cops don't prosecute anything, ever. Your mastrubation fantasy is wierd
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: robv83: mongbiohazard: Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365


That must have been a long time ago...
Had my windshield replaced by Safelite last week.. $800

Who are you people insured with?
When I got my current car I had the windshield replaced because it had a couple tiny dings in it from road pebbles or whatever.  Didn't cost me anything.
/Pay like $410/year for full coverage.
//Like a good neighbor something something.
///You guys are getting robbed.


It was something like 20+ years ago, it was on the East Coast, it might have been covered - all this is totally beside the point.

I find it hard to believe that he's not causing enough monetary damage to other peoples' property that some statute - who knows, maybe even the one I linked - doesn't cover it. So, if the authorities aren't charging and arresting him under some part of the criminal code for wanton attacks like that, then it seems like that's a conscious choice to let him do his thing, for whatever reason.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: AlfalfaMale: PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.

The police know who did this, they even mention his name in the article you didn't read. They gave him a citation for this non-violent property crime. What else do you suggest they should have done?

This is laziness on the part of the cops. Smashing the windshield of an occupied, moving vehicle is not merely criminal mischief. There are plenty of more severe crimes he can be charged with.


That is an excellent point.

If I walk outside and see someone breaking my sh*t, I will be pissed, and might yell at them and film them (for later insurance claim/police report), but I would not escalate it by engaging them with a weapon. If I see someone running towards me with a weapon as I'm driving, I will defend my person with whatever is available. Namely, by running them over with said car. Two very different situations, in my mind.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 12YearBid: Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try

Cops don't prosecute anything, ever. Your mastrubation fantasy is wierd


Meh, I used the wrong verb. Semantics fail. Pedantic much?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the presence of their windshield, but by the quality of their breeze.


And the extra protein from all the bugs they inhale!
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: C18H27NO3: robv83: mongbiohazard: Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365


That must have been a long time ago...
Had my windshield replaced by Safelite last week.. $800

Who are you people insured with?
When I got my current car I had the windshield replaced because it had a couple tiny dings in it from road pebbles or whatever.  Didn't cost me anything.
/Pay like $410/year for full coverage.
//Like a good neighbor something something.
///You guys are getting robbed.

It was something like 20+ years ago, it was on the East Coast, it might have been covered - all this is totally beside the point.

I find it hard to believe that he's not causing enough monetary damage to other peoples' property that some statute - who knows, maybe even the one I linked - doesn't cover it. So, if the authorities aren't charging and arresting him under some part of the criminal code for wanton attacks like that, then it seems like that's a conscious choice to let him do his thing, for whatever reason.


All the new lane keeping/adaptive cruise control tech makes getting a windshield replace very pricey.  Had to replace my wife's new car's windshield after an errant rock caused a crack.  Cost like $900 (covered by insurance minus deductible).
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try


You forgot potato cannons.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Been a while since I had to replace a windshield, but it was like $350 when I did. So add up the value of the windshields he's destroyed and that has to easily meet the standard for criminal mischief, right?

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_164.365


Still have to get the Filth to do something
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: 12YearBid: Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try

I would agree a sock party would be in order here. First time with limes, second time with baseballs, third time with pinballs.


A man should always have $20 in quarters and a clean pair of wool socks
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: PluckYew: Someone is going to run him over.

Police in this town are so put out having to do the investigating part of their job.

They still have their feelings hurt over getting called out as fascists.


Good to see Progressives putting the blame where it belongs.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 12YearBid: Hmm... I figure if the cops won't prosecute someone breaking windshields, perhaps they won't prosecute someone lighting this clown up with frozen paintballs. Or you can get creative with a water balloon slingshot and some hard boiled eggs. You can use golf balls if you're feeling particularly nasty I suppose. Or just gang up with the neighbors and kick the shiat out of him.

/Worth a try

Cops don't prosecute anything, ever. Your mastrubation fantasy is wierd


Your spelling of "masturbation" is weird.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat boy: Last month a group bailed a guy out who promptly went and murdered his wife


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.kgw.com/amp/article/news/crime/portland-domestic-violence-murder-suspect-freedom-fund-bail/283-be02b1a1-19d2-4aac-b00e-f6ddc027bb2d


Progressive policy at its finest.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You get what you tolerate, and you get what you vote for.
 
