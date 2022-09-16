 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   WIth Halloween coming up, cops would like to remind parents that drug dealers are putting drugs in candy, based on firsthand experience   (abc13.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Horseshiat.  This barely happens because edibles are very expensive.   Just more lies from stupid pig cops.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Horseshiat.  This barely happens because edibles are very expensive.   Just more lies from stupid pig cops.


I first heard this as a kid, mid 1960s. They stick with what they know.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What, no more razor blades?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
D.A.R.E. lied to me about how often drug dealers would come to my school's playground and offer us free drugs. And now my nephews are being lied to about free edibles in their Halloween candy. How can they just break children's hearts like that?!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
End the War on Drugs.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sources told ABC13 the deputy took drugs, which had been recovered at a crime scene, because he thought they were candy."

He ate evidence? Really?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the deputy took drugs, which had been recovered at a crime scene, because he thought they were candy.

maybe pigs shouldn't steal evidence for personal use? just a thought.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Horseshiat.  This barely happens because edibles are very expensive.   Just more lies from stupid pig cops.


My fave is the "drug dealers are marketing to children" bullshiat they throw out.  Last I checked, children don't have any farking money and what are you going to do? Stand in the parking lot of an elementary school at drop off?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: the deputy took drugs, which had been recovered at a crime scene, because he thought they were candy.

maybe pigs shouldn't steal evidence for personal use? just a thought.


https://abcnews.go.com/US/cops-joke-kicking-amputees-nub-california-marijuana-dispensary/story?id=31731444
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: D.A.R.E. lied to me about how often drug dealers would come to my school's playground and offer us free drugs. And now my nephews are being lied to about free edibles in their Halloween candy. How can they just break children's hearts like that?!


Drugs
Aren't
Really
Expensive
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wtf? My wife's officers won't eat anything that doesn't come in a sealed box or comes from someone they trust innately. At Christmas they get tons of cookies, bars and what not; if there's a hint of doubt they put it to the back.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Wtf? My wife's officers won't eat anything that doesn't come in a sealed box or comes from someone they trust innately. At Christmas they get tons of cookies, bars and what not; if there's a hint of doubt they put it to the back.


what about all the other inedible stuff they steal?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops will eat candy left out at crime scenes, so always leave some out after you commit a crime, that they may enjoy a snack.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: What, no more razor blades?


Only for the snortables.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The best kind of candy...

/Like anyone gives it away...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah. Do you do and/or enjoy drugs?
How often have you felt generous enough to just hand lots of dope to strangers?

Maybe the cops are talking about HFCS?
 
